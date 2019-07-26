‘Book a ticket, room’: Adoor Gopalakrishnan on BJP leader’s moon suggestion

Veteran film-maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan has repeated his suggestion for the BJP’s Kerala unit spokesperson B Gopalakrishnan after he asked the master filmmaker to go to the “moon or some other planet” over his letter to Prime Minister.

B Gopalakrishnan had on Thursday asked him to go to the moon if he can’t tolerate ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogans.

“It is a good suggestion by this BJP friend that I should go to the moon. If he can book a room for me on the moon and buy me a ticket then it will be a nice stay,” Adoor Gopalakrishnan was quoted as saying by news agency Asian News International.

The director is one of the 49 celebrities who wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressing concern over the growing incidents of mob lynching and said of late “Jai Sri Ram” has turned into a “war cry.”

“People voted us to chant “Jai Sri Ram” and we will continue to do so. If necessary, we will chant it before Adoor’s house also. If he does not want to listen to this he can go to the moon or some other planet. He can also register his name in Sriharikota for this soon,” was the BJP leader’s Facebook post condemning the intelligentsia for their “one-sided” views.

However, the director had taken it well and said he was ready to go to the moon if he got a ticket.

“BJP leaders want me to go to the moon because Pakistan must be filled by now. If there is a Chandrayaan 3, if they offer me a ticket I would be happy to grab it,” he had said.

Besides Adoor, film-maker Shyam Benegal, veteran actor-film director Aparna Sen, writer Ramachandra Guha and singer Shubha Mudgal were some of the signatories of the letter.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 14:08 IST