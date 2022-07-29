Home / India News / LIVE: Biden, Xi agree for 'face to face' meet amid tensions over Taiwan
Live

LIVE: Biden, Xi agree for 'face to face' meet amid tensions over Taiwan

Breaking news live updates July 29 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jul 29, 2022 07:01 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 29, 2022 07:01 AM IST

    Madras HC orders TN govt to publish PM, president photos in ads

    Madras HC orders Tamil Nadu govt to publish photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad.

  • Jul 29, 2022 06:17 AM IST

    Biden, Xi agree for 'face to face' meet amid tensions over Taiwan

    US President Joe Biden agreed to meet 'face to face' with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in near future during the fifth phone call between the two leaders.

breaking news
india news

Arpita Mukherjee says she had no access to rooms where money was kept: ED

Arpita Mukherjee said Partha Chatterjee's men used to come and keep money in her flats. She had no access to those rooms and hence was not aware of the amount. 
Arpita Mukherjee, during ED interrogation, said she was aware of the money but she did not know the amount. 
Published on Jul 29, 2022 07:00 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Protesting MPs arrange mosquito nets on 2nd night amid ‘tandoori chicken’ row

The 50-hour non-stop protest of the suspended MPs inside the Parliament complex has stoked controversy as BJP's Shehzad Poonawala objected to them eating tandoori chicken in front of the Gandhi statue. 
Protesting MPs got hold of mosquito nets on Thursday night during their 50-hour non-stop protest inside the Parliament complex. 
Updated on Jul 29, 2022 06:35 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

LIVE: Biden, Xi agree for 'face to face' meet amid tensions over Taiwan

Breaking news live updates July 29 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jul 29, 2022 07:01 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk
india news

‘Madam, only thing threatened is democracy’: Mahua Moitra's jibe at Sitharaman

The Congress alleged Smriti Irani used ‘abusive’ words and when Sonia Gandhi ‘politely’ asked Irani not to talk to her as she was talking to Rama Devi, Irani said ‘you don’t know me, who I am'. 
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi thanked Mahua Moitra, Aparna Poddar and Supriya Sule for helping Congress MPs safely escort Sonia Gandhi following the ruckus.  
Updated on Jul 29, 2022 05:55 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Indian Navy gets 2 MH-60R choppers from US

In 2020, India ordered 24 Lockheed Martin-Sikorsky MH-60R helicopters from the US to strengthen the navy’s anti-submarine/anti-surface warfare and surveillance capabilities.
Indian Navy personnel receive delivery of two MH-60 R multirole helicopters from the US, at Cochin International Airport in Kochi on Thursday. The third helicopter is scheduled to be delivered in August. (PTI)
Updated on Jul 29, 2022 02:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

Mathura court dismisses revision petition for survey of Shahi Eidgah mosque

A revision plea seeking survey of the Shahi Eidgah mosque by a court commissioner was dismissed by court of additional district judge (court no. 7) in Mathura on Thursday.
Mathura court dismisses revision petition for survey of Shahi Eidgah mosque
Published on Jul 29, 2022 12:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra
india news

Collaboration with foreign OEMs intrinsic to Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Army chief

Army chief General Manoj Pande said India’s traditional dependence on imported armaments and ammunitions was a matter of concern even as he added that the current reversal of the trend was quite encouraging
General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff, during 2nd Conference on Military Ammunition, AMMO INDIA 2022, at FICCI, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
Published on Jul 29, 2022 12:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

Modi unveils projects worth 1k cr in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of multiple projects worth more than 1,000 crore at Sabar Dairy in Sabarkantha district of poll-bound Gujarat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the foundation stone laying of multiple projects of Sabar Dairy at Gadhoda Chowki in Sabarkantha, Gujarat, on Thursday. (PTI)
Published on Jul 29, 2022 12:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ahmedabad
india news

Govt starts agricultural census to collect farm-economy data

The Union government on Thursday launched the country’s 11th agricultural census, according to a notification.
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar. (PTI)
Published on Jul 29, 2022 12:41 AM IST
ByZia Haq
india news

SC tells Maharashtra EC not to re-notify elections to 367 local bodies

The Supreme Court on Thursday told the Maharashtra state election commission not to re-notify elections to the 367 local bodies where election process has begun and said that any attempt to do so to introduce reservation for OBCs would invite contempt of court proceedings.
Thursday’s developments mark the climax of a process that started on July 26 when the state sought a correction in the order passed on July 20. (ANI)
Updated on Jul 29, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas
india news

Kerala has become safe haven for radicals: Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

PFI is an Islamic organisation and the Social Democratic Party of India is its political wing. The BJP has often accused the PFI of extremist activities and spreading communal tensions. The PFI, whose members have been arrested in different parts of India on different charges, has denied the allegation.
Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said evidence has revealed that Karnataka BJYM leader Praveen Nettaru’s murderers used a motorbike with its number registered in Kerala. (Agency)
Published on Jul 29, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India
india news

Climate crisis behind heat extremes in India, UK: Study

WWA, which presented its analysis on the July UK heat wave spell on Friday said this (the spell) was made 10 times more likely due to climate change.
Climate scientists said all of these heat extremes that posed a massive public health crisis were linked by certain global atmospheric patterns. (PTI)
Updated on Jul 29, 2022 04:40 AM IST
ByJayashree Nandi, New Delhi
india news

Maoist martyrs’ week: Telangana, Andhra put forces on high alert in bordering areas

In the posters, the CPI (Maoist) called upon the people of the two states to recall the sacrifices made by the Maoist leaders and cadres while fighting for the cause of Adivasis and the liberation of their areas from the corporate and mining mafia.
Every year, the Maoists observe the martyrs’ week to commemorate the death anniversary of the founder-member of the Naxalite movement Charu Majumdar, who died in police custody on July 28, 1972. (PTI File)
Published on Jul 29, 2022 12:37 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Plea over Kerala NEET row seeks compensation

New Delhi A petition has been filed before the Kerala high court seeking compensation for the girl students who were asked to remove their innerwear before appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Kollam district
The Kerala high court will consider a petition seeking compensation for the girl students who were asked to remove their innerwear before appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Kollam district. (HT Archives)
Published on Jul 29, 2022 12:35 AM IST
ByAgencies
india news

Took into view SpiceJet’s capacities before imposing curb: DGCA official

Kumar’s comments came a day after the regulator capped the budget airline’s operations over a spree of incidents earlier this summer, which appeared to pose a threat to passenger safety.
The DGCA on Wednesday restricted SpiceJet’s summer schedule for eight weeks, on the basis of findings of its “spot checks, inspections”, and the airline’s response to a notice from it. (PTI)
Updated on Jul 29, 2022 04:47 AM IST
ByNeha L M Tripathi, New Delhi
