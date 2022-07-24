Home / India News / Breaking: Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind to address nation today
Breaking: Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind to address nation today

Updated on Jul 24, 2022 07:42 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
  • Jul 24, 2022 07:42 AM IST

    Vijay Diwas: Rajnath Singh to visit Jammu today

    Defence minister Rajnath Singh to visit Jammu today to participate in an event commemorating the July 26 Kargil Vijay Diwas. 

  • Jul 24, 2022 06:54 AM IST

    US ‘strongly condemns’ Russia's attack on Odesa

    The United States strongly condemns Russia’s attack on the port of Odesa today. It undermines the effort to bring food to the hungry and the credibility of Russia’s commitments to the deal finalized yesterday to allow Ukrainian exports: Antony Blinken, Secretary of State

  • Jul 24, 2022 06:23 AM IST

    On last day in office, President Kovind to address nation

    Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation at 7pm on Sunday, his last day in office. President-elect Droupadi Murmu will be sworn-in tomorrow.

Rijiju on CJI's rebuke to media: ‘India has most independent judiciary’

In a lecture on Saturday, CJI NV Ramana said, among other things, that these days, media, particularly electronic, was running ‘concerted campaigns’ against the judiciary and judges.
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju. (ANI/File Photo)
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju. (ANI/File Photo)
Published on Jul 24, 2022 07:11 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
india news

'I speak as a mother of a 19-year-old': Priyanka Chaturvedi on Goa bar row

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said an 18-year-old should not be demonised and recounted how her brother suffered trying to make his dream come true in Mumbai. 
Priyanka Chaturvedi commented on the row over a Goa bar ‘keeping politics aside’.&nbsp;
Priyanka Chaturvedi commented on the row over a Goa bar ‘keeping politics aside’. 
Published on Jul 24, 2022 06:46 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Updated on Jul 24, 2022 07:42 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
india news

Bengal scam: Arpita Mukherjee in court today, Monalisa Das on radar | 10 points

Monalisa Das is a university professor who is being touted as another close associate of Partha Chatterjee – after 21 crore was recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's flat. BJP made fresh claims against Monalisa Das in connection with the teacher recruitment scam.
The name of Monalisa Das cropped up earlier in the recruitment scam. The BJP made fresh claims against her.
The name of Monalisa Das cropped up earlier in the recruitment scam. The BJP made fresh claims against her.
Published on Jul 24, 2022 06:10 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
india news

Five die in rain-related incidents in Telangana

According to Warangal police commissioner Tarun Joshi, two persons died and one was injured on Friday night when an old building collapsed due to incessant rains and fell on an adjacent hut where the duo lived.
Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana on Friday leading to waterlogging at several places in the city and elsewhere in the state. (ANI)
Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana on Friday leading to waterlogging at several places in the city and elsewhere in the state. (ANI)
Updated on Jul 24, 2022 12:09 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Hyderabad
Close Story
india news

TN sends over 40,000 tonnes of relief material to crisis-hit Sri Lanka

TN chief minister M K Stalin had earlier moved a resolution in the state Assembly to send humanitarian aid to the island republic.
Sri Lanka has been experiencing its worst economic crisis that has resulted in skyrocketing prices of essential commodities. (REUTERS)
Sri Lanka has been experiencing its worst economic crisis that has resulted in skyrocketing prices of essential commodities. (REUTERS)
Published on Jul 24, 2022 12:06 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India
Close Story
india news

Police hunt for three Maoists in Kannur district

Kerala police have started combing operations to catch hold of three Maoists, including a woman, who were seen at Ayyankunnu, an area bordering Karnataka in Kannur district.
The Thunderbolt, an elite commando force of the state police specialised in combating extremists, has visited the region and collected evidence.
The Thunderbolt, an elite commando force of the state police specialised in combating extremists, has visited the region and collected evidence.
Published on Jul 24, 2022 12:06 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Kannur
Close Story
india news

Coastal Karnataka records below normal rainfall

This rainfall is even less than the average rainfall received in the region during this time. According to IMD, in Dakshina Kannada, the average rainfall during this season is 35.2 mm and the rainfall reported on Saturday was 78.8% less than the average rainfall. Similarly, Udupi reported 84% less rainfall and Uttara Kannada 88% less.
After close to a month of heavy rainfall, the coastal Karnataka districts of are reporting less than normal rainfall, according to the records of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). (HT Photo)
After close to a month of heavy rainfall, the coastal Karnataka districts of are reporting less than normal rainfall, according to the records of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 24, 2022 12:06 AM IST
Copy Link
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
Close Story
india news

Telangana governor comes to rescue of AP IPS officer on board flight

Kripanand Tripathi Ujela, a 1994-batch officer, is now undergoing treatment in a hospital in Hyderabad after being diagnosed with dengue fever.
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is a doctor by profession, attended to the IPS officer after he complained of uneasiness during the flight to the Telangana capital around Friday midnight. (ANI)
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is a doctor by profession, attended to the IPS officer after he complained of uneasiness during the flight to the Telangana capital around Friday midnight. (ANI)
Published on Jul 24, 2022 12:06 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India
Close Story
india news

Class 12 student’s death at Tamil Nadu school: Family accepts body of girl after court order, performs last rites

Earlier, the ambulance carrying body of the deceased met with a small accident almost 10 km away from Veppur on the Trichy Bypass road. Both the ambulance and its escort vehicle collided with a container lorry but were then on their way again.
The last rites of the Class 12 girl, who died in the hostel of a private school in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi, were performed at her native village in Cuddalore district on Saturday. (ANI)
The last rites of the Class 12 girl, who died in the hostel of a private school in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi, were performed at her native village in Cuddalore district on Saturday. (ANI)
Published on Jul 24, 2022 12:04 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAgencies, Kallakurichi
Close Story
india news

AIADMK accuses OPS supporters of ‘ransacking’ party HQ, files complaint

Senior party leader and Rajya Sabha member C Ve Shanmugam filed a police complaint in this connection against Panneerselvam and some of his aides, alleging that documents pertaining to the AIADMK office were among those “taken away” by them.
The opposition AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday alleged that persons owing allegiance to expelled party leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) “ransacked” the party office and “looted” documents and precious items on July 11. (PTI)
The opposition AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday alleged that persons owing allegiance to expelled party leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) “ransacked” the party office and “looted” documents and precious items on July 11. (PTI)
Published on Jul 24, 2022 12:03 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
Close Story
india news

Yediyurappa makes a U-turn on ticket for son, says BJP will decide

Yediyurappa said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda will take the final decision regarding the seat allocation ahead of the 2023 Karnataka assembly polls.
Former Karnataka chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said a decision regarding the seat allocation will be taken by the party top brass. (Agencies)
Former Karnataka chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said a decision regarding the seat allocation will be taken by the party top brass. (Agencies)
Published on Jul 24, 2022 12:01 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story
india news

Six kanwariyas mowed down by speeding truck in Hathras

The district administration of Hathras announced an ex gratia of 1 lakh each for the six deceased, all residents of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.
Six kanwariyas were killed and one got injured after being run over by a speeding truck near Sadabad crossing in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district early on Saturday morning, police said. (PTI)
Six kanwariyas were killed and one got injured after being run over by a speeding truck near Sadabad crossing in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district early on Saturday morning, police said. (PTI)
Updated on Jul 24, 2022 02:08 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondents, Agra/meerut
Close Story
india news

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel, Singh Deo to meet Cong high command amid turf war

Singh Deo, who is visiting the national capital, said he has sought time to meet the party top brass.
The rift in the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh deepened on July 16 when TS Singh Deo resigned from the Panchayat and Rural development department, one of the five portfolios he held. (PTI)
The rift in the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh deepened on July 16 when TS Singh Deo resigned from the Panchayat and Rural development department, one of the five portfolios he held. (PTI)
Updated on Jul 23, 2022 11:56 PM IST
Copy Link
ByRitesh Mishra, Raipur
Close Story
india news

Two more women officers enter IAF stream

The Air Force Test Pilot School, which comes under the Bengaluru-based Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE), has so far produced 331 experimental test pilots and 148 flight test engineers since it was set up in 1972.
IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari with Squadron Leader Bhoomika Paliwal.
IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari with Squadron Leader Bhoomika Paliwal.
Updated on Jul 24, 2022 01:08 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRahul Singh, New Delhi
Close Story
