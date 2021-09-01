China-Pakistan-Taliban 'axis' is India's cause for worry, warns Chidambaram

Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday said that it is still too early to celebrate over a recent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution on Afghanistan, warning that a possible "axis" among China, Pakistan, and the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan is a cause for worry. "It is too premature to congratulate ourselves," Chidambaram wrote in a tweet from his official handle on this day. "The possible axis of China, Pakistan, and Taliban-controlled Afghanistan is a cause for worry."

The Congress leader's statements come in the wake of the UN Security Council adopting a strong resolution this week, demanding that the Taliban-controlled territory in Afghanistan not be used for sheltering terrorists or threatening any other nation. The UNSC resolution also expects the Taliban to hold true to its commitments regarding the safe departure of foreign nations from Afghanistan.

Highlighting the UNSC resolution, Congress leader Chidambaram said that the Afghanistan issue has not yet been 'resolved' to India's satisfaction; instead, he said, officials only managed to put its "wishes on paper and got some others to sign that paper".

"The government is congratulating itself for the UNSC resolution on Afghanistan adopted yesterday," Chidambaram wrote in his tweet. "‘Resolution’ has two meanings. The first is that the issue has been ‘resolved’ or settled to India’s satisfaction. That is not what happened at the UNSC."

"The second meaning is that we have put our wishes on paper and got some others to sign that paper!" he continued. "That is what happened at UNSC yesterday. It is too premature to congratulate ourselves. The possible axis of China, Pakistan, and Taliban-controlled Afghanistan is a cause for worry."

It is too premature to congratulate ourselves. The possible axis of China, Pakistan and Taliban-controlled Afghanistan is a cause for worry — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 1, 2021

The UNSC resolution that was adopted on Monday was sponsored by France, the United Kingdom (UK), and the US. As many as 13 members of the council voted in favour while none voted against it. Russia and China, which are permanent veto-wielding members at the UNSC, abstained from voting. The resolution, which came on the penultimate day of India's presidency of the security council for the month of August, was the first of its type adopted by the powerful 15-nation UN council on the Afghanistan situation following the swift takeover of Kabul by the Taliban.