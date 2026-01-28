Bombardier jet model carrying Pawar had crashed in 2023 too. But it was a different aircraft

As investigators begin piecing together the events that led up to the plane crash that killed Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, attention has turned to a 2023 aviation accident involving the same aircraft model — the Bombardier Learjet 45XR. Firefighters at the site after an aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed during landing, at Baramati in Pune district, Maharashtra, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (PTI)

It's important to note that while the make of the aircraft was the same, the 2023 runway incursion in Mumbai involved a different small jet. Pawar was travelling in a Learjet 45 aircraft with the registration label VT-SSK. The aircraft involved in the earlier accident had the registration lable VT-DBL. On Wednesday, Pawar's aircraft attempting to land in Baramati when it veered off to the side of the runway and split into two parts, according to preliminary information.

Follow Baramati plane crash live updates

What happened in 2023 The Learjet 45XR aircraft, on 14 September 2023, operating a non-scheduled passenger flight from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai, with six passengers on board, met with an accident while landing at Mumbai Airport around 5:02 PM IST, according to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

The flight took off without any incident from Visakhapatnam. As it approached Mumbai, the aircraft contacted the airport tower and was instructed to prepare for landing. It was cleared to land on Runway 27 at 5:01:09 PM IST.

Photo and video footage of the accident circulating on social media showed that at least one wing of the aircraft separated during the crash, triggering a localized fire. The fuselage broke apart, and the aircraft came to a stop next to the runway.