Breaking News: South Louisiana braced for a month without electricity after Hurricane Ida
SEP 01, 2021 06:54 AM IST
Early morning showers hit the national capital
SEP 01, 2021 06:50 AM IST
Digital media reach wider, can threaten democratic rights: Govt
The government has said that digital media content is “public communication” that can be rapidly shared with several people, is more permanent in nature compared to TV news, with an ability to spread disinformation that can pose a threat to democratic rights, defending in court new rules that expanded its ability to regulate the domain. Read More
SEP 01, 2021 06:26 AM IST
UK records another 32,181 coronavirus cases
Another 32,181 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,789,581, according to official figures released Tuesday.
SEP 01, 2021 06:12 AM IST
GDP growth 20.1% in Q1 after Covid slump
India’s GDP grew at 20.1% in the quarter ending June — in line with expectations — although the high number is the result, not of a V-shaped recovery in the economy, but a favourable base effect. Read More
SEP 01, 2021 05:41 AM IST
South Louisiana braced for a month without electricity after Hurricane Ida
South Louisiana braced for a month without electricity and reliable water service in the wake of Hurricane Ida, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the US Gulf Coast, as people faced suffocating heat and humidity.
