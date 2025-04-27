Menu Explore
Bomb threat at Thiruvananthapuram airport, search on after threat email

ByHT News Desk
Apr 27, 2025 02:26 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram airport bomb threat: Bomb disposal squads have been deployed, and thorough inspections of all terminals are underway.

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport received a bomb threat via email on Sunday, reports news agency ANI. Bomb disposal squads have been deployed, and thorough inspections of all terminals are underway, according to a statement from the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the airport.

Security teams have been deployed at the Thiruvananthapuram airport after the bomb threat.(Facebook/Trivandrum Airport)
Security teams have been deployed at the Thiruvananthapuram airport after the bomb threat.(Facebook/Trivandrum Airport)

The threat comes just a day after a series of bomb threats were sent to various hotels in the state capital. On Saturday, police teams, including bomb disposal units and dog squads, conducted inspections at several hotels following similar threatening emails. However, no explosives were found, and authorities later confirmed that the threats were hoaxes.

An officer from the Cantonment police station said that despite the alarming nature of the messages, detailed inspections at all affected hotels, including the Hilton Hotel located in the heart of Thiruvananthapuram, found no suspicious materials. "We are actively investigating the source of the emails," the officer added.

In recent months, a wave of email threats has targeted key locations across Kerala, including district collectorates, Revenue Divisional Offices, and the Kerala High Court. In every instance, police have ruled out any real danger following exhaustive searches, classifying the threats as hoaxes.

Authorities are urging the public to remain calm while investigations continue. Enhanced security protocols have been put in place across the city in light of the recurring pattern of threats.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
