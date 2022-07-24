Breaking: Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind to address nation today

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Jul 24, 2022 07:42 AM IST
Vijay Diwas: Rajnath Singh to visit Jammu today
Defence minister Rajnath Singh to visit Jammu today to participate in an event commemorating the July 26 Kargil Vijay Diwas.
Jul 24, 2022 06:54 AM IST
US ‘strongly condemns’ Russia's attack on Odesa
The United States strongly condemns Russia’s attack on the port of Odesa today. It undermines the effort to bring food to the hungry and the credibility of Russia’s commitments to the deal finalized yesterday to allow Ukrainian exports: Antony Blinken, Secretary of State
Jul 24, 2022 06:23 AM IST
On last day in office, President Kovind to address nation
Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation at 7pm on Sunday, his last day in office. President-elect Droupadi Murmu will be sworn-in tomorrow.
Monalisa Das is a university professor who is being touted as another close associate of Partha Chatterjee – after ₹21 crore was recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's flat. BJP made fresh claims against Monalisa Das in connection with the teacher recruitment scam.
According to Warangal police commissioner Tarun Joshi, two persons died and one was injured on Friday night when an old building collapsed due to incessant rains and fell on an adjacent hut where the duo lived.
This rainfall is even less than the average rainfall received in the region during this time. According to IMD, in Dakshina Kannada, the average rainfall during this season is 35.2 mm and the rainfall reported on Saturday was 78.8% less than the average rainfall. Similarly, Udupi reported 84% less rainfall and Uttara Kannada 88% less.
Earlier, the ambulance carrying body of the deceased met with a small accident almost 10 km away from Veppur on the Trichy Bypass road. Both the ambulance and its escort vehicle collided with a container lorry but were then on their way again.
Senior party leader and Rajya Sabha member C Ve Shanmugam filed a police complaint in this connection against Panneerselvam and some of his aides, alleging that documents pertaining to the AIADMK office were among those “taken away” by them.
Yediyurappa said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda will take the final decision regarding the seat allocation ahead of the 2023 Karnataka assembly polls.
The Air Force Test Pilot School, which comes under the Bengaluru-based Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE), has so far produced 331 experimental test pilots and 148 flight test engineers since it was set up in 1972.