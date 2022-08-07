Live Breaking: Manipur imposes Section 144 in Churachandpur, Bishnupur Breaking news live updates August 7, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour. Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour. By , New Delhi OPEN APP Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON breaking news Topics Subscribed to newsletter successfully

LIVE: Manipur imposes Section 144 in Churachandpur, Bishnupur india news Breaking news live updates August 7, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour. Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour. By , New Delhi