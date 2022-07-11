Live
Breaking: Amarnath Yatra to resume today from Nunwan Pahalgam side
Updated on Jul 11, 2022 05:39 AM IST
Jul 11, 2022 05:37 AM IST
Amarnath Yatra to resume today from Nunwan Pahalgam side
Amarnath Yatra, which was partially suspended after a cloudburst incident, will resume on Monday from the Nunwan Pahalgam side, informed the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board. The pilgrims who have been waiting at the Baltal Base camp for the yatra to recommence, will resume their pilgrimage on Monday.
Agnipath is in tandem with the vision of lean, lethal force: IAF chief
- Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari told PTI that 13 teams will take care of enrolment, employment, assessment and training of recruits within the four-year engagement period.
Published on Jul 11, 2022 05:36 AM IST
PTI | , New Delhi
Natural farming akin to serving Earth: Modi
- The Prime Minister also lauded the efforts made by Gujarat’s Surat city on natural farming.
Published on Jul 11, 2022 05:27 AM IST
Alert in Telangana, 700 people evacuated in Gujarat amid rains
At least 700 people in Navsari and Valsad districts of Gujarat were shifted from low-lying areas on Sunday as heavy rain led to a rise in water levels of three rivers, officials said.
Updated on Jul 11, 2022 04:23 AM IST
IndiGo staff go on sick leave amid demand for salary hike
A majority of aircraft technicians at IndiGo reported sick and skipped work to press for salary hikes, personnel in the airline said, adding that very few reported for their night shifts at the Delhi and Hyderabad airports.
Updated on Jul 11, 2022 05:37 AM IST
Rahul’s call for diversity in party positions takes shape on ground
The former Congress president’s call to promote equitable share of party positions among various weaker sections comes at a time when the party is gearing up a number of important panels
Published on Jul 11, 2022 12:25 AM IST
MP govt writes to Centre seeking change in industrial corridor route
A 1,080-km ‘fastest’ route of the Delhi-Nagpur Industrial Corridor passes through Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary and Pench Tiger Reserve between Seoni and Nagpur districts
Published on Jul 11, 2022 12:23 AM IST
Over 300 stranded as Air India Delhi-Vancouver flight delayed for 11 hours
Over 300 Air India passengers flying from Delhi to Vancouver in Canada were delayed for nearly 11 hours as their aircraft developed technical faults before scheduled take-off at 5.15am on Sunday.
Updated on Jul 11, 2022 05:38 AM IST
, New DelhiNeha Tripathi
Minister Nagesh ‘anti-education’, must be dropped from cabinet: Siddaramaiah
Congress leaders criticised the government’s decision. Following this, chief minister Basavaraja Bommai approved a proposal worth ₹132 crore for the distribution of shoes and socks to school children after the statement by the education minister and criticised by the Congress.
Published on Jul 11, 2022 12:20 AM IST
, BengaluruAgencies
942 new Covid cases in Karnataka, TPR 4.20%
The total number of tests stood at around 22,403 as rains across several parts, especially the coastal districts, posed a hurdle for the people to travel to health centres for getting their tests done.
Published on Jul 11, 2022 12:19 AM IST
As polls near, Congress appoints new secretaries for Karnataka
“Kuldeep Rai Sharma and Raminder Singh Awla have been relieved from their current responsibilities as AICC secretaries. The party appreciates their service,” the party statement also said.
Published on Jul 11, 2022 12:18 AM IST
SpiceJet flight held up amid surprise DGCA check
The incident is the latest in a series that has put the airline in a spotlight over air safety concerns and has earned it a warning notice from the regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) last week.
Updated on Jul 11, 2022 04:25 AM IST
, New DelhiNeha L M Tripathi
Geologists allay fears over tremors in K’taka, say Deccan plateau a safe zone
The tremors in Kodagu and adjoining districts of Hassan, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Dakshina Kannada, besides Vijayapura and neighbouring regions in north Karnataka, have been felt since June 26.
Published on Jul 11, 2022 12:17 AM IST
Human trafficking to Gulf countries from Kerala continues unabated
“Baby sitters and care givers for old wanted in the Gulf
Updated on Jul 11, 2022 12:16 AM IST
Telangana BJP chief to resume ‘padayatra’ from August 2
Sanjay Kumar launched the second phase of the ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ on April 14 (this year) from the temple town of Alampur and it culminated at Tukkuguda on the outskirts of the city on May 14.
Updated on Jul 11, 2022 12:16 AM IST
, HyderabadPress Trust of India