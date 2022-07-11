Home / India News / Breaking: Amarnath Yatra to resume today from Nunwan Pahalgam side
Live

Breaking: Amarnath Yatra to resume today from Nunwan Pahalgam side

  • Breaking news today July 11, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Jul 11, 2022 05:39 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 11, 2022 05:37 AM IST

    Amarnath Yatra to resume today from Nunwan Pahalgam side

    Amarnath Yatra, which was partially suspended after a cloudburst incident, will resume on Monday from the Nunwan Pahalgam side, informed the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board. The pilgrims who have been waiting at the Baltal Base camp for the yatra to recommence, will resume their pilgrimage on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
india news

Breaking: Amarnath Yatra to resume today from Nunwan Pahalgam side

  • Breaking news today July 11, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Jul 11, 2022 05:39 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
india news

Agnipath is in tandem with the vision of lean, lethal force: IAF chief

  •  Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari told PTI that 13 teams will take care of enrolment, employment, assessment and training of recruits within the four-year engagement period.
Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari. (ANI Photo)
Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari. (ANI Photo)
Published on Jul 11, 2022 05:36 AM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Natural farming akin to serving Earth: Modi

  • The Prime Minister also lauded the efforts made by Gujarat’s Surat city on natural farming. 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.&nbsp;
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 
Published on Jul 11, 2022 05:27 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ahmedabad
Close Story
india news

Alert in Telangana, 700 people evacuated in Gujarat amid rains

At least 700 people in Navsari and Valsad districts of Gujarat were shifted from low-lying areas on Sunday as heavy rain led to a rise in water levels of three rivers, officials said.
People push a vehicle through a flooded area near Purna river following heavy rainfall, in Gujarat’s Navsari on Sunday. (ANI)
People push a vehicle through a flooded area near Purna river following heavy rainfall, in Gujarat’s Navsari on Sunday. (ANI)
Updated on Jul 11, 2022 04:23 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ahmedabad/ Hyderabad
Close Story
india news

IndiGo staff go on sick leave amid demand for salary hike

A majority of aircraft technicians at IndiGo reported sick and skipped work to press for salary hikes, personnel in the airline said, adding that very few reported for their night shifts at the Delhi and Hyderabad airports.
A majority of aircraft technicians at IndiGo reported sick and skipped work to press for salary hikes, personnel in the airline said.
A majority of aircraft technicians at IndiGo reported sick and skipped work to press for salary hikes, personnel in the airline said.
Updated on Jul 11, 2022 05:37 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Rahul’s call for diversity in party positions takes shape on ground

The former Congress president’s call to promote equitable share of party positions among various weaker sections comes at a time when the party is gearing up a number of important panels
**EDS: HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM AICC ON SATURDAY, JULY 2, 2022** Wayanad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the MGNREGA Workers' Meet at Koliyadi, in Wayanad. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_02_2022_000252B) (PTI)
**EDS: HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM AICC ON SATURDAY, JULY 2, 2022** Wayanad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the MGNREGA Workers' Meet at Koliyadi, in Wayanad. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_02_2022_000252B) (PTI)
Published on Jul 11, 2022 12:25 AM IST
Copy Link
BySaubhadra Chatterji
Close Story
india news

MP govt writes to Centre seeking change in industrial corridor route

A 1,080-km ‘fastest’ route of the Delhi-Nagpur Industrial Corridor passes through Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary and Pench Tiger Reserve between Seoni and Nagpur districts
MP govt writes to Centre seeking change in industrial corridor route
MP govt writes to Centre seeking change in industrial corridor route
Published on Jul 11, 2022 12:23 AM IST
Copy Link
ByShruti Tomar
Close Story
india news

Over 300 stranded as Air India Delhi-Vancouver flight delayed for 11 hours

Over 300 Air India passengers flying from Delhi to Vancouver in Canada were delayed for nearly 11 hours as their aircraft developed technical faults before scheduled take-off at 5.15am on Sunday.
Air India aircraft photographed at MumOver 300 Air India passengers flying from Delhi to Vancouver in Canada were delayed for nearly 11 hours as their aircraft developed technical faults before scheduled take-off at 5.15am on Sunday.bai International Airport on July 24, 2009. Photograph: ABHIJIT BHATLEKAR/MINT
Air India aircraft photographed at MumOver 300 Air India passengers flying from Delhi to Vancouver in Canada were delayed for nearly 11 hours as their aircraft developed technical faults before scheduled take-off at 5.15am on Sunday.bai International Airport on July 24, 2009. Photograph: ABHIJIT BHATLEKAR/MINT
Updated on Jul 11, 2022 05:38 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNeha Tripathi, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Minister Nagesh ‘anti-education’, must be dropped from cabinet: Siddaramaiah

Congress leaders criticised the government’s decision. Following this, chief minister Basavaraja Bommai approved a proposal worth 132 crore for the distribution of shoes and socks to school children after the statement by the education minister and criticised by the Congress.
Leader of the opposition in Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah slammed state education minister BC Nagesh over dropping of shoes and socks for school students. (PTI)
Leader of the opposition in Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah slammed state education minister BC Nagesh over dropping of shoes and socks for school students. (PTI)
Published on Jul 11, 2022 12:20 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAgencies, Bengaluru
Close Story
india news

942 new Covid cases in Karnataka, TPR 4.20%

The total number of tests stood at around 22,403 as rains across several parts, especially the coastal districts, posed a hurdle for the people to travel to health centres for getting their tests done.
The capital city of Bengaluru accounted for 831 infections where the total active caseload stands at 6389, data shows. (PTI)
The capital city of Bengaluru accounted for 831 infections where the total active caseload stands at 6389, data shows. (PTI)
Published on Jul 11, 2022 12:19 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story
india news

As polls near, Congress appoints new secretaries for Karnataka

“Kuldeep Rai Sharma and Raminder Singh Awla have been relieved from their current responsibilities as AICC secretaries. The party appreciates their service,” the party statement also said.
The new secretaries will be attached to AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala. (Sushil Kumar/HT PHOTO)
The new secretaries will be attached to AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala. (Sushil Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jul 11, 2022 12:18 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India
Close Story
india news

SpiceJet flight held up amid surprise DGCA check

The incident is the latest in a series that has put the airline in a spotlight over air safety concerns and has earned it a warning notice from the regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) last week.
A SpiceJet spokesperson gave a different explanation for the delay, denying that the inspection was a surprise check. (PTI)
A SpiceJet spokesperson gave a different explanation for the delay, denying that the inspection was a surprise check. (PTI)
Updated on Jul 11, 2022 04:25 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNeha L M Tripathi, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Geologists allay fears over tremors in K’taka, say Deccan plateau a safe zone

The tremors in Kodagu and adjoining districts of Hassan, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Dakshina Kannada, besides Vijayapura and neighbouring regions in north Karnataka, have been felt since June 26.
Tremors were felt in Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts on Sunday morning, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre. (Representational photo)
Tremors were felt in Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts on Sunday morning, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre. (Representational photo)
Published on Jul 11, 2022 12:17 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story
india news

Human trafficking to Gulf countries from Kerala continues unabated

“Baby sitters and care givers for old wanted in the Gulf
The modus operandi of traffickers is same, they target economically-distressed families and exploit them (Representational photo)
The modus operandi of traffickers is same, they target economically-distressed families and exploit them (Representational photo)
Updated on Jul 11, 2022 12:16 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story
india news

Telangana BJP chief to resume ‘padayatra’ from August 2

Sanjay Kumar launched the second phase of the ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ on April 14 (this year) from the temple town of Alampur and it culminated at Tukkuguda on the outskirts of the city on May 14.
Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar along with other party workers in Hyderabad. (PTI)
Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar along with other party workers in Hyderabad. (PTI)
Updated on Jul 11, 2022 12:16 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Hyderabad
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out