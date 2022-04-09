Live
BREAKING: Two encounters underway in south Kashmir
Published on Apr 09, 2022 06:03 AM IST
Apr 09, 2022 06:03 AM IST
Two encounters underway in south Kashmir
Encounters broke out in the Sirhama area of Anantnag and the DH Pora area of Kulgam in south Kashmir. IGP Kashmir said that LeT terrorist is trapped in Anantnag while JeM terrorists are trapped in Kulgam.
Parties that are against RSS and Modi should come together : Rahul Gandhi
The Congress leader also slammed the Narendra Modi government over price rise and the country’s economic situation.
Published on Apr 09, 2022 06:37 AM IST
'Biden believes India ties one of the most important in world': US on 2+2 talks
2+2 talks: Defence minister Rajnath Singh and foreign minister S Jaishankar will be in Washington for the 2+2 dialogue on Monday to meet their counterparts - defense Lloyd Austin and secretary of state Antony J Blinken.
Published on Apr 09, 2022 06:15 AM IST
Published on Apr 09, 2022 06:03 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Office's Twitter account hacked
The breach came to light when unknown hackers used the UP CMO Twitter handle to publish a post based on a tutorial called "How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter".
Published on Apr 09, 2022 05:21 AM IST
ANI |
Sacked official was on probation for 8 years. Gujarat high court reinstates him
The Gujarat high court ruled that rule makes it abundantly clear that the probation period can be extended for a maximum period of two years beyond which probation cannot be extended.
Published on Apr 09, 2022 01:30 AM IST
Cost of destruction of Goa’s ecosystem is ₹2.59 cr per hectare annually, violators to pay
The Goa government in an affidavit filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has disclosed that 241 shacks, huts, tents, sheds and cottages have been built near Olive Ridley turtle nesting sites at four beaches in violation of norms of the coastal regulation zone (CRZ).
Published on Apr 09, 2022 12:38 AM IST
Jagan’s new council of ministers likely to be sworn in on Monday
For the new cabinet, a senior YSRC functionary privy to the information said Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan had obtained a list of probable ministers from a couple of his close confidants including party general secretary V Vijay Sai Reddy and advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.
Published on Apr 09, 2022 12:24 AM IST
Kerala police to quiz Dileep’s wife Kavya; cyber expert arrested
The move to summon Kavya Madhavan, also an actress, in the sexual assault case comes in the wake of the crime branch submitting digital evidence before the trial court.
Published on Apr 09, 2022 12:23 AM IST
PMK presses for new law on Vanniyar quota
After meeting Stalin at the state secretariat in Chennai, Ramadoss told reporters that the PMK’s general body held an emergency meeting on Sunday over the matter of Vanniyar community quota.
Published on Apr 09, 2022 12:21 AM IST
TRS hits back at guv over outburst against KCR govt
Telangana endowments and forests minister A Indrakaran Reddy said that governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan had crossed all her limits by making wild allegations against the state government and even threatening to use her powers to see that the state assembly gets dissolved.
Published on Apr 09, 2022 12:20 AM IST
No differences within CPI(M) on K-Rail: Yechury
Talking to newsmen on the sidelines of the party congress in Kannur (in north Kerala), Yechury said that the CPI (M) takes all decisions after enough consultations at different levels.
Published on Apr 09, 2022 12:20 AM IST
15 Bengaluru schools receive hoax bomb threat: Police
Police said that the emails of bomb threats to schools began arriving around 11 am. While the origin of the mail is suspected to be the US, police said the complete details will be available only after the investigation.
Published on Apr 09, 2022 12:16 AM IST
Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi
At the meeting, Pilot said that the need of the hour calls for changes in the party, especially looking at the recent performance of the Congress in the assembly election held in five states, the leader said.
Updated on Apr 09, 2022 12:14 AM IST
ED revives its probe into NSE fraud case
The agency is also preparing to take custody of former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna and former group operating officer Anand Subramanian
Updated on Apr 09, 2022 12:06 AM IST
Outfit calls for Muslim cab, tour operators’ boycott in Karnataka
Members of the group visited homes across several parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, asking people not to use services of Muslim cab drivers especially when going to Hindu temples or pilgrimages.
Updated on Apr 09, 2022 04:53 AM IST