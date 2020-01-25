Brazilian President begins 4-day visit; trade, investment relations in focus

india

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 00:22 IST

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro arrived on Friday for his first official visit to India, during which he will be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade and hold talks with the Indian leadership to boost trade and investment.

Bolsonaro, the third Brazilian president to be the chief guest at the celebrations that showcase India’s military might and culture, was accompanied by eight ministers and a large business delegation for the four-day visit.

He was received at the airport by minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan. “Both countries are working together to channelise commonalities into a solid foundation for future cooperation,” external affairs ministry spokesperson said in a tweet.

“The visit …will be an opportunity to re-energise our strategic partnership,” Vijay Thakur Singh, secretary (East) in the external affairs ministry, said. The two sides are expected to sign about 15 agreements on agriculture, defence, oil and gas, bio-energy and cyber-security, officials said. However, they have differences over sugar, with Brazil unhappy about Indian subsidies for the commodity.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar will meet Bolsonaro on Saturday morning, before he is accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Bolsonaro will pay his respect to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat before meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will meet President Ram Nath Kovind and vice president M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday. After the Republic Day parade on Sunday, he will attend the “at home” reception hosted by his Indian counterpart.