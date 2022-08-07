Home / India News / Breaking: Manipur imposes Section 144 in Churachandpur, Bishnupur
Breaking: Manipur imposes Section 144 in Churachandpur, Bishnupur

Breaking news live updates August 7, 2022:
Updated on Aug 07, 2022 08:46 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 07, 2022 08:46 AM IST

    Mayawati congratulates V-P elect Jagdeep Dhankhar

    The former UP chief minister, whose party, the BSP, supported Dhankhar in yesterday's V-P polls, congratulates him on his win.

  • Aug 07, 2022 08:13 AM IST

    Section 144 imposed in Manipur's Churachandpur, Bishnupur

    Section 144 imposed till October after some people torched a vehicle in Phougakchao Ikhang last evening.

In Manipur, mobile internet suspended for 5 days amid law and order concerns 

Published on Aug 07, 2022 08:41 AM IST
An incident was reported from Phougakchao Ikhang amid protests by Student Union Manipur (ATSUM). 
Manipur: Mobile internet will remain suspended for five days.  (Representational) (Getty Images)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin
Shashi Tharoor says VP poll result was 'foreordained'; ‘Margret Alva did what…’

Published on Aug 07, 2022 08:19 AM IST
Margaret Alva fought the election with grace and conviction while the result of the election was already known, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said as he congratulated Alva. 
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor praised Margaret Alva's graceful fight. 
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
LIVE: Manipur imposes Section 144 in Churachandpur, Bishnupur

Updated on Aug 07, 2022 08:46 AM IST
Breaking news live updates August 7, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

On Indian woman's death in New York, embassy expresses grief, extends assistance

Published on Aug 07, 2022 07:59 AM IST
Mandeep Kaur's death by suicide came to light after she released a painful video narrating the daily domestic abuse she faced in her 8-year-long marriage.
New York Police Department (NYPD) officers investigate a crime scene.(Bloomberg/Representative image)
Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Swati Bhasin
PM to chair NITI Aayog meet today; KCR to skip, Nitish may also miss| Top 10 

Published on Aug 07, 2022 07:30 AM IST
NITI Aayog Meeting:  A statement highlighted that meetings were held for six months for deliberations ahead of the key conference. 
NITI Aayog meeting: .Prime Minister Modi will chair the seventh Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (File image)
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi
ISRO countdown on for maiden SSLV mission carrying student satellite| Top 10

Published on Aug 07, 2022 06:34 AM IST
ISRO SSLV mission: The AzaadiSAT - which the SSLV carries - has payloads developed by girl students from rural parts of the country. 
SSLV-D1/EOS-02 Mission: The launch is scheduled at 9:18 am (IST).((Twitter/ ISRO) )
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi
Centre writes to states amid Covid spike, asks them to focus on testing

Published on Aug 07, 2022 02:53 AM IST
  • n a letter to Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked the states to be more cautious in the coming weeks as upcoming festivals and celebrations may increase the chances of the infection spreading.
The letter stated that Delhi contributed 8.2% of India’s weekly new cases in the last week. Meanwhile, Kerala has reported 2,347 average cases per day in the past month and Maharashtra 2,135 cases, the letter said. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
PM: Azadi Mahotsav a chance to show youth ground realities

Updated on Aug 07, 2022 05:01 AM IST
  • Speaking at the third national meeting to review the year-long celebration of 75 years of India’s independence, the PM said “the success of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is due to the contribution of every citizen of the country”.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) chief Farooq Abdullah at the third meeting of the National Committee of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/ANI Pic Service)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story

CUET confusion: Tests at 53 centres delayed, 32 in Delhi

Updated on Aug 07, 2022 01:47 AM IST
NTA officials said some centres were found flouting protocols for the exam and that the agency postponed the exams at the scheduled centres after “taking account the complaints of students”.
While some students said they received communication from the NTA late at night, many said they found out about the deferment only on Saturday morning. (Photo by Amal KS/Hindustan Times)
ByHT Correspondent
KCR to boycott Niti Aayog meet over Centre’s ‘bias’ against states

Updated on Aug 07, 2022 02:44 AM IST
In a letter to PM Narendra Modi, Telangana CM KCR said the country can develop only when states develop. Strong and economically vibrant states alone can make the nation strong, he said.
Telangana chief minister KCR.
PTI | , Hyderabad
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar likely to skip Niti Aayog meeting

Updated on Aug 07, 2022 01:25 AM IST
If Kumar skips the event, it would be the second absence within a month from a major government event despite being a part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA)
A government official did not give any official reason for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s absence but said that since the CM had just recovered from Covid-19, he wanted to send his deputy instead.
ByVijay Swaroop
RCP Singh quits JD (U) over notice on assets

Published on Aug 07, 2022 12:12 AM IST
The development comes hours after the JD (U) issued a show-cause notice to its former national president for allegedly amassing huge amounts of property between 2013 and 2019
Patna, India - May 30, 2022: Union Steel Minister RCP Singh addresses a press conference at his residence, in Patna, Bihar, India, on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Photo by Santosh Kumar /Hindustan Times)
ByVijay Swaroop
Historic Bills, stirs mark Venkaiah Naidu’s tenure as Rajya Sabha chairperson

Updated on Aug 07, 2022 01:11 AM IST
Naidu, a staunch believer in “debate, discuss and decide and not disrupt”, arguably faced the toughest time as chairperson in the history of the Rajya Sabha.
“I can operate only if you cooperate,” M Venkaiah Naidu had said in 2017 in his opening remarks as chairperson of the Rajya Sabha after being elected vice-president of India. (ANI)
BySaubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
Delhi Police lodge case against Congress over protests

Updated on Aug 07, 2022 04:57 AM IST
The Congress held nationwide protests — which it stressed were squarely on inflation and GST levies on items such as packaged food — on Friday, triggering a political war of words with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
A senior police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that while party workers were named in the FIR, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, or any other party MPs were not named. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondents, New Delhi
Minister, MLA, Governor, Vice President: Tracing Jagdeep Dhankhar’s path

Updated on Aug 07, 2022 05:23 AM IST
  • During his three years of gubernatorial tenure in West Bengal, when Jagdeep Dhankhar would berate the Mamata Banerjee administration and attack it through public addresses, long official letters and the social media, he personally drafted the letters.
Jagdeep Dhankhar’s political career started in 1989, when he was elected as a MP on a Janata Dal ticket from the Lok Sabha seat of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
ByJoydeep Thakur, Sachin Saini, Kolkata/jaipur
