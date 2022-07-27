BREAKING: Karnataka CM cancels one year celebrations of Bommai govt scheduled for today
-
Jul 28, 2022 12:38 AM IST
Karnataka CM cancels one year celebrations of Bommai govt scheduled for today.
-
Jul 28, 2022 12:05 AM IST
Karnataka CM calls emergency press conference
Karnataka Chief Minister has called an emergency press conference at 12.15 am.
-
Jul 27, 2022 08:17 PM IST
US President Joe Biden tests negative for Covid-19
President Joe Biden will end his isolation after twice testing negative for Covid-19, his doctor said, capping his first bout with a virus that the White House says has become more manageable thanks to vaccines and new treatments, Bloomberg reported.
-
Jul 27, 2022 06:29 PM IST
SSC scam: ED conducts raid on another flat of Partha Chatterjee's aide Arpita
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids on four places, including a flat owned by Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in Belgharia. Earlier on Saturday, the ED had seized ₹21.9 crore cash from another flat owned by Arpita.
-
Jul 27, 2022 06:14 PM IST
Amravati murder: Accused seek transfer from Arthur Road prison after one of them was attacked
The accused in the Amravati pharmacist murder case on Wednesday requested a city court to shift them to some other prison after one of them was allegedly attacked inside the Arthur Road jail, news agency PTI reported.
-
Jul 27, 2022 05:15 PM IST
DGCA orders SpiceJet to operate just 50 PC of approved flights for 8 weeks
In view of findings of various spot checks, inspections and reply to show cause notice submitted by SpiceJet, the number of departures of the airlines has been restricted to 50 per cent under Summer Schedule 2022 for eight weeks, the DGCA said on Wednesday.
-
Jul 27, 2022 04:35 PM IST
Two suspected cases of monkeypox reported in UP’s Ghaziabad, samples sent to NIV Pune for confirmation
Two suspected cases of monkeypox were reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. The sample has been collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for testing.
-
Jul 27, 2022 04:01 PM IST
Blast reported near Gurudwara in Afghanistan's capital city
A bomb explosion reported near the main gate of Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Kabul, Afghanistan. Members of Sikh and Hindu communities reported to be safe.
-
Jul 27, 2022 03:22 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh: Around 24 people injured in bus accident in Shimla's Hira Nagar
Around twenty-four people got injured after a bus met with an accident in Shimla's Hira Nagar. Two passengers are trapped under the bus. The injured have been shifted to the hospital, ANI reported.
-
Jul 27, 2022 02:38 PM IST
Another Tamil Nadu class 12 student dies allegedly by suicide
A student allegedly died by suicide in Tamil Nadu's Sivagangai district on Wednesday, becoming the fifth such instance in the state this month, news agency ANI reported.
-
Jul 27, 2022 02:33 PM IST
National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED concludes for today
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in the National Herald case concluded for the day on Wednesday.
-
Jul 27, 2022 02:11 PM IST
Jailed Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik hospitalised
Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who was on a hunger strike in Tihar Jail here, has been admitted to the RML hospital following a fluctuation in his blood pressure, sources said on Wednesday, PTI reported.
-
Jul 27, 2022 01:39 PM IST
ED searches multiple locations linked to Arpita Mukherjee in the alleged SSC recruitment scam
Enforcement Directorate searches multiple locations linked to Arpita Mukherjee in the alleged SSC recruitment scam. A flat belonging to her mother at Belgharia Club Town in North 24 Parganas and 3 other locations covered in today's search operation, reports ANI citing sources.
-
Jul 27, 2022 01:04 PM IST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets industrialist Ratan Tata
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets industrialist Ratan Tata at the latter's residence in Mumbai.
-
Jul 27, 2022 12:37 PM IST
Amravati killing accused allegedly beaten by inmates in jail
Man accused in killing of Amravati pharmacist allegedly over Nupur Sharma post beaten by inmates at Mumbai jail.
-
Jul 27, 2022 12:23 PM IST
Congress continues protest against ED
Congress workers stage protest against Enforcement Directorate (ED) against interrogation of party President Sonia Gandhi in National Herald Case.
-
Jul 27, 2022 12:07 PM IST
AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for rest of the week
AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the current week for shouting slogans, tearing papers and throwing them toward the Chair yesterday: Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha.
-
Jul 27, 2022 11:43 AM IST
AIADMK protests against state govt over hike in power tariff, property tax
AIADMK leaders, led by former CM Edappadi Palaniswami, stage a protest in Chennai against the state government over a hike in the power tariff and property tax.
-
Jul 27, 2022 11:34 AM IST
First suspected case of monkeypox in Jharkhand
A 10-year-old girl in Garhwa district has been identified as the first suspected case of Monkeypox in Jharkhand. The girl has been isolated in a dedicated ward at the district hospital, Garhwa civil surgeon Kamlesh Singh said.
"The girl has smallpox kind of symptoms. She does not have a travel history. For precaution we have put her in an isolated ward and symptomatic treatment is bieng done. We are in process of sending her samples to Pune for confirmation," said Singh.
-
Jul 27, 2022 10:47 AM IST
CBI arrests OSD of Lalu Prasad Yadav in alleged land for job case
CBI arrests Bhola Yadav, then OSD of former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, in the alleged land for job case.
-
Jul 27, 2022 10:16 AM IST
Suspected case of monkeypox in Telangana tested negative
The suspected case of Monkeypox that was reported in Telangana on July 24 has tested negative, reports ANI citing sources.
-
Jul 27, 2022 09:36 AM IST
India records 23% jump in daily Covid cases with 18,313 fresh infections
India records 23% jump in daily Covid cases with 18,313 fresh infections; 57 deaths in a day.
-
Jul 27, 2022 09:21 AM IST
Sensex trades at 55,248; Nifty at 16,475
Markets open in the green: Sensex trades at 55,248; Nifty at 16,475.
-
Jul 27, 2022 08:53 AM IST
S Jaishankar to visit Uzbekistan on 28-29 July
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will visit Uzbekistan on 28-29 July at the invitation of Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Vladimir Norov to take part in the meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers.
-
Jul 27, 2022 08:44 AM IST
Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) blocked at Mehad Ramban
Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) blocked at Mehad Ramban due to shooting stones.
-
Jul 27, 2022 07:53 AM IST
Earthquake of magnitude 7 hit Dolores, Philippines
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 on the Richter Scale hit 14 km SE of Dolores, Philippines, at 06:13 am today.
-
Jul 27, 2022 07:24 AM IST
Om Birla extends condolences over deaths in Rajasthan flood
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Tuesday expressed his condolences over the death of five people, including four children in Rajasthan's Jodhpur amid heavy rainfall triggering massive floods.
-
Jul 27, 2022 06:10 AM IST
PM Modi to visit Gujarat, Tamil Nadu on July 28-29
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Gujarat and Tamil Nadu on July 28 and July 29 to lay the foundation stone of several projects.
