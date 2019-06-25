Boy, 8, addict: New low for Delhi’s drug menace

One in six students aged between eight and 11 in east Delhi’s municipal schools are addicted to substances ranging from alcohol and tobacco to industrial glue and injectable drugs, a survey conducted by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has found, an indication of how flagrantly the laws are violated by peddlers seeking to turn young children into hard-core addicts.

The first-of-its-kind survey, whose report Hindustan Times has accessed, was conducted by 80 child psychologists-cum-counsellors in areas such as Seemapuri, Trilokpuri, Nand Nagri, Jaffrabad, Kalyanpuri and Kondli among students in Classes 3 to 5.

The exercise was carried out from July 2018 to March this year, and will be repeated annually.

The report found 12,627, or roughly 16.8% of 75,037 students across 368 schools are using substances. Of this, 8,182 students were found using supari (betel nuts) mixed with dried opium shells; 2,613 students chewed tobacco; 1,410 students smoked beedis and cigarettes; 231 consumed alcohol;and 191 used inhalants such as fluid, petrol, sulochan (an industrial glue) and injectable drugs.

“We saw many disturbing things but the worst was dozens of used syringes with bloodied needles, tablets and vials of anti-allergic drug ‘Avil’ and sedative ‘Mephentine’ scattered in school premises and bags of students,” said Dr Ajay Lekhi, EDMC deputy health officer (schools), who led the team.

Prescription drugs such as Avil and Mephentine — which cannot legally be sold over the counter but are often handed out by unscrupulous chemists to children for just ~5 to ~25 per injection — help push students into hard-core drug use, he added.

Experts said the reason behind the flagrant substance abuse was lax monitoring of school neighbourhoods, poor implementation of laws, and a chronic shortage of designated personnel.

Counsellors -- technically called EVGCs (Emotional Vocational Guidance Counsellors) -- were also shocked to find pens shaped like syringes, with milliliter markings, and jelly sticks packaged like cigarettes and lighters. When the team tried to contact the manufacturers using the names on the labels, they were found to be fake.

All such products – which were harmless by themselves – were brightly coloured and bore images of animals or cartoon characters such as Ben 10, pictures shared by EDMC officials with HT showed.

“Why should pens or candies be shaped like syringes unless someone wants to initiate young minds into the world of injectable drugs,” Lekhi asked.

Two departments of the EDMC -- Public Health and Education -- held this “screening exercise” on the orders of the Delhi high court after the court found many pre-teens landing in observation homes with a history of drug abuse. The report was submitted to the Juvenile Justice Committee in May. The EVGCs will now work with the students for de-addiction.

The east municipality’s two city counterparts -- the north and south municipal corporations -- have finished conducting similar surveys and are compiling reports to submit to the court. Delhi has three kinds of government schools – those run by the central government, those run by the Delhi government and those by the respective municipal bodies, which mostly run primary schools.

Doctors and experts heading drug de-addiction centres explained how substance abuse destroys young lives.

“The problem with inhalants is that the main ingredient, chemical toluene, does not have any treatment or replacement therapy as such. It impacts brain function and is especially dangerous for developing adolescent brains,” said Dr Nimesh Desai, director of the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS). Among substance abusers, toluene is known to cause leukoencephalopathy or disease of the brain white matter.

“There is also the problem of addicted children sharing needles. I have seen so many such children contract HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) and die from it,” said Rajesh Kumar, executive director of the NGO Society for Promotion of Youth and Masses, which runs three de-addiction centres for children at Delhi Gate, Kingsway Camp and Daryaganj.

The counsellors, who regularly visited EDMC schools to interact with students, said it took a lot of patience to get the children to open up. “First we would hold painting sessions among them, with one of the topics as ‘drug abuse.’ Then we would hold ‘health talks’ and dental check-ups [a way of ascertaining drug abuse]. We would also show them animation films on the painful life of addicts to get them talking,” said Deepak Sharma, a 28-year-old counsellor.

He recalled a painting made by a 10-year-old boy: A bottle of whisky with a premium brand name on it; a glass next to it proportionately filled with ice and water; and a slogan below it saying, “Peene ke baad, peene wale ki koi zimmedari nahi hoti [after drinking, the drinker bears no responsibility].”

“We were shocked to see his level of knowledge on this,” Sharma said.

Another counsellor, Mahima Mishra, said while most children were still innocent, some had become hardened over time. “The younger ones would even secretly inform us if a classmate got an e-hookah to school, but some of the elder ones saw us as a threat. A boy told one of our seniors when rebuked for taking drugs, ‘Mera ustad tumhein uda dega [my boss will kill you],” she said.

A Delhi Legal Services Authority (DLSA) officer assisting Lekhi’s team for the past two years said there are several laws to stop drugs from reaching the hands of minors but they are implemented poorly.

“The city government’s drug inspectors are supposed to inspect chemist shops routinely for sale of medicines to minors. But Delhi has only 17 drug inspectors for 23,000 pharmacies. Even if a chemist is caught selling Scheduled Drugs to juveniles, they only suspend or cancel his license and not book them under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940, Section 18 and 27, which would send them to jail for one-two years at least,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

Similarly, paan shops selling tobacco, beedis and cigarettes are set up within 100 metres of schools, flagrantly violating the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 that bars any such establishment within such a distance of educational institutions; liquor vends also operate within 100 metres of schools, in contravention of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2009.

“The Delhi government also banned the sale of correction fluids, whiteners, thinners and vulcanized solutions to children below 18, in August 2017, unless they are accompanied by an adult or have a permission letter from school. Such laws must be enforced on the ground and not just limited to paper,” said Anant Asthana, a lawyer specialising in child rights.

Deputy commissioner of police (East) Jasmeet Singh, who has been working with Dr Lekhi’s team for the past few months, said he is working to address the problem.

“I have been holding meetings with our ACPs [assistant commissioner of police] and SHOs [station house officer] to ensure that no suspicious elements are wandering around schools and children are not wandering around chemist shops. We are also identifying parks and isolated places where drug peddlers gather and sensitising our beat constables on the new laws regarding this subject and how investigation is to be done in these cases.”

Curbing substance abuse itself can lead to a significant drop in the city’s crime rate, he added.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 23:17 IST