LIVE: Elon Musk says Twitter will create content moderation council

Published on Oct 29, 2022 05:48 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
  • Oct 29, 2022 05:48 AM IST

    Elon Musk says Twitter will create content moderation council

    Twitter Inc. will form a content-moderation council that includes “widely diverse viewpoints,” and big decisions on content and account reinstatements are on hold until the group is convened, new owner Elon Musk said, addressing speculation that he might restore banned users to the social network immediately. Read more

Karnataka: Three detained in Lingayat seer’s suicide case

india news
Updated on Oct 29, 2022 01:00 AM IST

Although police did not divulge any details, they said that the woman is a Bengaluru resident and is being questioned in Ramanagaram.

Basavalingeshwara Swami, the 45-year-old head pontiff of the Kunchagal Bande Mutt in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district, was found dead in a room at the monastery on Monday. (Representational Photo)
Mutt sexual assault case: HC grants survivor’s lawyers one week to reply

india news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 12:52 AM IST

The Karnataka high court on Friday granted a week’s time to the advocate representing the survivors in the Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru rape case to file objections to the Lingayat seer’s claim on the validity of the case filed on their behalf

The pontiff has been in custody since September 1 in the case under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. (Representational Photo)
‘Arabic schools not following syllabus’: State orders survey

india news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 12:49 AM IST

State education minister BC Nagesh said, “The department has received complaints that the students studying in Arabic schools are incapable of competing with the students of other schools due to a lack of standard education”.

Nagesh said that he was worried that students enrolled in these schools were not receiving the same education when compared to those in other aided schools. (HT Photo)
Woman kills husband over affair, frames stalker: Police

india news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 12:48 AM IST

A 21-year-old woman and her boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly castrating and killing her husband, and attempting to pin the blame on her stalker, in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka area, police said on Friday

Initially, the accused’s wife, Shwetha, had accused one Lokesh for the murder, claiming that he had been stalking her. (Representational photo)
Rahul Gandhi: No GST on handlooms if Congress is elected

india news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 12:46 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi promised to provide land rights to the tribal farmers of Telangana once the Congress comes to power in the state in the next year’s assembly elections.

Rahul Gandhi, who was on the third day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana, had an interaction with weavers and tribal farmers at Gopalpur Kalan village of Devarkadra block in Mahabubnagar district for more than an hour. (Congress)
Gold smuggling case: Kerala is trying to derail probe, ED tells top court

india news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 12:46 AM IST

Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan government constituted the one-man judicial commission in May 2021 and a petition is pending in Kerala high court questioning its constitution

Prohibitory orders imposed in M’luru over toll plaza protest

india news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 12:45 AM IST

Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar issued the orders under Section 144 up to a radius of 200 metre around NITK Toll Plaza in Surathkal from 6 am on October 28 till 6 pm on November 3.

While no violence was reported on Friday, the protesting group started its indefinite protest. (HT)
NIA arrests former PFI state secretary from Kerala

india news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 12:44 AM IST

The move comes almost a month after the Centre declared the PFI an ‘unlawful association’ and banned it for the next five years, as well as directed all states and the Union Territories (UTs) to “exercise” powers of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the outfit and its affiliates.

In September, over 100 PFI cadres were arrested in multiple raids carried out across the country by the NIA, the Enforcement Directorate and state agencies as well as police forces based on findings about a number of “instances of international linkages of PFI with global terrorist groups like Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)”. (PTI)
AIADMK says OPS side spreading rumours

india news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 12:43 AM IST

V K Sasikala,who also belongs to the Thevar community, will attend the programme at Ramanathapuram on October 30. Meanwhile chief minister M K Stalin will leave for Madurai on Saturday to pay his respects

Edappadi Palaniswami decided to pay tribute to the Thevar leader’s statue in Chennai but his senior MLAs who also belong to the Thevar community were directed to go to Ramanathapuram. (PTI)
Don’t take law into hands, Kerala HC tells Vizhinjam port protesters

india news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 12:42 AM IST

The observation by Justice Anu Sivaraman came during the hearing of a plea of Adani group, carrying out the Vizhinjam port construction, against the fisherfolk’s continuing protest against the project

The directions and observation of the Kerala high court assume significance as local fishermen, opposing the Vizhinjam international seaport project near Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday intensified he agitation . (HT Archives)
Tamil Nadu govt delayed handover of probe into blast to NIA: Governor

india news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 12:42 AM IST

The governor praised Tamil Nadu police as one of the “most efficient police forces” in the country, saying he had been witness to them when he was the deputy National Security Advisor (NSA). However, he said that they have to be given a “free hand” to function by the state government

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Friday called the Coimbatore blast on October 23 as a “terrorist incident”. (HT Archives)
AP, Telangana to begin joint survey on the backwater effects of Polavaram

india news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 12:40 AM IST

The survey will ascertain the extent of submergence areas in Telangana if the water in Polavaram is maintained at full and minimum reservoir levels from July to September

During the recent floods to Godavari in July, water level at Bhadrachalam reached 71.3 feet due to discharge of 24.88 lakh cusecs and it resulted in submergence of hundreds of villages and thousands of acres of standing crops. (HT Archives)
BJP demands action over DMK worker’s derogatory remark

india news
Updated on Oct 29, 2022 12:40 AM IST

In the clip, Sadiq attacks the BJP for being dependent of four actors — Khushbu Sundar, Namitha, Gayathri Raghuram and Gautami Tadimalla. He also spoke of how Sundar has jumped from the DMK to the Congress before joining the BJP in 2020

On Thursday, BJP’s Khushbu Sundar had lashed out on Twitter at Sadiq’s remarks and brought them to the attention of Kanimozhi, who was recently elevated to the post of DMK deputy general secretary. (PTI)
Belagavi locals to move HC over deaths due to water contamination

india news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 12:40 AM IST

Among the infected cases, 10 were in serious condition and were rushed to district government hospitals in Belagavi and Bagalkot, an official said.

The residents are seeking registration of a murder case against the official responsible and safe drinking water supply. (HT)
