Home / India News / BREAKING- North Korea fires mid-range ballistic missile that flies over Japan
BREAKING- North Korea fires mid-range ballistic missile that flies over Japan

india news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 05:39 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
  • Oct 04, 2022 05:39 AM IST

    North Korea fires mid-range ballistic missile that flies over Japan

    North Korea fired a mid-range ballistic missile Tuesday which flew over Japan, Seoul and Tokyo said, a significant escalation as Pyongyang ramps up its record-breaking weapons-testing blitz.

    The last time North Korea fired a missile over Japan was reportedly in 2017, at the height of a period of "fire and fury" when Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong Un traded insults with then-US president Donald Trump.

breaking news

Factory activity slows to 3-month low in September

india news
Updated on Oct 04, 2022 01:06 AM IST

The index reading underlines the resilience of India’s manufacturing sector activity amidst global recession fears, although has undergone a moderation for the second consecutive month in September. This number was 56.4 and 56.2 in July and August .

A key measure of manufacturing activity, the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing for September came in at 55.1 (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
State-run firms may not cut fuel prices anytime soon

india news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 01:03 AM IST

International oil prices have fallen sharply over the past four weeks; this has resulted in reductions in the prices of commercial liquefied petroleum gas, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and taxes on windfall gains

State-run oil companies may not immediately lift the six-month long freeze on daily pricing of auto fuel rates (Agencies)
ByRajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
Leaders bid CPI(M) icon Kodiyeri a teary farewell

india news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 01:00 AM IST

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Marxist party General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, along with other leaders carried the body of Balakrishnan to the pyre readied at Payyambalam beach.

The mortal remains of CPI(M) stalwart Kodiyeri Balakrishnan were consigned to flames on Monday at Payyambalam beach
ByPress Trust of India, Kannur (kerala)
Three of family killed after house collapses due to heavy rains in Karnataka’s Raichur

india news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 12:45 AM IST

Police said Manavi taluk has been battered by rain for the past three days, and as a result, the houses walls have weakened. “The family was asleep when the building collapsed. We were informed about the neighbours, and with the help of locals, we searched the debris, but all of them died on the spot,” said a senior district police officer.

Three members of a family, including a child, died after their house wall collapsed due to heavy rains in Karnataka’s Raichur district. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Probing role of 2 ex-officers in training PFI cadres: Karnataka Police

india news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 12:44 AM IST

 “The training took place at a PFI event in Mangaluru a few years ago. Two officers have given training on how to evade investigating agencies, how to handle police interrogations and what should they do during the court hearing etc.,” said the officer.

The Karnataka police probing the activities of the banned PFI are looking into the involvement of two former police officers. (ANI)
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
Chennai races to finish work on drains as monsoon approaches

india news
Updated on Oct 04, 2022 12:42 AM IST

Chennai: The Greater Chennai Corporation and various civic departments are racing against time to complete work on a network of storm water drains with a deadline of October 10 ahead of the northeast monsoon which according to the IMD is expected to set in by October 15 in Tamil Nadu

The Chennai mayor said work on storm water drains will be prioritised in the places which were badly affected during the last rains. (Reuters)
ByDivya Chandrababu
Four interstate narcotics smugglers held in Hyderabad: Police

india news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 12:42 AM IST

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat said on a specific tip-off, the SOT police waylaid a van near Prakash Gardens, Alair of Yadadri Bhongir district, on Warangal-Hyderabad NH-163 and found the accused transporting the narcotics from Odisha to Maharasthra

The special operations team (SOT) of police from L B Nagar zone and Alair town, who conducted the joint operation, seized 900 kg of ganja, an Eicher DCM van containing coconut load and five mobile phones – all worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 crore. (HT Archives)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Puducherry power strike

india news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 12:40 AM IST

The employees want to secure their employment in the government until their retirement as they do not want to lose their status as government employees.They want the government to reconsider the move to privatise

Puducherry chief minister N Rangasamy chaired a meeting with home minister A Namassivayam, who also holds the electricity portfolio, and other departmental officials to discuss the power staff strive over the privatisation move. (PTI)
ByDivya Chandrababu
Scindia hails democratisation of air services under Modi govt

india news
Updated on Oct 04, 2022 02:06 AM IST

The Union government-run Alliance Air on Monday launched a flight between Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh and Indore in Madhya Pradesh, which will operate four days a week, officials said.

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was present during the virtual launch of the inaugural flight in Bilaspur (Amlan Paliwal)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Odisha man says hand, foot chopped off when asked for wages, probe on

india news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 12:37 AM IST

A palm and a foot of the man, identified as Sanka Murmu, a resident of Kalaba village, were chopped off allegedly by the middlemen of a contractor that employed him.

A 45-year-old tribal man from Odisha’s Gajapati district was allegedly assaulted for demanding wages. (Representative use)
ByDebabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
Odisha woman, friend batter her 3-yr-old son, throw him off roof: Police

india news
Updated on Oct 04, 2022 12:35 AM IST

Pattamundai town inspector Tapan Kumar Rout said woman initially tried to pin the blame for the relationship and her child’s murder on the male tutor

Police said the woman and her friend allegedly took her son to the roof of her rented house in Kendrapara’s Pattamundai town on Saturday, battered him and threw him off the roof. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByDebabrata Mohanty
‘Family destroyed in 1 day’: Victims’ kin recount fire in U.P. Pandal

india news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 12:30 AM IST

Jai Devi, 60, and her grandsons – eight-year-old Harshvardhan and 10-year-old Naveen Kumar – had accompanied 10 others in the family from Barigaon to Nathua, 600m away, on Sunday for the Durga Puja. But Devi and the two boys died after a fire ripped through the pandal around 9.30pm.

In a small corner of Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district, Durga Puja has brought gloom and despair (PTI)
ByOliver Fredrick, Bhadohi
EC announces bypolls for 7 seats; Bihar, Maharashtra in focus

india news
Updated on Oct 04, 2022 02:02 AM IST

In June, the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena broke ranks with Uddhav Tackeray and form the government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra while in Bihar, chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) walked out of the alliance with the BJP in August to join hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and form the government.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced by-elections to seven assembly seats across six states. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
BJP eyes central, state teams’ rejig to boost presence at booth levels

india news
Updated on Oct 04, 2022 02:07 AM IST

“There is likelihood of the party president being given a year’s extension, and there’s been talk of a national team with additional members being put in place to carry out extensive programmes that have been drawn up for the Lok Sabha polls and the state elections that will either precede the elections or take place soon after,” a BJP leader said, seeking anonymity.

A team with additions and few possible changes is expected to be in place before January, when party president JP Nadda completes his term and likely receives an extension. (PTI)
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
Efforts speed up to design new top science honour

india news
Updated on Oct 04, 2022 02:09 AM IST

The ministry of home affairs is in the process of transforming government awards and decorations regarding which home secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, held a meeting on September 16.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora during his visit to the Delhi Police headquarters to review the security arrangements for the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_30_2022_000082B) (PTI)
ByRhythma Kaul
Tuesday, October 04, 2022
