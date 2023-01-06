LIVE: Father of Air India case accused defends son, says ‘false case’
Breaking news LIVE updates, January 6, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jan 06, 2023 09:49 PM IST
CPI MP accuses Vistara of ‘mismanagement'
In letter to Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, CPI MP Binoy Biswam accuses staff of Trivandrum-Delhi Vistara flight of ‘mismanagement.’
-
Jan 06, 2023 09:12 PM IST
Telangana BJP chief arrested, claims state unit
BJP state president Shri Bandi Sanjay arrested at Kamareddy collectorate. He went to there to support the farmers' agitation against the government's acquisition of two-crop arable land for the Kamareddy Municipality Master Plan: Telangana BJP
-
Jan 06, 2023 08:43 PM IST
‘False case’: Father of Air India case accused defends son
My son hadn't slept for 30-35 hours. After dinner, he might've consumed the drink given by crew and then slept. From what I understand, he was questioned by the airline staff after he woke up. I don't think he would do it. The victim is a 72-year-old woman, she is like his mother. My son is a 34-year-old man. How can he do it? He is married and has an 18-year-old daughter: Shyam Mishra, father of Shankar Mishra
-
Jan 06, 2023 08:20 PM IST
‘Cold’ to ‘severe cold’ conditions in north India: IMD
‘Cold day’ to ‘severe cold day’ conditions reported at most places over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, at many places over Bihar, at a few places over north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh. ‘Cold day’ conditions also reported at a few places over Delhi: IMD
-
Jan 06, 2023 07:45 PM IST
India to host ‘Voice of Global South Summit’ on Jan 12-13
The special virtual summit envisages bringing together countries of the Global South to share their perspectives and priorities on a common platform: MEA
-
Jan 06, 2023 07:10 PM IST
Uttarakhand CM holds meet on Joshimath land subsidence
Pushkar Singh Dhami directs officials to set up a massive temporary rehabilitation center at a safe place in Joshimath immediately. Dhami also asks officials to get the danger zone vacated immediately, and to activate a disaster control room.
-
Jan 06, 2023 06:30 PM IST
Air India peeing case: Wells Fargo sacks accused employee
Wells Fargo sacks Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a female co-passenger on board a New York-Delhi Air India flight, in November.
-
Jan 06, 2023 06:14 PM IST
Delhi LG constitutes State Haj Committee
Haj Committee constituted with an immediate effect for 3 years; BJP MP Gautam Gambhir among its members.
-
Jan 06, 2023 05:43 PM IST
Unruly behaviour: DGCA issues guidelines to carriers
In wake of Air India mid-air urination episodes, DGCA issues advisory to carriers with regards to handling of unruly passengers on board and respective responsibilities as per the regulations.
-
Jan 06, 2023 05:22 PM IST
7th accused arrested in Anjali case
Ankush Khanna, the seventh accused in the case, arrested by Delhi Police.
-
Jan 06, 2023 04:51 PM IST
TMC releases first list of candidates for Meghalaya polls
Trinamool Congress releases first list of 52 candidates for the upcoming Meghalaya polls.
-
Jan 06, 2023 04:19 PM IST
Shraddha murder case: Aaftab's judicial custody extended
Aaftab Poonawala's judicial custody extended by four days till January 10. Aftab to be produced physically in the court on the next date of hearing.
-
Jan 06, 2023 03:42 PM IST
AAP fears defeat in mayor election, says BJP candidate
AAP fears losing. Climbing on the table of the presiding officer, breaking mics and throwing chairs-the culture they're developing is condemnable. Some of the AAP councillors had come to the MCD house after consuming liquor: Rekha Gupta, BJP candidate
-
Jan 06, 2023 03:16 PM IST
Kharge slams Amit Shah for Ram Mandir statement
“You are a politician and not priest, your duty is to protect the country, providing MSP to farmers not to make announcements on temple,” says Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at rally during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana's Panipat.
-
Jan 06, 2023 02:49 PM IST
‘Bomb threat’ received for Bengaluru school
Bomb threat received by NPS School, Rajajinagar under Basaveshwar Nagar police station. We've ensured students are taken to a safe place, bomb disposal and dog squad have reached the spot. Case to be registered and investigation is being done: LB Nimbaragi, DCP, West Bengaluru
-
Jan 06, 2023 02:16 PM IST
Peeing episode: DCW issues notices to police, DGCA and Air India
DCW chief Swati Maliwal issues notices to Delhi Police, DGCA and Air India over recent incidents of drunk men urinating on co-passengers.
-
Jan 06, 2023 01:15 PM IST
SC to hear pleas seeking legal nod to same-sex marriages on March 13
Supreme Court will hear all petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages on March 13. The apex court nominated one advocate each on behalf of the Centre and the petitioners to compile documents.
-
Jan 06, 2023 01:07 PM IST
SC transfers to itself multiple petitions seeking legal nod of same-sex marriage from various HCs
Supreme court on Friday clubbed and transferred to itself all petitions across different high courts seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages. The Centre has been asked to submit a counter affidavit in six weeks.
-
Jan 06, 2023 01:05 PM IST
17 leaders who joined Ghulam Azad's party return to Congress
As many as 17 leaders from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), who had joined Ghulam Nabi Azad's Democratic Azad Party, have returned to the Congress ahead of the grand old party's entry to the Valley as part of the Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.
-
Jan 06, 2023 12:31 PM IST
Rajasthan's Bikaner records 0.0 degrees C, MP's region at 0.2
With severe cold wave and icy conditions gripping north and northwest India, Rajasthan's Bikaner recorded the lowest minimum temperature on Friday as the mercury plunged to 0.0 degrees Celsius. Madhya Pradesh's Nowgong recorded 0.2 degrees Celsius.
-
Jan 06, 2023 11:36 AM IST
Sultanpuri hit and drag case victim's friend called to join probe
Sultanpuri victim Anjali's friend Nidhi, who is the primary witness in the matter, has been called by Delhi Police to join the ongoing investigation.
-
Jan 06, 2023 11:25 AM IST
Union home minister Amit Shah inaugurates Marjing Polo Statue in Imphal
Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated Marjing Polo Statue at Marjing Polo Complex in east Imphal, Manipur.
-
Jan 06, 2023 10:54 AM IST
All 5 accused in Sultanpuri case were taken for med test at night
All five accused men in the Sultanpuri case were taken to Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi hospital on Thursday night for medical examination. Police took them at night as part of precautionary measures amid uproar across the national capital for the brutal way their hit and drag incident claimed the life of 20-year-old Anjali Kumari in the early hours on New Year's day.
-
Jan 06, 2023 10:25 AM IST
Jacqueline Fernandez arrives in court in money laundering case
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez arrives at Patiala House Court in Delhi in money laundering case.
-
Jan 06, 2023 09:32 AM IST
Delhi's Ayanagar records season's lowest min temp at 1.8 degrees C
Delhi recorded yet another low minimum temperature on Friday with Safdarjung - city's representative weather station settling at 4 degrees Celsius. Ayanagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature this winter season at 1.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Ridge at 3.3 degrees, Lodhi Road at 3.8 degrees and Jafarpur at 3.9 degrees.
-
Jan 06, 2023 07:58 AM IST
Shelter homes for homeless people in Delhi
Amid severe cold wave in Delhi and the NCR, shelter homes have opened for the homeless people. Visuals from one such shelter was shared by ANI on Friday.
-
Jan 06, 2023 05:58 AM IST
‘Foreign varsities setting up campuses a win-win’: UGC chief
Foreign universities setting up campuses in India will be a win-win situation as it will provide Indian students an opportunity to access international education in their homeland, and boost arrival of foreign students to India, University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said in an interview to Fareeha Iftikhar. Read edited excerpts here
-
Jan 06, 2023 05:56 AM IST
India, France discuss defence and security cooperation
National security adviser Ajit Doval and his French counterpart Emmanuel Bonne on Thursday held wide-ranging discussions on defence and security cooperation, with the talks also preparing the grounds for a visit to India by French President Emmanuel Macron. Read more