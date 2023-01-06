Home / India News / LIVE: Father of Air India case accused defends son, says ‘false case’
LIVE: Father of Air India case accused defends son, says 'false case'

Updated on Jan 06, 2023 09:49 PM IST

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
  • Jan 06, 2023 09:49 PM IST

    CPI MP accuses Vistara of ‘mismanagement'

    In letter to Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, CPI MP Binoy Biswam accuses staff of Trivandrum-Delhi Vistara flight of ‘mismanagement.’

  • Jan 06, 2023 09:12 PM IST

    Telangana BJP chief arrested, claims state unit

    BJP state president Shri Bandi Sanjay arrested at Kamareddy collectorate. He went to there to support the farmers' agitation against the government's acquisition of two-crop arable land for the Kamareddy Municipality Master Plan: Telangana BJP

  • Jan 06, 2023 08:43 PM IST

    ‘False case’: Father of Air India case accused defends son

    My son hadn't slept for 30-35 hours. After dinner, he might've consumed the drink given by crew and then slept. From what I understand, he was questioned by the airline staff after he woke up. I don't think he would do it. The victim is a 72-year-old woman, she is like his mother. My son is a 34-year-old man. How can he do it? He is married and has an 18-year-old daughter: Shyam Mishra, father of Shankar Mishra

  • Jan 06, 2023 08:20 PM IST

    ‘Cold’ to ‘severe cold’ conditions in north India: IMD

    ‘Cold day’ to ‘severe cold day’ conditions reported at most places over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, at many places over Bihar, at a few places over north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh. ‘Cold day’ conditions also reported at a few places over Delhi: IMD

  • Jan 06, 2023 07:45 PM IST

    India to host ‘Voice of Global South Summit’ on Jan 12-13

    The special virtual summit envisages bringing together countries of the Global South to share their perspectives and priorities on a common platform: MEA

  • Jan 06, 2023 07:10 PM IST

    Uttarakhand CM holds meet on Joshimath land subsidence

    Pushkar Singh Dhami directs officials to set up a massive temporary rehabilitation center at a safe place in Joshimath immediately. Dhami also asks officials to get the danger zone vacated immediately, and to activate a disaster control room.

  • Jan 06, 2023 06:30 PM IST

    Air India peeing case: Wells Fargo sacks accused employee

    Wells Fargo sacks Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a female co-passenger on board a New York-Delhi Air India flight, in November.

  • Jan 06, 2023 06:14 PM IST

    Delhi LG constitutes State Haj Committee

    Haj Committee constituted with an immediate effect for 3 years; BJP MP Gautam Gambhir among its members.

  • Jan 06, 2023 05:43 PM IST

    Unruly behaviour: DGCA issues guidelines to carriers

    In wake of Air India mid-air urination episodes, DGCA issues advisory to carriers with regards to handling of unruly passengers on board and respective responsibilities as per the regulations.

  • Jan 06, 2023 05:22 PM IST

    7th accused arrested in Anjali case

    Ankush Khanna, the seventh accused in the case, arrested by Delhi Police.

  • Jan 06, 2023 04:51 PM IST

    TMC releases first list of candidates for Meghalaya polls

    Trinamool Congress releases first list of 52 candidates for the upcoming Meghalaya polls.

  • Jan 06, 2023 04:19 PM IST

    Shraddha murder case: Aaftab's judicial custody extended

    Aaftab Poonawala's judicial custody extended by four days till January 10. Aftab to be produced physically in the court on the next date of hearing.

  • Jan 06, 2023 03:42 PM IST

    AAP fears defeat in mayor election, says BJP candidate

    AAP fears losing. Climbing on the table of the presiding officer, breaking mics and throwing chairs-the culture they're developing is condemnable. Some of the AAP councillors had come to the MCD house after consuming liquor: Rekha Gupta, BJP candidate

  • Jan 06, 2023 03:16 PM IST

    Kharge slams Amit Shah for Ram Mandir statement

    “You are a politician and not priest, your duty is to protect the country, providing MSP to farmers not to make announcements on temple,” says Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at rally during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana's Panipat.

  • Jan 06, 2023 02:49 PM IST

    ‘Bomb threat’ received for Bengaluru school

    Bomb threat received by NPS School, Rajajinagar under Basaveshwar Nagar police station. We've ensured students are taken to a safe place, bomb disposal and dog squad have reached the spot. Case to be registered and investigation is being done: LB Nimbaragi, DCP, West Bengaluru

  • Jan 06, 2023 02:16 PM IST

    Peeing episode: DCW issues notices to police, DGCA and Air India

    DCW chief Swati Maliwal issues notices to Delhi Police, DGCA and Air India over recent incidents of drunk men urinating on co-passengers.

  • Jan 06, 2023 01:15 PM IST

    SC to hear pleas seeking legal nod to same-sex marriages on March 13

    Supreme Court will hear all petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages on March 13. The apex court nominated one advocate each on behalf of the Centre and the petitioners to compile documents.

  • Jan 06, 2023 01:07 PM IST

    SC transfers to itself multiple petitions seeking legal nod of same-sex marriage from various HCs

    Supreme court on Friday clubbed and transferred to itself all petitions across different high courts seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages. The Centre has been asked to submit a counter affidavit in six weeks.

  • Jan 06, 2023 01:05 PM IST

    17 leaders who joined Ghulam Azad's party return to Congress

    As many as 17 leaders from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), who had joined Ghulam Nabi Azad's Democratic Azad Party, have returned to the Congress ahead of the grand old party's entry to the Valley as part of the Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

  • Jan 06, 2023 12:31 PM IST

    Rajasthan's Bikaner records 0.0 degrees C, MP's region at 0.2

    With severe cold wave and icy conditions gripping north and northwest India, Rajasthan's Bikaner recorded the lowest minimum temperature on Friday as the mercury plunged to 0.0 degrees Celsius. Madhya Pradesh's Nowgong recorded 0.2 degrees Celsius.

  • Jan 06, 2023 11:36 AM IST

    Sultanpuri hit and drag case victim's friend called to join probe

    Sultanpuri victim Anjali's friend Nidhi, who is the primary witness in the matter, has been called by Delhi Police to join the ongoing investigation.

  • Jan 06, 2023 11:25 AM IST

    Union home minister Amit Shah inaugurates Marjing Polo Statue in Imphal

    Union minister Amit Shah at the Marjing Polo Statue inauguration. Manipur CM N Biren Singh (Right) in picture. (ANI)
    Union minister Amit Shah at the Marjing Polo Statue inauguration. Manipur CM N Biren Singh (Right) in picture. (ANI)

    Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated Marjing Polo Statue at Marjing Polo Complex in east Imphal, Manipur.

  • Jan 06, 2023 10:54 AM IST

    All 5 accused in Sultanpuri case were taken for med test at night

    All five accused men in the Sultanpuri case were taken to Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi hospital on Thursday night for medical examination. Police took them at night as part of precautionary measures amid uproar across the national capital for the brutal way their hit and drag incident claimed the life of 20-year-old Anjali Kumari in the early hours on New Year's day.

  • Jan 06, 2023 10:25 AM IST

    Jacqueline Fernandez arrives in court in money laundering case

    Actor Jacqueline Fernandez arrives at Patiala House Court in Delhi in money laundering case.

  • Jan 06, 2023 09:32 AM IST

    Delhi's Ayanagar records season's lowest min temp at 1.8 degrees C

    Delhi recorded yet another low minimum temperature on Friday with Safdarjung - city's representative weather station settling at 4 degrees Celsius. Ayanagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature this winter season at 1.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Ridge at 3.3 degrees, Lodhi Road at 3.8 degrees and Jafarpur at 3.9 degrees.

  • Jan 06, 2023 07:58 AM IST

    Shelter homes for homeless people in Delhi

    Amid severe cold wave in Delhi and the NCR, shelter homes have opened for the homeless people. Visuals from one such shelter was shared by ANI on Friday.

  • Jan 06, 2023 05:58 AM IST

    ‘Foreign varsities setting up campuses a win-win’: UGC chief

    Foreign universities setting up campuses in India will be a win-win situation as it will provide Indian students an opportunity to access international education in their homeland, and boost arrival of foreign students to India, University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said in an interview to Fareeha Iftikhar. Read edited excerpts here

  • Jan 06, 2023 05:56 AM IST

    India, France discuss defence and security cooperation

    National security adviser Ajit Doval and his French counterpart Emmanuel Bonne on Thursday held wide-ranging discussions on defence and security cooperation, with the talks also preparing the grounds for a visit to India by French President Emmanuel Macron. Read more

A man huddled around a bonfire during morning hours amid cold weather at IP Extension, in Delhi on Thursday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.(AP)
Shyam Mishra, father of Shankar Mishra.(ANI)
Airport passes with 'distorted' map of India withdrawn
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair two sessions for heads of State and government at the Voice of Global South Summit, where more than 120 countries are being invited. (File Photo)
Belongings of people seen outside a house where a crack developed as a result of the continued land subsidence, in Joshimath, Uttarakhand. (ANI Photo)
DGCA said that inappropriate action by the airlines towards such untoward incidents has tarnished the image of air travel. (Representative Image)
Aaftab Poonawala, 28, has been accused of killing his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar, 27, at their flat in south Delhi's Chhatarpur Pahadi on May 18 this year. (ANI)
Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on an elderly woman on an Air India flight on November 26,(File)
Indira Point is along the Great Channel, popularly referred to as the 'Six Degree Channel', which is a major shipping lane for international traffic.(source:Twitter/@rajnathsingh)
India is set to deploy a platoon of women peacekeepers in Sudan's Abyei region as part of the Indian Battalion in the United Nations Interim Security Force (UNISFA), on Friday.(Indian Army Twitter)
The aviation regulator - DGCA - has sent an advisory to airlines. (Representative Photo)
Representative Image(Shutterstock/Representative image)
Asking the company why action should not be taken in light of such an apparent conduct, the DGCA issued a show-cause notice to Air India. (HT Archive)
Friday, January 06, 2023
