Both NDA, Opposition upbeat ahead of third Lok Sabha poll phase

Ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls to 93 seats across 10 states and Union territories, both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition appear upbeat. Both sides claim to have done well in the first two of the seven phases with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi doubling down on his claim about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s alleged plan to change the Constitution. Gandhi has been carrying a pocket-size copy of the Constitution to emphasise his claim that the BJP has been seeking 400 seats for the purpose. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has doubled down on his claim about the BJP’s alleged plan to change the Constitution. (PTI)

Addressing an election rally In Telangana’s Nirmal, Gandhi said the ongoing election is a contest between two ideologies in which the Congress is trying to protect the Constitution and BJP and its ideological fount Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh were seeking to end it and the rights of the people. He claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi is against reservation and wants to do away with it. Gandhi said the Congress would increase the quotas beyond the 50% cap if it is voted to power.

Congress complains over BJP ad

The Congress on Sunday filed a case against BJP chief JP Nadda and two other leaders and approached the Election Commission of India over an animated clip. BJP’s Karnataka unit posted a clip on X that ostensibly shows Rahul Gandhi offering funds to Muslims. In a complaint to the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer, the Congress said that the BJP intended to promote enmity between communities through the clip.

Vehicles vandalised outside Congress Amethi’s office

Vehicles parked outside the Congress office in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi were vandalised on Sunday night. Police said they were investigating the matter even as Congress blamed the BJP for the attack in which some Congress workers suffered injuries. “[Union minister and BJP’s Amethi candidate] Smriti Irani and BJP workers are scared...Frustrated over the defeat they foresee, BJP goons armed with sticks and rods vandalised vehicles parked outside the Congress office in Amethi. There was an attack on Congress workers and the people of Amethi. Many people are injured...This incident shows that the BJP is losing badly in Amethi,” the Congress posted in Hindi while sharing a video. The Congress has fielded Gandhi family aide Kishori Lal Sharma against Irani in Amethi.

Congress attacks Modi over ticket to Brij Bhushan’s son

The Congress on Sunday said Modi “failed” the country’s women by “rewarding” sexual harassment accused BJP lawmaker Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh with a Lok Sabha poll ticket to his son. It asked whether women would ever be safe in “Modi’s India”. In a post on X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said rather than punishing Bhushan Sharan Singh for his heinous crimes, the BJP has rewarded him with a ticket for his son Karan Bhushan Singh

Sandeshkhali video heats up Bengal battle

A video shot using a spycam purportedly showing a BJP worker claiming that party leader Suvendu Adhikari hatched the “Sandeshkhali conspiracy” has raised political tensions in West Bengal. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of “orchestrating the incidents” and “trying to malign” the state’s image. The alleged atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali has been a key poll issue for the BJP. Political pundits say the BJP is trying to woo women voters away from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) by raising the issue of alleged lack of safety. TMC is known to get more women than men votes, possibly due to the Banerjee.

On Sunday, Banerjee spent the bulk of a 50-minute campaign address at Bolpur directly attacking the Prime Minister. “I have said for a long time that the BJP has been trying to malign the image of Bengal by orchestrating the Sandeshkhali incident. The sting operation revealed the real face of the ‘Bangla birodhis’ [opponents of Bengal] as they tried to manipulate the emotions of my mothers and sisters.” The BJP insisted the video was doctored and said it would have no impact on the Lok Sabha elections

Battle for Odia pride

BJP leaders have cited the party’s commitment to protecting “Odia Asmita (pride)” among key reasons for not renewing its alliance with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ahead of the Lok Sabha and Odisha assembly elections. They argue “Odia Asmita” was being undermined and threatened by giving the reins of the BJD to bureaucrat-turned-politician VK Pandian, who is from Tamil Nadu. Pandian, 49, a confidant of chief minister Naveen Patnaik, resigned as a bureaucrat to join the BJD last year. He has since been perceived as Patnaik’s political successor.