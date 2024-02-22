Bombay HC halts Netflix docuseries on Sheena Bora case, orders special screening for CBI

Bombay high court on Thursday asked Netflix to hold a special screening for investigating the high-profile Sheena Bora case before releasing it on the OTT platform. Netflix told the court that it would not release the documentary series on Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the case, till February 29. Netflix docuseries, The Indrani Mukerjea Story Buried Truth, was slated to release on February 23.

The docuseries titled ‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth’, which claims to feature “new revelations” in the disappearance of Sheena Bora, was scheduled to drop on popular streaming platform Netflix on February 23.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had objected to the release saying that docuseries could affect the investigation of the case, its outcome and people's perception.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Manjusha Deshpande directed the makers to arrange a special screening for CBI officers and posted the matter for next Thursday.

The docuseries, in which prime accused Indrani Mukerjea will be putting up her narrative, digs into the disappearance of Sheena Bora and the shocking aftermath.

Announcing the release date, Netflix India wrote last month in its Instagram caption, "A sensational scandal that rocked the entire nation, with one family's darkest secrets at the center of it all. The Indrani Mukerjea Story Buried Truth, coming on 23 February only on Netflix!"

What is Sheena Bora case?

Sheena Bora, a 24-year-old woman, was allegedly murdered on April 24, 2012, in Mumbai. She was the daughter of Indrani Mukerjea, a media executive, and Siddharth Das, though she was raised by her maternal grandparents, with Indrani posing as her sister.

The case came to light in 2015 when Indrani's former driver, Shyamvar Rai, confessed to the police about his involvement in Sheena Bora's murder. Rai's confession led to the arrest of Indrani Mukerjea, her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna, and her then husband, Peter Mukerjea. The investigation uncovered a complex web of lies, deceit, and family dynamics.

The motive behind the murder was purportedly financial and personal, involving disputes over property and relationships. The case garnered significant media attention due to its sensational nature, involving prominent individuals and allegations of conspiracy.

The trial progressed over several years, witnessing twists and turns, including claims of innocence and attempts to manipulate evidence.

In May 2022, the Supreme Court granted bail to Indrani Mukerjea saying she has been incarcerated for more than six years and the trial will not end soon. The apex court also noted that the other accused in the case, Peter Mukherjea had already been on bail since February 2020. A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, BR Gavai and AS Bopanna passed the order in a special leave petition filed against an order passed by the Bombay high court in November 2021.

