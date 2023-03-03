Live: Massive blaze reported in Hong Kong shopping district
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 03, 2023 05:16 AM IST
Firefighters battle blaze in Hong Kong shopping district
Hong Kong firefighters on Friday battled a blaze that broke out at a construction site in the city's popular shopping district and forced 130 people in nearby buildings to evacuate.
The fire erupted at the site of The Mariners’ Club redevelopment project in the densely populated Tsim Sha Tsui district at about 11 pm on Thursday night. No casualties have been reported, reported AP.
Mar 03, 2023 05:14 AM IST
Fire breaks out in slums near Sultanpuri Road
Delhi | Fire breaks out in slums near Sultanpuri Road. 15 fire tenders present at the spot. The situation is under control. Robots are also being used to extinguish the fire. No casualties reported so far: AK Jaiswal, Divisional Fire Officer, Delhi