LIVE: Spaceship successfully deflected asteroid in test to save Earth, says NASA
Updated on Oct 12, 2022 06:27 AM IST
Oct 12, 2022 06:26 AM IST
Spaceship successfully deflected asteroid in test to save Earth, says NASA
NASA said it had succeeded in deflecting an asteroid in a historic test of humanity's ability to stop an incoming cosmic object from devastating life on Earth. Read more here
More rain in Delhi today; Karnataka, Tamil Nadu to witness heavy spells: IMD
Published on Oct 12, 2022 06:15 AM IST
Delhi did not receive any rain in October 2020, 2018 and 2017, and logged 47.3 mm rainfall in October 2019.
'Because he didn't join BJP?': TMC, BJP tussle over Sourav Ganguly
Updated on Oct 12, 2022 06:10 AM IST
Did the Trinamool have any role when Sourav Ganguly took over as the BCCI president? BJP's Dilip Ghosh asked and a TMC, BJP tussle began with Sourav Ganguly exiting the BCCI.
CBI files charge sheet against DMK leader
Published on Oct 12, 2022 12:42 AM IST
The CBI has filed a charge sheet against DMK leader A Raja for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of ₹5
New Delhi
Muzaffarnagar riots case: BJP MLA among 12 jailed for 2 yrs
Published on Oct 12, 2022 12:38 AM IST
BJP legislator Vikram Saini and 11 others were sentenced to two years imprisonment in a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case by a special MP/MLA court on Tuesday.
Stalin disburses claims under crop insurance
Updated on Oct 12, 2022 12:38 AM IST
The state government has sanctioned ₹2,057 crore as State subsidy for the crop insurance scheme for the current financial year and so far 85,597 farmers have taken insurance for crops raised on a total extent of 63,331 acres, an official release said
Case filed after three passport papers cleared with stolen login id/password
Published on Oct 12, 2022 12:37 AM IST
According to the police, the unknown accused had gotten access to the passport.gov.in portal created by the ministry of external affairs.
HC in London begins hearing Nirav Modi’s plea in extradition case
Published on Oct 12, 2022 12:35 AM IST
The high court in London began its hearing in the final leg of the Nirav Modi extradition case on Tuesday. The day’s arguments saw an extended discussion on the definition of mild, moderate and severe depression.
London
Speaking like ‘RSS man’: DMK on governor’s Dravidian identity remark
Published on Oct 12, 2022 12:34 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi found that people who came from Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to Tamil Nadu and living in this state for several hundreds of years are called “migrants from neighbouring states”.
Kaleshwaram project: Engineers facing uphill task in restoring 2 pump houses
Published on Oct 12, 2022 12:33 AM IST
According to an official, six out of 17 pumps at Kannepalli were totally destroyed due to the collapse of the retaining wall that separates the pump house from the river. The engineers are now engaged in rebuilding the retaining wall
ED granted 14-day custody of TMC MLA in teachers' recruitment case
Updated on Oct 12, 2022 05:08 AM IST
The ED arrested TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in the early hours of Tuesday after night-long interrogation in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment of teachers in state-run primary schools, officials said.
Delay in prosecuting the corrupt breeds culture of impunity: Supreme Court
Updated on Oct 12, 2022 05:19 AM IST
Delay in prosecuting the corrupt breeds a culture of impunity and leads to systemic resignation to the existence of corruption in public life, the Supreme Court asserted on Tuesday.
Centre clears 3 judges as chiefs of high courts
Updated on Oct 12, 2022 05:02 AM IST
Bombay high court judge PB Varale was appointed as the chief justice of the Karnataka high court while shake-ups within the judicial ranks of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh high court led to two new chief justices.
Under Shinde, Maharashtra agrees to let CBI probe Palghar case
Updated on Oct 12, 2022 05:24 AM IST
Two Hindu seers from Juna Akhara were lynched in April 2020 by a frenzied mob in the satellite town of Palghar, close to 100 km from Mumbai
Maiden pharma skipped key testing in cough syrup: Notice
Updated on Oct 12, 2022 04:23 AM IST