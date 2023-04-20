LIVE: At least 78 people killed in aid stampede in Yemen's Sanaa, says report
Breaking news highlights, April 20, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 20, 2023 07:22 AM IST
Tim Cook to inaugurate Apple's Delhi store today
Apple CEO Tim Cook will inaugurate the tech giant's retail store, Apple Saket, in New Delhi on Thursday which will be second in the country after the one in Mumbai that was opened two days back.
-
Apr 20, 2023 07:13 AM IST
At least 78 people killed in aid stampede in Yemen's Sanaa: Report
At least 78 people were killed in a stampede in the Yemeni capital Sanaa as hundreds gathered in a school to receive $9 per person in aid, Reuters reported on Thursday citing the official media of the Houthi movement and witnesses.
The stampede took place during the distribution of charitable donations by merchants in the final days of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.