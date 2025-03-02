Brazilian woman arrested in Mumbai for smuggling cocaine by swallowing 100 capsules worth ₹10.96 crore
Mar 02, 2025 12:21 PM IST
The woman was admitted to a government hospital where she purged 100 capsules containing 1,096 grams of cocaine
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has arrested a Brazilian woman who had swallowed 100 capsules of cocaine valued at
₹10.96 crore in a bid to smuggle the drug to Mumbai, a DRI official said on Sunday. Representational image: A Brazilian woman smuggled cocaine to Mumbai by ingesting 100 capsules(Pexel)
Based on specific intelligence, the DRI sleuths apprehended the woman after she arrived at Mumbai international airport from Sao Paulo, a release said without specifying the date.
On questioning, she admitted to have ingested capsules containing drugs for smuggling into India, the official said.
The woman was subsequently admitted to a government hospital where she purged 100 capsules containing 1,096 grams of cocaine, valued at
₹10.96 crore in the illicit market, he said.
She was arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.
