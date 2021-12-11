Brave men like late CDS Rawat…: President Kovind at IMA passing out parade

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday remembered India’s first chief of defence staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who was killed in a chopper crash two days ago, while addressing cadets at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun.

Addressing the cadets after reviewing their passing out parade, the President said the country’s flag shall always fly high as brave men like the late CDS, who was trained at IMA, would always preserve and protect its honour.

Kovind congratulated the cadets on the successful completion of their training at IMA and complimented the instructors and the cadets on the synergised drill movements at the parade that he said indicated high standards of training and discipline imbibed by the young leaders.

“I'm glad to see 387 Gentleman Cadets who would shortly embark on their journey of valour and wisdom. India's proud to have Gentlemen Cadets of friendly foreign nations of Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Turkmenistan and Vietnam,” Kovind further said.

Besides the President, the passing out parade was attended by Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh at the Chetwode Building Drill Square, IMA.

The President also spoke to cadets about the challenges faced by the nation at the moment at regional and global levels. He said physical and mental toughness alone are not enough to tackle modern-day threats of the country, "but as military leaders, officers will have to develop a strategic mindset, cultivate an adaptive temperament and acquire the mental resilience essential to hone the skills for military leadership".

An IMA statement said, "Today makes another landmark milestone as a total of 387 Gentleman Cadets of 149 Regular Course and 132 Technical Graduate Course, including 68 Gentleman Cadets from 10 friendly foreign countries successfully passed out from the portals of Indian Military Academy, overcoming all challenges of Covid-19."

Earlier in the day, when the President reached Dehradun he was presented with a replica of the Kedarnath temple as a memento by the governor.

