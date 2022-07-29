Live
LIVE: Biden, Xi agree for 'face to face' meet amid tensions over Taiwan
Updated on Jul 29, 2022 07:01 AM IST
Jul 29, 2022 07:01 AM IST
Madras HC orders TN govt to publish PM, president photos in ads
Madras HC orders Tamil Nadu govt to publish photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad.
Jul 29, 2022 06:17 AM IST
Biden, Xi agree for 'face to face' meet amid tensions over Taiwan
US President Joe Biden agreed to meet 'face to face' with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in near future during the fifth phone call between the two leaders.
Arpita Mukherjee says she had no access to rooms where money was kept: ED
Arpita Mukherjee said Partha Chatterjee's men used to come and keep money in her flats. She had no access to those rooms and hence was not aware of the amount.
Published on Jul 29, 2022 07:00 AM IST
Protesting MPs arrange mosquito nets on 2nd night amid ‘tandoori chicken’ row
The 50-hour non-stop protest of the suspended MPs inside the Parliament complex has stoked controversy as BJP's Shehzad Poonawala objected to them eating tandoori chicken in front of the Gandhi statue.
Updated on Jul 29, 2022 06:35 AM IST
‘Madam, only thing threatened is democracy’: Mahua Moitra's jibe at Sitharaman
The Congress alleged Smriti Irani used ‘abusive’ words and when Sonia Gandhi ‘politely’ asked Irani not to talk to her as she was talking to Rama Devi, Irani said ‘you don’t know me, who I am'.
Updated on Jul 29, 2022 05:55 AM IST
Indian Navy gets 2 MH-60R choppers from US
In 2020, India ordered 24 Lockheed Martin-Sikorsky MH-60R helicopters from the US to strengthen the navy’s anti-submarine/anti-surface warfare and surveillance capabilities.
Updated on Jul 29, 2022 02:00 AM IST
Mathura court dismisses revision petition for survey of Shahi Eidgah mosque
A revision plea seeking survey of the Shahi Eidgah mosque by a court commissioner was dismissed by court of additional district judge (court no. 7) in Mathura on Thursday.
Published on Jul 29, 2022 12:46 AM IST
Collaboration with foreign OEMs intrinsic to Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Army chief
Army chief General Manoj Pande said India’s traditional dependence on imported armaments and ammunitions was a matter of concern even as he added that the current reversal of the trend was quite encouraging
Published on Jul 29, 2022 12:45 AM IST
Modi unveils projects worth ₹1k cr in Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of multiple projects worth more than ₹1,000 crore at Sabar Dairy in Sabarkantha district of poll-bound Gujarat.
Published on Jul 29, 2022 12:44 AM IST
Govt starts agricultural census to collect farm-economy data
The Union government on Thursday launched the country’s 11th agricultural census, according to a notification.
Published on Jul 29, 2022 12:41 AM IST
SC tells Maharashtra EC not to re-notify elections to 367 local bodies
The Supreme Court on Thursday told the Maharashtra state election commission not to re-notify elections to the 367 local bodies where election process has begun and said that any attempt to do so to introduce reservation for OBCs would invite contempt of court proceedings.
Updated on Jul 29, 2022 12:39 AM IST
Kerala has become safe haven for radicals: Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar
PFI is an Islamic organisation and the Social Democratic Party of India is its political wing. The BJP has often accused the PFI of extremist activities and spreading communal tensions. The PFI, whose members have been arrested in different parts of India on different charges, has denied the allegation.
Published on Jul 29, 2022 12:39 AM IST
Climate crisis behind heat extremes in India, UK: Study
WWA, which presented its analysis on the July UK heat wave spell on Friday said this (the spell) was made 10 times more likely due to climate change.
Updated on Jul 29, 2022 04:40 AM IST
Maoist martyrs’ week: Telangana, Andhra put forces on high alert in bordering areas
In the posters, the CPI (Maoist) called upon the people of the two states to recall the sacrifices made by the Maoist leaders and cadres while fighting for the cause of Adivasis and the liberation of their areas from the corporate and mining mafia.
Published on Jul 29, 2022 12:37 AM IST
Plea over Kerala NEET row seeks compensation
New Delhi A petition has been filed before the Kerala high court seeking compensation for the girl students who were asked to remove their innerwear before appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Kollam district
Published on Jul 29, 2022 12:35 AM IST
Took into view SpiceJet’s capacities before imposing curb: DGCA official
Kumar’s comments came a day after the regulator capped the budget airline’s operations over a spree of incidents earlier this summer, which appeared to pose a threat to passenger safety.
Updated on Jul 29, 2022 04:47 AM IST
