BREAKING: US to announce military aid of $3 billion for Ukraine

Breaking news live updates August 24, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Updated on Aug 24, 2022 07:14 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 24, 2022 07:14 AM IST

    US to announce military aid of $3 billion for Ukraine

    The United States will announce an additional security aid of USD 3 billion for Kyiv on Ukraine's independence day.

    The funds will reportedly be used to acquire drones, weapons and other military equipment but may not reach the battlefield for a period of a year or two years, Sputnik reported citing US officials.

  • Aug 24, 2022 07:12 AM IST

    J&K: Missing BJP leader found hanging from tree, SIT constituted, reports ANI

    A missing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was found hanging from a tree in Hiranagar Town in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has reportedly been constituted to investigate the exact cause of the death.

  • Aug 24, 2022 06:54 AM IST

    Concerned over the situation at Zaporizhzhia Power Plant: India at UNSC

    India remains concerned over the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). We support the ongoing efforts including that of IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) to reduce tensions & steps to ensure security: Ruchira Kamboj, Ambassador of India to UN, New York

  • Aug 24, 2022 06:48 AM IST

    China reopens to foreign students after more than two years

    China is opening the door to foreign students for the first time in more than two years, easing restrictions on their entry imposed after the outbreak of Covid-19.

    Foreign nationals holding a valid Chinese residence permit for study or an APEC business travel card will be allowed to enter China starting Wednesday, the nation’s US embassy said in a statement posted on WeChat late Tuesday. Similar statements were made by China’s embassies in Japan and India.

  • Aug 24, 2022 06:06 AM IST

    Whistleblower accuses Twitter of hiding major flaws

    Twitter misled users and US regulators about "extreme, egregious" gaps in its online protections, the platform's ex-security chief claimed in whistleblower testimony that could impact the court fight over Elon Musk's buyout bid.

breaking news

IMD predicts rainfall in 18 states this week, flood-hit Odisha among these

india news
Published on Aug 24, 2022 06:57 AM IST

Odisha districts to be affected by the rain include Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar in the north and Kendrapara, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur in the coastal region.

Several states are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall with heavy fall at isolated places. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT News Desk
‘No CBI, ED in Gujarat as…’: Manish Sisodia's fresh dig amid liquor probe

india news
Published on Aug 24, 2022 06:13 AM IST

As an ED official denied that the agency filed a case against Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, AAP said this flip-flop happens when political scripts are given to officers.

Amid the liquor probe against Sisodia, Kejriwal on Tuesday said BJP is scared of the AAP in Gujarat.&nbsp;(PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news
Updated on Aug 24, 2022 07:14 AM IST

Breaking news live updates August 24, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

ByHT News Desk

Sukesh Chandrashekhar shifted from Tihar over claim of ‘threat to life’

india news
Updated on Aug 24, 2022 06:01 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed the extortion amount Chandrashekhar alleged was paid as bribes to win over jailers at Tihar who have since been suspended.

File photo of Tihar Jail- Additional solicitor general SV Raju, appearing for ED, opposed Sukesh’s transfer from Tihar.(Hindustan Times)
ByAbraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tomato Flu spread in India: Centre issues advisory to states. Details here

india news
Updated on Aug 24, 2022 05:41 AM IST

According to the Centre's advisory on Tuesday, “The disease, which seems to be a variant of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD), occurs mainly in children under 10 years of age, but it can occur in adults too.”

More than 100 cases of the flu have been reported in the country in children below the age of nine.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
BJP leader found hanging from tree in J&K’s Kathua

india news
Published on Aug 24, 2022 03:31 AM IST

A villager saw the body of Som Raj hanging from a tree at some distance from his house in Hiranagar town in the morning and informed the police, the officials said, adding the body had blood marks.

A person named by the deceased’s family members in connection with the incident will be questioned, the SSP said. (Representative Image/HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Kerala court orders police to book CPI(M) MLA Jaleel over ‘Azad Kashmir’ remark

india news
Published on Aug 24, 2022 12:38 AM IST

The directive of the court in Thiruvalla came on a plea filed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Pathanamthitta district leader Arun Mohan seeking legal action against Jaleel for his alleged “anti-national remarks”.

KT Jaleel is yet to comment on the court order. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Madras high court tells Tamil Nadu govt to eradicate ‘orderly system’ in four months

india news
Published on Aug 24, 2022 12:36 AM IST

Policemen doing household and menial works in residences of top police officials are known as “orderlies”.

The Madras high court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu government and the police department to ensure that the practice of the “orderly system” is eradicated in entirety within the next four months. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
TN launches leather products policy, inks MoU worth 2,250 crore

india news
Published on Aug 24, 2022 12:35 AM IST

During the launch of the policy, chief minister MK Stalin signed an MoU with five companies for ₹2,250 crore for manufacturing leather and non-leader footwear and other items.

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday launched the footwear and leather products policy 2022, aiming to develop existing clusters in leather manufacturing for domestic as well as the export market. (PTI)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Man arrested from Punjab in Swapna Suresh certificate case

india news
Published on Aug 24, 2022 12:35 AM IST

Police said an accused, identified as Sachin Das, ran a flourishing degree certificate racket in northern India, and they seized many fake seals and documents from him.

Kerala police on Tuesday arrested a person from Amritsar in Punjab for allegedly providing a fake degree certificate to Kerala gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh in 2019. (Representative Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Tamil Nadu releases glossary of terms to address LGBTQIA+ community

india news
Published on Aug 24, 2022 12:35 AM IST

The government also mandated that all forums, including the media, only use these terms from the glossary published in English and Tamil.

The Tamil Nadu government has notified in the gazette a glossary of terms to be used to address and describe people from the LGBTQIA+ community, as directed by the Madras high court. (Representative Photo/Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
HC issues notice to Smriti Irani on Twitter plea for clarification

india news
Published on Aug 24, 2022 12:35 AM IST

Congress leaders have alleged that the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and her daughter had links with the upmarket restaurant in Goa – Silly Souls Café and Bar

New Delhi, India - Aug. 6, 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani after casting her vote during the Vice Presidential election, at Parliament House, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
ByHT Correspondent
No plan to stall ongoing port work in Vizhinjam post : Kerala CM

india news
Published on Aug 24, 2022 12:34 AM IST

The ongoing work, carried out by the Adani group, was disrupted for almost a week after protestors entered the site demanding suspension of all work.

Even as protests by fishermen intensified against the upcoming international transhipment project in Vizhinjam here, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated on Tuesday that there is no plan to stop the work. (HT)
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
Parties hit out at T’gana BJP MLA over Prophet remarks

india news
Published on Aug 24, 2022 12:34 AM IST

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that it was a deliberate attempt by T Raja Singh to hurt sentiments of Muslims, so that there would be communal disturbances in the state, which will result in communal polarisation.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA T Raja Singh’s alleged derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammad evoked strong protests from political parties in Telangana on Tuesday. (PTI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Aim is to start deliberation in Parliament on law for freebies: SC

india news
Published on Aug 24, 2022 12:32 AM IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it took up the issue of freebies in politics with the “good intention” of facilitating a dialogue in Parliament, which could consider framing a law with the assistance of the suggestions that the proposed committee appointed by the court may make

Aim is to start deliberation in Parliament on law for freebies: SC
ByUtkarsh Anand
