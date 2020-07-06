e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bombay HC declares ‘ISKCON’ is a well-known trademark

Bombay HC declares ‘ISKCON’ is a well-known trademark

india Updated: Jul 06, 2020 10:48 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai. The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday declared that the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to be a “well-known trademark” that enjoys protection under the provisions of the Trade Marks Act, 1999.

ISKCON authorities had moved the HC, seeking a permanent injunction against Iskcon Apparel Private Limited, a private enterprise, for infringing on its registered trademark.

The issue was resolved after a director of the firm informed the HC that they have changed the company’s name to Alcis Sports Private Limited, and also gave an undertaking of not using ISKCON’s name in the future.

The court also upheld the global Krishna consciousness movement’s plea that ISKCON comes under the purview of the Trade Marks Act, 1999.

The trademark is evident in over 600 ISKCON temples, 65 eco-farm communities, 110 vegetarian restaurants across the world, including India, ISKCON’s counsel told the court in its plea.

Justice BP Colabawalla accepted ISKCON’s argument.

“Since it is a coined a trademark, which is associated exclusively with the plaintiff, it, undoubtedly, deserves the highest degree of protection,” said Justice Colabawalla.

He said ISKCON has acquired immense and long-standing reputation and goodwill both at home and aboard, while upholding its plea.

top news
China’s new boundary dispute with Bhutan targets India’s Arunachal Pradesh
China’s new boundary dispute with Bhutan targets India’s Arunachal Pradesh
China to supply 4 attack drones to Pak, prompts India to revive Predator-B plan
China to supply 4 attack drones to Pak, prompts India to revive Predator-B plan
India’s Covid-19 tally surges past 6.97 lakh, death toll at 19,693
India’s Covid-19 tally surges past 6.97 lakh, death toll at 19,693
‘This is how Maoists operate’: Cop after bombs found at UP gangster’s house
‘This is how Maoists operate’: Cop after bombs found at UP gangster’s house
Coronavirus is airborne, say 239 experts
Coronavirus is airborne, say 239 experts
Gandhi lists 3 potential case studies at Harvard. It’s a dig at the Centre
Gandhi lists 3 potential case studies at Harvard. It’s a dig at the Centre
Week-long triple lockdown starts in Thiruvananthapuram today
Week-long triple lockdown starts in Thiruvananthapuram today
Covid-19: India ranks no. 3 in total cases after US and Brazil
Covid-19: India ranks no. 3 in total cases after US and Brazil
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In