BREAKING: Two encounters underway in south Kashmir

  Breaking news updates April 9, 2022:
Published on Apr 09, 2022 06:03 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
  • Apr 09, 2022 06:03 AM IST

    Two encounters underway in south Kashmir

    Encounters broke out in the Sirhama area of Anantnag and the DH Pora area of Kulgam in south Kashmir. IGP Kashmir said that LeT terrorist is trapped in Anantnag while JeM terrorists are trapped in Kulgam.

india news

Parties that are against RSS and Modi should come together : Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader also slammed the Narendra Modi government over price rise and the country’s economic situation.
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.&nbsp;(ANI Photo)
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI Photo)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 06:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

'Biden believes India ties one of the most important in world': US on 2+2 talks

2+2 talks: Defence minister Rajnath Singh and foreign minister S Jaishankar will be in Washington for the 2+2 dialogue on Monday to meet their counterparts - defense Lloyd Austin and secretary of state Antony J Blinken.
Joe Biden banned the Russian energy imports in March. (File photo)&nbsp;(Reuters Photo)
Joe Biden banned the Russian energy imports in March. (File photo) (Reuters Photo)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 06:15 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

  Breaking news updates April 9, 2022:
Published on Apr 09, 2022 06:03 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Office's Twitter account hacked

The breach came to light when unknown hackers used the UP CMO Twitter handle to publish a post based on a tutorial called "How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter".
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 05:21 AM IST
ANI |
india news

Sacked official was on probation for 8 years. Gujarat high court reinstates him

The Gujarat high court ruled that rule makes it abundantly clear that the probation period can be extended for a maximum period of two years beyond which probation cannot be extended.
The Gujarat high court has reinstated an official who was sacked from service after being kept on probation for nearly 8 years.
The Gujarat high court has reinstated an official who was sacked from service after being kept on probation for nearly 8 years.
Published on Apr 09, 2022 01:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Cost of destruction of Goa’s ecosystem is 2.59 cr per hectare annually, violators to pay

The Goa government in an affidavit filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has disclosed that 241 shacks, huts, tents, sheds and cottages have been built near Olive Ridley turtle nesting sites at four beaches in violation of norms of the coastal regulation zone (CRZ).
Morjim and Mandrem beaches, which host turtle nesting sites in North Goa district, have seen the highest number of 136 constructions, which have come up flouting the CRZ rules. (HT PHOTO.)
Morjim and Mandrem beaches, which host turtle nesting sites in North Goa district, have seen the highest number of 136 constructions, which have come up flouting the CRZ rules. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 12:38 AM IST
ByGerard de Souza
india news

Jagan’s new council of ministers likely to be sworn in on Monday

For the new cabinet, a senior YSRC functionary privy to the information said Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan had obtained a list of probable ministers from a couple of his close confidants including party general secretary V Vijay Sai Reddy and advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.
According to an CMO spokesperson, the chief minister accepted the resignations of all the 24 ministers soon after a cabinet meeting was over on Thursday and informed the same to Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan. (ANI)
According to an CMO spokesperson, the chief minister accepted the resignations of all the 24 ministers soon after a cabinet meeting was over on Thursday and informed the same to Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan. (ANI)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 12:24 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Kerala police to quiz Dileep’s wife Kavya; cyber expert arrested

The move to summon Kavya Madhavan, also an actress, in the sexual assault case comes in the wake of the crime branch submitting digital evidence before the trial court.
In the purported audio Sooraj was heard saying that the sexual assault on the actress was masterminded by Dileep’s wife Kavya, not him. (ANI)
In the purported audio Sooraj was heard saying that the sexual assault on the actress was masterminded by Dileep’s wife Kavya, not him. (ANI)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 12:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

PMK presses for new law on Vanniyar quota

After meeting Stalin at the state secretariat in Chennai, Ramadoss told reporters that the PMK’s general body held an emergency meeting on Sunday over the matter of Vanniyar community quota.
On Friday, a delegation led by PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss submitted a request to chief minister MK Stalin to bring a new law for the quota and thanked him for announcing that the Tamil Nadu government would ensure 10.5% reservation for the Vanniyar community. (Agencies)
On Friday, a delegation led by PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss submitted a request to chief minister MK Stalin to bring a new law for the quota and thanked him for announcing that the Tamil Nadu government would ensure 10.5% reservation for the Vanniyar community. (Agencies)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 12:21 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
india news

TRS hits back at guv over outburst against KCR govt

Telangana endowments and forests minister A Indrakaran Reddy said that governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan had crossed all her limits by making wild allegations against the state government and even threatening to use her powers to see that the state assembly gets dissolved.
Reddy was reacting to a comment made by governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan in New Delhi that had she used her powers and withheld her consent for the commencement of Telangana Budget session for two more weeks, the state assembly would have been dissolved. (ANI)
Reddy was reacting to a comment made by governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan in New Delhi that had she used her powers and withheld her consent for the commencement of Telangana Budget session for two more weeks, the state assembly would have been dissolved. (ANI)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 12:20 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

No differences within CPI(M) on K-Rail: Yechury

Talking to newsmen on the sidelines of the party congress in Kannur (in north Kerala), Yechury said that the CPI (M) takes all decisions after enough consultations at different levels.
Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday denied any difference of opinion among party’s central leadership and Kerala unit on the proposed high speed K- Rail project. (Agencies)
Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday denied any difference of opinion among party’s central leadership and Kerala unit on the proposed high speed K- Rail project. (Agencies)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 12:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

15 Bengaluru schools receive hoax bomb threat: Police

Police said that the emails of bomb threats to schools began arriving around 11 am. While the origin of the mail is suspected to be the US, police said the complete details will be available only after the investigation.
The mail was sent multiple times to the schools on the email ids available on their website. Some schools received as many as 140 emails and all the mails had similar content, said a police officer. (Agencies/Representative use)
The mail was sent multiple times to the schools on the email ids available on their website. Some schools received as many as 140 emails and all the mails had similar content, said a police officer. (Agencies/Representative use)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 12:16 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
india news

Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi

At the meeting, Pilot said that the need of the hour calls for changes in the party, especially looking at the recent performance of the Congress in the assembly election held in five states, the leader said.
Sachin Pilot. (File photo)
Sachin Pilot. (File photo)
Updated on Apr 09, 2022 12:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jaipur
india news

ED revives its probe into NSE fraud case

The agency is also preparing to take custody of former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna and former group operating officer Anand Subramanian
The ED has been probing the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act since January 2019 on the basis of the CBI’s 2018 first information report . (Ht File)
The ED has been probing the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act since January 2019 on the basis of the CBI’s 2018 first information report . (Ht File)
Updated on Apr 09, 2022 12:06 AM IST
ByNeeraj Chauhan
india news

Outfit calls for Muslim cab, tour operators’ boycott in Karnataka

Members of the group visited homes across several parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, asking people not to use services of Muslim cab drivers especially when going to Hindu temples or pilgrimages.
Muslims account for about 13% of the state’s nearly 70 million population.
Muslims account for about 13% of the state’s nearly 70 million population.
Updated on Apr 09, 2022 04:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
