Boy slips through damaged floor of school bus in Uttar Pradesh, run over

A 13-year-old boy was crushed to death on Tuesday after he slipped through the damaged floor of a school bus in Kheragarh town of Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district, police have said, exposing the administration’s claims of carrying out regular fitness tests of school vehicles.

Aditya, a Class 6 student of Pooran Chand Ramesh Chand Saraswati Vidya Mandir, lost his life when he was preparing to get off the bus belonging to the school while on his way home.

“The child was run over by the rear wheel of the bus and died on the spot. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination,” Narendra Sharma, in-charge of Kheragarh police station, said.

“The boy’s family members are yet to lodge a complaint and a case would be registered after the complaint. Bus driver, Islam is in custody and the vehicle has been seized by the police,” Sharma added.

Aditya used to go to school with his elder sister Anushka, a Class 11 student, who was present in the bus when the incident took place. Anushka said they had complained to the authorities about the problems with the school bus.

“Aditya fell through the damaged floor of the bus, leaving his school bag behind,” a weeping Anushka said.

“Its floor was weak and the vehicle was in poor condition but no attention was paid. The bus often used to stop midway and students were asked to push it. In the process, they used to get hurt,” Anushka alleged.

Angry residents blocked the road in Kheragarh with Aditya’s body but the police took it into their possession and convinced them against damaging the bus, which had a registration number of Himachal Pradesh.