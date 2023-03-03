Home / India News / Live: Massive blaze reported in Hong Kong shopping district
Live: Massive blaze reported in Hong Kong shopping district

Updated on Mar 03, 2023 05:16 AM IST

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
  • Mar 03, 2023 05:16 AM IST

    Firefighters battle blaze in Hong Kong shopping district

    Hong Kong firefighters on Friday battled a blaze that broke out at a construction site in the city's popular shopping district and forced 130 people in nearby buildings to evacuate.

    The fire erupted at the site of The Mariners’ Club redevelopment project in the densely populated Tsim Sha Tsui district at about 11 pm on Thursday night. No casualties have been reported, reported AP.

  • Mar 03, 2023 05:14 AM IST

    Fire breaks out in slums near Sultanpuri Road

    Delhi | Fire breaks out in slums near Sultanpuri Road. 15 fire tenders present at the spot. The situation is under control. Robots are also being used to extinguish the fire. No casualties reported so far: AK Jaiswal, Divisional Fire Officer, Delhi

Modi at G20 foreign ministers meeting: It’s time to set aside divisions, show unity of action

india news
Published on Mar 03, 2023 01:29 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the G20 foreign ministers to set aside their divisions and focus on the economic and other challenges facing developing countries as they gathered for a meeting in New Delhi on Thursday under the shadow of tensions over the Ukraine conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
BBMP lacks true decentralisation: Experts

india news
Published on Mar 03, 2023 01:27 AM IST

For easy administration in accordance with the BBMP Act 2020, the budget proposed further decentralisation - 3 to 4 wards forming a sub-division, a few divisions forming a division and a few divisions comprising a zone

Experts say that while the budget talks of decentralisation, elections have not been held to the BBMP Council for three years, and this prevents the BBMP from providing true decentralisation, which is a violation of the Constitution. (HT Archives)
ByPriyanka Rudrappa
Bail petition of Kerala CM’s former secy rejected in Life Mission case

india news
Published on Mar 03, 2023 01:26 AM IST

Alleged kickbacks in the Life Mission project came to light when central agencies were investigating the gold smuggling case in which 30 kg of smuggled gold was seized from the UAE consulate in the state capital in June 2020

On February 15, the Enforcement Directorate arrested M Sivasankar, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s former principal secretary, in connection with the alleged irregularities in Lfe Mission project, a government scheme to provide houses for the poor (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
India, Australia sign deal to recognise qualifications

india news
Published on Mar 03, 2023 01:22 AM IST

India and Australia on Thursday signed a framework mechanism for mutual recognition of educational and skill qualifications to ease the mobility of students and professionals between the two countries.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan meets Australian education minister Jason Clare in New Delhi. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Bhiwani killings: Gehlot meets family of victims, announces aid

india news
Published on Mar 03, 2023 01:19 AM IST

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot announced a relief package of ₹5 lakh each for families of the two deceased, Junaid (35) and Nasir (27)

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said he will talk to his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar to take the incident with utmost seriousness. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Jaipur/bharatpur
BJP may ask BSY to head poll campaign to woo Lingayats

india news
Published on Mar 03, 2023 01:18 AM IST

The party leadership, which is of the opinion that projecting Basavaraj Bommai as the face of the party might backfire, sees Yediyurappa as a leader who has maintained goodwill among the masses

Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, who recently celebrated his 80th birthday, on February 22 announced that he was walking away from electoral politics. (PTI)
ByArun Dev
Tripura assembly polls: BJP retains grip, with Saha at helm

india news
Published on Mar 03, 2023 01:15 AM IST

In the 60-member assembly, the BJP won 32 of the 55 that it contested, while its ally, IPFT, won one seat, taking the tally of the alliance to 33. This is 11 seats fewer than in 2018, when the BJP won 36 on its own, and in a much stronger showing, the IPFT won eight seats

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha being garlanded by BJP supporters after the party's win in the assembly elections. (PTI)
ByPriyanka Deb Barman
I-T raids Kerala resort of LDF convener’s son

india news
Published on Mar 03, 2023 12:54 AM IST

Later Left Democratic Front convenor E P Jayarajan and resort CEO Thomas Joseph said it was only an inspection related to tax deducted at source, not a raid as portrayed by a section of the media

The raid followed a complaint filed by a rights activist last week alleging money laundering and hawala transactions in connection with the running of the luxury resort. An income tax team from Kochi continued inspection for four hours. (HT Archives)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
G20 foreign ministers meeting: Jaishankar, Blinken hold talks on global issues, review ties

india news
Published on Mar 03, 2023 12:47 AM IST

External affairs minister S Jaishankar and US secretary of state Antony Blinken on Thursday discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership and joint efforts to expand strategic technology and defense industrial cooperation.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Woman killed by ex-partner: Police say victim approached helpline weeks before murder

india news
Published on Mar 03, 2023 12:45 AM IST

According to a senior officer, following the murder, the family claimed that Leela had blocked the accused Dinakar Banala’s number on WhatsApp and approached DISHA, a mechanism to help women in distress, in her home state of Andhra Pradesh

Police said the 28-year-old man allegedly murdered he 25-year-old woman in Bengaluru by stabbing her multiple times for refusing to marry him over their caste difference. (HT Archives)
ByArun Dev
Foxconn inks pact to set up facility in Hyd

india news
Published on Mar 03, 2023 12:44 AM IST

According to an official release from the chief minister’s office, Foxconn, the original equipment manufacturer for Apple and several other electronics and mobile companies, will create100,000 direct and indirect employment for youth in Telangana over a period of 10 years

A delegation from Foxconn led by its chairman Young Liu called on chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at the latter’s camp office Pragati Bhavan, after which the MoU was signed between the representatives of the company and the Telangana government. (HT Photo)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Cong wins Erode East bypoll by big margin

india news
Updated on Mar 03, 2023 05:03 AM IST

The AIADMK’s defeat in the bypoll is a setback for Tamil Nadu’s opposition party led by Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) as he is touted to be dominant in the state’s western region which includes Erode district

chief minister and DMK president M K Stalin said EVKS Elangovan had registered a historic win and attributed it to people’s faith in his government who have taught a lesson to EPS (PTI)
ByDivya Chandrababu
Infra, solving traffic woes focus of 11,163 cr civic body budget

india news
Published on Mar 03, 2023 12:42 AM IST

In order to address the slow movement of traffic, widening of roads will be taken up at a cost of ₹150 crore, and the proposals also include developing 75 major junctions which have been identified by the department for development

Calling it an ‘Atma Nirbhar Budget’, BBMP special commissioner for finance Jayaram Raipura presented a surplus budget of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.14 crore. (HT Archives)
ByPriyanka Rudrappa
Key takeaways, political impact of poll verdicts in north-eastern states

india news
Published on Mar 03, 2023 12:37 AM IST

Of the three states which went to polls the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies were in power in Tripura and Nagaland. It is going to retain power in these two states

The BJP fought 116 assembly constituencies (ACs) out of the total 178 that went to polls in these three states when elections were held in 2018 (Papri Bhattacharjee)
ByAbhishek Jha and Roshan Kishore
