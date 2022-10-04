Live
BREAKING- North Korea fires mid-range ballistic missile that flies over Japan
Published on Oct 04, 2022 05:39 AM IST
Breaking news October 4, 2022 LIVE: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Oct 04, 2022 05:39 AM IST
North Korea fires mid-range ballistic missile that flies over Japan
North Korea fired a mid-range ballistic missile Tuesday which flew over Japan, Seoul and Tokyo said, a significant escalation as Pyongyang ramps up its record-breaking weapons-testing blitz.
The last time North Korea fired a missile over Japan was reportedly in 2017, at the height of a period of "fire and fury" when Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong Un traded insults with then-US president Donald Trump.
Topics
Factory activity slows to 3-month low in September
Updated on Oct 04, 2022 01:06 AM IST
The index reading underlines the resilience of India’s manufacturing sector activity amidst global recession fears, although has undergone a moderation for the second consecutive month in September. This number was 56.4 and 56.2 in July and August .
State-run firms may not cut fuel prices anytime soon
Published on Oct 04, 2022 01:03 AM IST
International oil prices have fallen sharply over the past four weeks; this has resulted in reductions in the prices of commercial liquefied petroleum gas, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and taxes on windfall gains
, New DelhiRajeev Jayaswal
Leaders bid CPI(M) icon Kodiyeri a teary farewell
Published on Oct 04, 2022 01:00 AM IST
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Marxist party General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, along with other leaders carried the body of Balakrishnan to the pyre readied at Payyambalam beach.
, Kannur (kerala)Press Trust of India
Three of family killed after house collapses due to heavy rains in Karnataka’s Raichur
Published on Oct 04, 2022 12:45 AM IST
Police said Manavi taluk has been battered by rain for the past three days, and as a result, the houses walls have weakened. “The family was asleep when the building collapsed. We were informed about the neighbours, and with the help of locals, we searched the debris, but all of them died on the spot,” said a senior district police officer.
Probing role of 2 ex-officers in training PFI cadres: Karnataka Police
Published on Oct 04, 2022 12:44 AM IST
“The training took place at a PFI event in Mangaluru a few years ago. Two officers have given training on how to evade investigating agencies, how to handle police interrogations and what should they do during the court hearing etc.,” said the officer.
Chennai races to finish work on drains as monsoon approaches
Updated on Oct 04, 2022 12:42 AM IST
Chennai: The Greater Chennai Corporation and various civic departments are racing against time to complete work on a network of storm water drains with a deadline of October 10 ahead of the northeast monsoon which according to the IMD is expected to set in by October 15 in Tamil Nadu
Four interstate narcotics smugglers held in Hyderabad: Police
Published on Oct 04, 2022 12:42 AM IST
Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat said on a specific tip-off, the SOT police waylaid a van near Prakash Gardens, Alair of Yadadri Bhongir district, on Warangal-Hyderabad NH-163 and found the accused transporting the narcotics from Odisha to Maharasthra
Puducherry power strike
Published on Oct 04, 2022 12:40 AM IST
The employees want to secure their employment in the government until their retirement as they do not want to lose their status as government employees.They want the government to reconsider the move to privatise
Scindia hails democratisation of air services under Modi govt
Updated on Oct 04, 2022 02:06 AM IST
The Union government-run Alliance Air on Monday launched a flight between Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh and Indore in Madhya Pradesh, which will operate four days a week, officials said.
Odisha man says hand, foot chopped off when asked for wages, probe on
Published on Oct 04, 2022 12:37 AM IST
A palm and a foot of the man, identified as Sanka Murmu, a resident of Kalaba village, were chopped off allegedly by the middlemen of a contractor that employed him.
, BhubaneswarDebabrata Mohanty
Odisha woman, friend batter her 3-yr-old son, throw him off roof: Police
Updated on Oct 04, 2022 12:35 AM IST
Pattamundai town inspector Tapan Kumar Rout said woman initially tried to pin the blame for the relationship and her child’s murder on the male tutor
‘Family destroyed in 1 day’: Victims’ kin recount fire in U.P. Pandal
Published on Oct 04, 2022 12:30 AM IST
Jai Devi, 60, and her grandsons – eight-year-old Harshvardhan and 10-year-old Naveen Kumar – had accompanied 10 others in the family from Barigaon to Nathua, 600m away, on Sunday for the Durga Puja. But Devi and the two boys died after a fire ripped through the pandal around 9.30pm.
EC announces bypolls for 7 seats; Bihar, Maharashtra in focus
Updated on Oct 04, 2022 02:02 AM IST
In June, the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena broke ranks with Uddhav Tackeray and form the government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra while in Bihar, chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) walked out of the alliance with the BJP in August to join hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and form the government.
BJP eyes central, state teams’ rejig to boost presence at booth levels
Updated on Oct 04, 2022 02:07 AM IST
“There is likelihood of the party president being given a year’s extension, and there’s been talk of a national team with additional members being put in place to carry out extensive programmes that have been drawn up for the Lok Sabha polls and the state elections that will either precede the elections or take place soon after,” a BJP leader said, seeking anonymity.
Efforts speed up to design new top science honour
Updated on Oct 04, 2022 02:09 AM IST