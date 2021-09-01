Home / India News / Breaking News: South Louisiana braced for a month without electricity after Hurricane Ida
Live

Breaking News: South Louisiana braced for a month without electricity after Hurricane Ida

  Breaking News Updates September 1, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 01, 2021 06:54 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 01, 2021 06:54 AM IST

    Early morning showers hit the national capital

  • SEP 01, 2021 06:50 AM IST

    Digital media reach wider, can threaten democratic rights: Govt

    The government has said that digital media content is “public communication” that can be rapidly shared with several people, is more permanent in nature compared to TV news, with an ability to spread disinformation that can pose a threat to democratic rights, defending in court new rules that expanded its ability to regulate the domain. Read More

  • SEP 01, 2021 06:26 AM IST

    UK records another 32,181 coronavirus cases

    Another 32,181 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,789,581, according to official figures released Tuesday.

  • SEP 01, 2021 06:12 AM IST

    GDP growth 20.1% in Q1 after Covid slump

    India’s GDP grew at 20.1% in the quarter ending June — in line with expectations — although the high number is the result, not of a V-shaped recovery in the economy, but a favourable base effect. Read More

  • SEP 01, 2021 05:41 AM IST

    South Louisiana braced for a month without electricity after Hurricane Ida

    South Louisiana braced for a month without electricity and reliable water service in the wake of Hurricane Ida, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the US Gulf Coast, as people faced suffocating heat and humidity.

Topics
breaking news
