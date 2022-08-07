Live
Breaking: Manipur imposes Section 144 in Churachandpur, Bishnupur
Breaking news live updates August 7, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Aug 07, 2022 08:46 AM IST
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Aug 07, 2022 08:46 AM IST
Mayawati congratulates V-P elect Jagdeep Dhankhar
The former UP chief minister, whose party, the BSP, supported Dhankhar in yesterday's V-P polls, congratulates him on his win.
-
Aug 07, 2022 08:13 AM IST
Section 144 imposed in Manipur's Churachandpur, Bishnupur
Section 144 imposed till October after some people torched a vehicle in Phougakchao Ikhang last evening.
Topics
In Manipur, mobile internet suspended for 5 days amid law and order concerns
Published on Aug 07, 2022 08:41 AM IST
An incident was reported from Phougakchao Ikhang amid protests by Student Union Manipur (ATSUM).
Shashi Tharoor says VP poll result was 'foreordained'; ‘Margret Alva did what…’
Published on Aug 07, 2022 08:19 AM IST
Margaret Alva fought the election with grace and conviction while the result of the election was already known, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said as he congratulated Alva.
LIVE: Manipur imposes Section 144 in Churachandpur, Bishnupur
Updated on Aug 07, 2022 08:46 AM IST
Breaking news live updates August 7, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
On Indian woman's death in New York, embassy expresses grief, extends assistance
Published on Aug 07, 2022 07:59 AM IST
Mandeep Kaur's death by suicide came to light after she released a painful video narrating the daily domestic abuse she faced in her 8-year-long marriage.
Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Swati Bhasin
PM to chair NITI Aayog meet today; KCR to skip, Nitish may also miss| Top 10
Published on Aug 07, 2022 07:30 AM IST
NITI Aayog Meeting: A statement highlighted that meetings were held for six months for deliberations ahead of the key conference.
ISRO countdown on for maiden SSLV mission carrying student satellite| Top 10
Published on Aug 07, 2022 06:34 AM IST
ISRO SSLV mission: The AzaadiSAT - which the SSLV carries - has payloads developed by girl students from rural parts of the country.
Centre writes to states amid Covid spike, asks them to focus on testing
Published on Aug 07, 2022 02:53 AM IST
- n a letter to Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked the states to be more cautious in the coming weeks as upcoming festivals and celebrations may increase the chances of the infection spreading.
PM: Azadi Mahotsav a chance to show youth ground realities
Updated on Aug 07, 2022 05:01 AM IST
- Speaking at the third national meeting to review the year-long celebration of 75 years of India’s independence, the PM said “the success of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is due to the contribution of every citizen of the country”.
CUET confusion: Tests at 53 centres delayed, 32 in Delhi
Updated on Aug 07, 2022 01:47 AM IST
NTA officials said some centres were found flouting protocols for the exam and that the agency postponed the exams at the scheduled centres after “taking account the complaints of students”.
KCR to boycott Niti Aayog meet over Centre’s ‘bias’ against states
Updated on Aug 07, 2022 02:44 AM IST
In a letter to PM Narendra Modi, Telangana CM KCR said the country can develop only when states develop. Strong and economically vibrant states alone can make the nation strong, he said.
PTI | , Hyderabad
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar likely to skip Niti Aayog meeting
Updated on Aug 07, 2022 01:25 AM IST
If Kumar skips the event, it would be the second absence within a month from a major government event despite being a part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA)
RCP Singh quits JD (U) over notice on assets
Published on Aug 07, 2022 12:12 AM IST
The development comes hours after the JD (U) issued a show-cause notice to its former national president for allegedly amassing huge amounts of property between 2013 and 2019
Historic Bills, stirs mark Venkaiah Naidu’s tenure as Rajya Sabha chairperson
Updated on Aug 07, 2022 01:11 AM IST
Naidu, a staunch believer in “debate, discuss and decide and not disrupt”, arguably faced the toughest time as chairperson in the history of the Rajya Sabha.
Delhi Police lodge case against Congress over protests
Updated on Aug 07, 2022 04:57 AM IST
The Congress held nationwide protests — which it stressed were squarely on inflation and GST levies on items such as packaged food — on Friday, triggering a political war of words with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Minister, MLA, Governor, Vice President: Tracing Jagdeep Dhankhar’s path
Updated on Aug 07, 2022 05:23 AM IST
- During his three years of gubernatorial tenure in West Bengal, when Jagdeep Dhankhar would berate the Mamata Banerjee administration and attack it through public addresses, long official letters and the social media, he personally drafted the letters.