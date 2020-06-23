e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Break the Chain’ music video launched in Tripura to spread awareness on Covid-19

‘Break the Chain’ music video launched in Tripura to spread awareness on Covid-19

The music video on Covid-19 has been created by a group of local artists in Tripura

india Updated: Jun 23, 2020 23:44 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Music video ‘ Break the Chain’ launched in Tripura to spread awareness against Covid-19
Amidst rise in Covid-19 figures in India, some videographers and movie enthusiasts from Tripura made a music video ‘Break the Chain’ to spread awareness against Covid-19. The music video, the first of its kind in the state, was made in Kokborok, an indigenous language and also in Malayalam, spoken mostly in Kerala.

Besides entertainment, the music video showed pandemics of the past like cholera, Spanish flu, plague while asking people to deal bravely with the pandemic. The seven minutes video was shot both in Tripura and Kerala.

Performers of ‘Jaduni Khorang’, a music band from Tripura, are associated with the music video.

In Kokborok, Jaduni Khorang means ‘in the beloved’s voice’.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

Govind Debbarma, a Jaduni Khorang vocalist, said, “The video will be available in local TV channels in Tripura and Kerala besides social media like Facebook, YouTube. The government’s awareness campaign is lacking in the villages. That’s where I felt we needed to do something.”

He added that another Kerala-based musician Rajiv Thomas sang the song in Malayalam.

“The music video will help in enhancing awareness against the coronavirus in the villages,” said Lok Sabha MP Rebati Tripura after launching the music video on Tuesday.

Anger, disquiet and some relief in H-1B circles
Mumbai reports only 824 new cases in 24 hours, lowest in last 40 days
From Sundar Pichai to Satya Nadella, how H-1Bs helped Indian-Americans
Reduce mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah on Covid-19. Gets a blunt response on Twitter
Virat Kohli bats exactly like Viv Richards: Sunil Gavaskar
Imran Khan's anti-graft crusade hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
'Kung Flu': Donald Trump mocks China over Covid; White House denies racism
