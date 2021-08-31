Digital media’s reach wider, can threaten democratic rights: Centre to HC

The government has said that digital media content is “public communication” that can be rapidly shared with several people, is more permanent in nature compared to TV news, with an ability to spread disinformation that can pose a threat to democratic rights, defending in court new rules that expanded its ability to regulate the domain.

The government made the stand in an affidavit filed in the Delhi High Court on Monday, opposing a bunch of pleas by a number of digital media platforms challenging the Information Technology Rules 2021. The petitioners have called the new rules unconstitutional and amount to an overreach by the executive.

In an affidavit filed before a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, the union government said that the while communications such as sending and receipt of email, and conclusion of contracts over the internet are private communications between entities, publishing content on social media platforms, digital news portals and OTT (over-the-top, such as streaming services) platforms is essentially a “public communication”.

It said that due to the “transcontinental nature of digital news”, the particular media can be used as a powerful tool for information campaign by foreign state and non-state actors to influence public opinion in any nation.

“Just like ordinary users, publishers of digital media are also involved in public communication, albeit with a relatively much larger impact. Therefore, it is submitted that an argument which claims that the scope of the Information Technology Act includes content published by ordinary users, but does not include content published by well-organised commercially oriented news publishers or OTT platforms, publishing content as a systematic business, professional or commercial activity, may not be legally tenable,” the document read.

It said digital media platforms were “format agnostic” and their reach was much wider than traditional media as they could be accessed both by the literate and illiterate. It said that since the correctness of information lies at the heart of democratic discourse, misuse arising out of exchange of information in the digital media space has direct implications for democratic rights of citizens.

“Disinformation, or simply fake news, on digital media is one of the misuse of electronic records which may lead to violation of other fundamental rights of the audience, e.g. violation of the right to dignity through defamation; violation of the right to privacy through unlawful depiction in the media, violation of the right to life and personal liberty through disturbance of public order, etc,” the Centre said, adding that while the freedom of press, is critical for a vibrant democracy like India, the rights of the audience who believe and act upon misleading news cannot be overlooked as well.

“The citizens, while being the audience for the information published by the professional publishers of news and current affairs content, cannot be treated as passive consumers without any recourse of participation in the process of accountability with respect to the content being published.”

Several petitions by digital media platforms have challenged the constitutional validity of the IT Rules. According to some of them, the rules that apply to news and current affairs publishers impose government oversight and a Code of Ethics that stipulates “vague conditions as good taste, decency and prohibition of half-truths”.

The petitions contend that the rules will lead to over-regulation due to onerous obligation of responding to complaints, which will also require diversion of resources and have an adverse impact on the production of content. The need for publisher to defend themselves before multiple levels would also lead to self-censoring and a chilling effect on free speech, the petitioners said.

Countering the arguments, the Centre said the rules establish a civil mechanism of grievance redressal related to the Code of Ethics and “is bereft of any police powers”.

“The decision on whether a particular content is violative of the Code of Ethics is a deliberative one involving the publisher, their representative self-regulating bodies, and the Government. The publisher has the opportunity to express and defend itself at all the three levels of the grievance redressal mechanism,” it said.

The Centre also said that no evidence has been given before the government showing that the Rules have led to a large number of grievances being filed and subsequently appealed by the audience. It said that over 1,800 digital media publishers, over 97% of them publishers of news and current affairs content, have appointed a Grievance Redressal Officer (Level-I), and furnished their information to the Ministry.

“..based on the statistics related to content production and dissemination by the news publishers, and lack of any factual evidence related to overwhelming of publishes with grievances, it is submitted that the argument of chilling effect on freedom of the press or an adverse impact on the right to conduct business due to allegedly onerous obligations under the Rules is largely an emotive appeal, and is not legally tenable,” it added.

The Centre said the grievance redressal mechanism is in consonance with the spirit of the public’s right to know under the right to free speech and expression.

“Firstly, the Rules do not provide for any pre-censorship for content. Therefore, news content generally having a short shelf-life, is not impacted by the Rules…..On the other hand, the mechanism of civil resolution of grievances enhances the public’s right to know…Furthermore, the provisions do not impact the production of news and current affairs content”.

“The Rules do not provide any additional restrictions apart from what is already prohibited by existing statutes. In fact, these ethical norms have not only ensured widespread growth of traditional news media in India, but also ensured that the traditional media still remains the most credible and trustworthy in the eyes of the audience,” the union government asserted.

The matter was adjourned to October 12 after it could not be taken up due to paucity of time.