Bomb scare at Delhi IGI's T3, threat email to IndiGo mentions multiple airports

Delhi Police on Wednesday reportedly said the fire brigade received a call about a bomb at the Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) of Delhi. NSG and CISF personnel with a sniffer dog checking vehicles at an airport amid high alert following the Delhi car blast incident(Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times))

An Air India Express flight to Varanasi also received a security threat, airline's spokesperson said.

The Delhi Police said the call was received at 4 pm, news agency ANI reported, quoting a statement. Follow Red Fort car blast latest updates

However, after investigating the scene, the bomb scare was ruled a hoax, the Delhi Police stated, adding that an email was received on IndiGo's airline's grievance portal.

The email mentioned several other airports, including Delhi, Chennai, and Goa, Delhi Police said. Following the information, precautionary checks have been conducted at all locations, it added.

An Air India Express spokesperson said a government-appointed Bomb Threat Assessment Committee was immediately alerted as protocol after the flight to Varanasi received a bomb threat.

"All necessary security procedures promptly initiated. The flight landed safely and all guests have been disembarked. The aircraft will be released for operations once all mandated security checks are completed,” the spokesperson said.

This comes amid heightened security across Delhi and other parts of the country following the Monday evening Red Fort car blast, which killed at least 10 individuals.

While the cause of the blast remains unknown, investigators have found several terror links of the owner of the i20 that exploded near one of the gates of the Red Fort or Lal Quila Metro Station.