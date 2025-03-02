Menu Explore
Brazilian woman arrested in Mumbai for smuggling cocaine by swallowing 100 capsules worth 10.96 crore

PTI |
Mar 02, 2025 12:21 PM IST

The woman was admitted to a government hospital where she purged 100 capsules containing 1,096 grams of cocaine

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has arrested a Brazilian woman who had swallowed 100 capsules of cocaine valued at 10.96 crore in a bid to smuggle the drug to Mumbai, a DRI official said on Sunday.

Representational image: A Brazilian woman smuggled cocaine to Mumbai by ingesting 100 capsules(Pexel)
Representational image: A Brazilian woman smuggled cocaine to Mumbai by ingesting 100 capsules(Pexel)

Based on specific intelligence, the DRI sleuths apprehended the woman after she arrived at Mumbai international airport from Sao Paulo, a release said without specifying the date.

On questioning, she admitted to have ingested capsules containing drugs for smuggling into India, the official said.

The woman was subsequently admitted to a government hospital where she purged 100 capsules containing 1,096 grams of cocaine, valued at 10.96 crore in the illicit market, he said.

She was arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

