Live
LIVE: Elon Musk says Twitter will create content moderation council
Published on Oct 29, 2022 05:48 AM IST
Breaking news October 29, 2022 live updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Oct 29, 2022 05:48 AM IST
Elon Musk says Twitter will create content moderation council
Twitter Inc. will form a content-moderation council that includes “widely diverse viewpoints,” and big decisions on content and account reinstatements are on hold until the group is convened, new owner Elon Musk said, addressing speculation that he might restore banned users to the social network immediately. Read more
Topics
LIVE: Elon Musk says Twitter will create content moderation council
Published on Oct 29, 2022 05:48 AM IST
Breaking news October 29, 2022 live updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Karnataka: Three detained in Lingayat seer’s suicide case
Updated on Oct 29, 2022 01:00 AM IST
Although police did not divulge any details, they said that the woman is a Bengaluru resident and is being questioned in Ramanagaram.
Mutt sexual assault case: HC grants survivor’s lawyers one week to reply
Published on Oct 29, 2022 12:52 AM IST
The Karnataka high court on Friday granted a week’s time to the advocate representing the survivors in the Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru rape case to file objections to the Lingayat seer’s claim on the validity of the case filed on their behalf
‘Arabic schools not following syllabus’: State orders survey
Published on Oct 29, 2022 12:49 AM IST
State education minister BC Nagesh said, “The department has received complaints that the students studying in Arabic schools are incapable of competing with the students of other schools due to a lack of standard education”.
Woman kills husband over affair, frames stalker: Police
Published on Oct 29, 2022 12:48 AM IST
A 21-year-old woman and her boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly castrating and killing her husband, and attempting to pin the blame on her stalker, in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka area, police said on Friday
Rahul Gandhi: No GST on handlooms if Congress is elected
Published on Oct 29, 2022 12:46 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi promised to provide land rights to the tribal farmers of Telangana once the Congress comes to power in the state in the next year’s assembly elections.
Gold smuggling case: Kerala is trying to derail probe, ED tells top court
Published on Oct 29, 2022 12:46 AM IST
Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan government constituted the one-man judicial commission in May 2021 and a petition is pending in Kerala high court questioning its constitution
Prohibitory orders imposed in M’luru over toll plaza protest
Published on Oct 29, 2022 12:45 AM IST
Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar issued the orders under Section 144 up to a radius of 200 metre around NITK Toll Plaza in Surathkal from 6 am on October 28 till 6 pm on November 3.
NIA arrests former PFI state secretary from Kerala
Published on Oct 29, 2022 12:44 AM IST
The move comes almost a month after the Centre declared the PFI an ‘unlawful association’ and banned it for the next five years, as well as directed all states and the Union Territories (UTs) to “exercise” powers of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the outfit and its affiliates.
AIADMK says OPS side spreading rumours
Published on Oct 29, 2022 12:43 AM IST
V K Sasikala,who also belongs to the Thevar community, will attend the programme at Ramanathapuram on October 30. Meanwhile chief minister M K Stalin will leave for Madurai on Saturday to pay his respects
Don’t take law into hands, Kerala HC tells Vizhinjam port protesters
Published on Oct 29, 2022 12:42 AM IST
The observation by Justice Anu Sivaraman came during the hearing of a plea of Adani group, carrying out the Vizhinjam port construction, against the fisherfolk’s continuing protest against the project
Tamil Nadu govt delayed handover of probe into blast to NIA: Governor
Published on Oct 29, 2022 12:42 AM IST
The governor praised Tamil Nadu police as one of the “most efficient police forces” in the country, saying he had been witness to them when he was the deputy National Security Advisor (NSA). However, he said that they have to be given a “free hand” to function by the state government
AP, Telangana to begin joint survey on the backwater effects of Polavaram
Published on Oct 29, 2022 12:40 AM IST
The survey will ascertain the extent of submergence areas in Telangana if the water in Polavaram is maintained at full and minimum reservoir levels from July to September
BJP demands action over DMK worker’s derogatory remark
Updated on Oct 29, 2022 12:40 AM IST
In the clip, Sadiq attacks the BJP for being dependent of four actors — Khushbu Sundar, Namitha, Gayathri Raghuram and Gautami Tadimalla. He also spoke of how Sundar has jumped from the DMK to the Congress before joining the BJP in 2020
Belagavi locals to move HC over deaths due to water contamination
Published on Oct 29, 2022 12:40 AM IST