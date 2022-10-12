Home / India News / LIVE: Spaceship successfully deflected asteroid in test to save Earth, says NASA
LIVE: Spaceship successfully deflected asteroid in test to save Earth, says NASA

Updated on Oct 12, 2022 06:27 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
  Oct 12, 2022 06:26 AM IST

    Spaceship successfully deflected asteroid in test to save Earth, says NASA

    NASA said it had succeeded in deflecting an asteroid in a historic test of humanity's ability to stop an incoming cosmic object from devastating life on Earth. Read more here

LIVE: Spaceship successfully deflected asteroid in test to save Earth, says NASA

Updated on Oct 12, 2022 06:27 AM IST

ByHT News Desk

More rain in Delhi today; Karnataka, Tamil Nadu to witness heavy spells: IMD

india news
Published on Oct 12, 2022 06:15 AM IST

Delhi did not receive any rain in October 2020, 2018 and 2017, and logged 47.3 mm rainfall in October 2019.

Commuters out on a rainy morning at ITO Bridge, Viksa Marg, in New Delhi.&nbsp;(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
Commuters out on a rainy morning at ITO Bridge, Viksa Marg, in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk
'Because he didn't join BJP?': TMC, BJP tussle over Sourav Ganguly

india news
Updated on Oct 12, 2022 06:10 AM IST

Did the Trinamool have any role when Sourav Ganguly took over as the BCCI president? BJP's Dilip Ghosh asked and a TMC, BJP tussle began with Sourav Ganguly exiting the BCCI.

Trinamool alleged that the bJP is trying to humiliate Sourav Ganguly because he did not join the BJP.&nbsp;(PTI)
Trinamool alleged that the bJP is trying to humiliate Sourav Ganguly because he did not join the BJP. (PTI)
ByPoulomi Ghosh
CBI files charge sheet against DMK leader

india news
Published on Oct 12, 2022 12:42 AM IST

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against DMK leader A Raja for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of ₹5

HT Image
HT Image
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Muzaffarnagar riots case: BJP MLA among 12 jailed for 2 yrs

india news
Published on Oct 12, 2022 12:38 AM IST

BJP legislator Vikram Saini and 11 others were sentenced to two years imprisonment in a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case by a special MP/MLA court on Tuesday.

Saini, who is the BJP MLA from Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, said that he will file an appeal against the verdict in the Muzaffarnagar riots case.
Saini, who is the BJP MLA from Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, said that he will file an appeal against the verdict in the Muzaffarnagar riots case.
ByPress Trust of India
Stalin disburses claims under crop insurance

india news
Updated on Oct 12, 2022 12:38 AM IST

The state government has sanctioned ₹2,057 crore as State subsidy for the crop insurance scheme for the current financial year and so far 85,597 farmers have taken insurance for crops raised on a total extent of 63,331 acres, an official release said

About 10 farmers from various districts, who incurred crop loss, received the cheques for the insurance claims from chief minister M K Stalin at a function held at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat. (PTI)
About 10 farmers from various districts, who incurred crop loss, received the cheques for the insurance claims from chief minister M K Stalin at a function held at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India
Case filed after three passport papers cleared with stolen login id/password

india news
Published on Oct 12, 2022 12:37 AM IST

According to the police, the unknown accused had gotten access to the passport.gov.in portal created by the ministry of external affairs.

The police came to know about the fraud as the applications were cleared on September 24 (Shutterstock)
The police came to know about the fraud as the applications were cleared on September 24 (Shutterstock)
ByVinay Dalvi
HC in London begins hearing Nirav Modi’s plea in extradition case

india news
Published on Oct 12, 2022 12:35 AM IST

The high court in London began its hearing in the final leg of the Nirav Modi extradition case on Tuesday. The day’s arguments saw an extended discussion on the definition of mild, moderate and severe depression.

Nirav Modi. (Mint)
Nirav Modi. (Mint)
ByDanish Khan, London
Speaking like ‘RSS man’: DMK on governor’s Dravidian identity remark

india news
Published on Oct 12, 2022 12:34 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi found that people who came from Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to Tamil Nadu and living in this state for several hundreds of years are called “migrants from neighbouring states”.

The opposition AIADMK, however, endorsed the Governor’s view saying the Dravidian origin encompasses the geographical territory of the five states in the south of the country, and that the DMK was indulging in political rhetoric to serve its purpose. (Wikimedia Commons)
The opposition AIADMK, however, endorsed the Governor’s view saying the Dravidian origin encompasses the geographical territory of the five states in the south of the country, and that the DMK was indulging in political rhetoric to serve its purpose. (Wikimedia Commons)
ByPress Trust of India
Kaleshwaram project: Engineers facing uphill task in restoring 2 pump houses

india news
Published on Oct 12, 2022 12:33 AM IST

According to an official, six out of 17 pumps at Kannepalli were totally destroyed due to the collapse of the retaining wall that separates the pump house from the river. The engineers are now engaged in rebuilding the retaining wall

Kannepalli pump house suffered the maximum damage during heavy floods to the Godavari river on July 14 this year. (HT Photo)
Kannepalli pump house suffered the maximum damage during heavy floods to the Godavari river on July 14 this year. (HT Photo)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
ED granted 14-day custody of TMC MLA in teachers' recruitment case

india news
Updated on Oct 12, 2022 05:08 AM IST

The ED arrested TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in the early hours of Tuesday after night-long interrogation in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment of teachers in state-run primary schools, officials said.

TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya being produced at Bankshall court in Kolkata. (ANI)
TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya being produced at Bankshall court in Kolkata. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata
Delay in prosecuting the corrupt breeds culture of impunity: Supreme Court

india news
Updated on Oct 12, 2022 05:19 AM IST

Delay in prosecuting the corrupt breeds a culture of impunity and leads to systemic resignation to the existence of corruption in public life, the Supreme Court asserted on Tuesday.

Any form of inaction is fraught with the risk of making future generations getting accustomed to corruption as a way of life, the Supreme Court said. (PTI)
Any form of inaction is fraught with the risk of making future generations getting accustomed to corruption as a way of life, the Supreme Court said. (PTI)
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi
Centre clears 3 judges as chiefs of high courts

india news
Updated on Oct 12, 2022 05:02 AM IST

Bombay high court judge PB Varale was appointed as the chief justice of the Karnataka high court while shake-ups within the judicial ranks of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh high court led to two new chief justices.

The Centre on Tuesday notified the appointment of three new chief justices in different high courts following the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium.
The Centre on Tuesday notified the appointment of three new chief justices in different high courts following the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium.
ByHT Correspondent
Under Shinde, Maharashtra agrees to let CBI probe Palghar case

india news
Updated on Oct 12, 2022 05:24 AM IST

Two Hindu seers from Juna Akhara were lynched in April 2020 by a frenzied mob in the satellite town of Palghar, close to 100 km from Mumbai

While the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray had in July 2020 opposed a clutch of petitions demanding a transfer of the investigation to CBI, the new government headed by Eknath Shinde has submitted that it has no objection to the central agency taking over the probe and the prosecution. (Deepak Salvi)
While the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray had in July 2020 opposed a clutch of petitions demanding a transfer of the investigation to CBI, the new government headed by Eknath Shinde has submitted that it has no objection to the central agency taking over the probe and the prosecution. (Deepak Salvi)
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi
Maiden pharma skipped key testing in cough syrup: Notice

india news
Updated on Oct 12, 2022 04:23 AM IST

Propylene glycol, which is used to manufacture drugs, can contain contaminants diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol – the two toxic chemicals have been named by the World Health Organization (WHO) as possible causes for the deaths – and strict quality control needs to be ensured, according to experts.

Sonepat: Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited factory in Sonepat district, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. A probe has been initiated by India's drug regulator after WHO issued an alert saying cough syrups manufactured by the Indian firm could potentially be linked to the death of children in Gambia. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_06_2022_000103B) (PTI)
Sonepat: Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited factory in Sonepat district, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. A probe has been initiated by India's drug regulator after WHO issued an alert saying cough syrups manufactured by the Indian firm could potentially be linked to the death of children in Gambia. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_06_2022_000103B) (PTI)
ByHitender Rao, Chandigarh
