Brazilian woman arrested in Mumbai for smuggling cocaine by swallowing 100 capsules worth 10.96 crore

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has arrested a Brazilian woman who had swallowed 100 capsules of cocaine valued at ₹10.96 crore in a bid to smuggle the drug to Mumbai, a DRI official said on Sunday. Representational image: A Brazilian woman smuggled cocaine to Mumbai by ingesting 100 capsules(Pexel)

Also Read: 5 smugglers held with 6kg heroin in Punjab

Based on specific intelligence, the DRI sleuths apprehended the woman after she arrived at Mumbai international airport from Sao Paulo, a release said without specifying the date.

Also Read: War against drugs: Cops raid 798 locations, arrest of 290 drug smugglers

On questioning, she admitted to have ingested capsules containing drugs for smuggling into India, the official said.

Also Read: Himachal: Dismantle drug network in six months, Sukhu directs officials

The woman was subsequently admitted to a government hospital where she purged 100 capsules containing 1,096 grams of cocaine, valued at ₹10.96 crore in the illicit market, he said.

She was arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.