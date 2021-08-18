Home / India News / Breaking news: California to review 2009 fatal shooting at train station
Breaking news: California to review 2009 fatal shooting at train station

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 18, 2021 06:30 AM IST

  • AUG 18, 2021 06:30 AM IST

    FM Jaishankar, Estonia counterpart exchange views on Afghan crisis

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Estonia counterpart Eva Maria Liimets and exchanged views on the developments in Afghanistan.

  • AUG 18, 2021 06:15 AM IST

    Iran to make efforts to stabilise Afghanistan: President Raisi

    Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday said that his country would make serious efforts to stabilise Afghanistan as the country's government fell on Sunday and the Taliban took over the control, a media report said.

  • AUG 18, 2021 05:48 AM IST

    Delhi Riots: HC to hear former AAP leader Tahir Hussain's bail pleas today

    The Delhi high court is set to hear today the bail pleas of suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with the four separate instances of violence during the northeast Delhi riots in January last year.

  • AUG 18, 2021 05:40 AM IST

    Haiti earthquake death count rises to 1,941: Officials

    The death toll from a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti has risen to 1,941, the Caribbean nation's civil protection agency said Tuesday, as a tropical storm brought torrential downpours on survivors already coping with catastrophe.

  • AUG 18, 2021 05:28 AM IST

    Belur Math in Kolkata to re-open for public from today

    Belur Math, the global headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, will be open for devotees and visitors for about five hours from today, a spokesman had said on August 11.

  • AUG 18, 2021 05:19 AM IST

    UK plans to welcome thousands of Afghans in new refugee plan

    Britain on Tuesday announced plans to welcome up to 5,000 Afghans fleeing the Taliban during the first year of a new resettlement programme that will prioritise women, girls and religious and other minorities.

  • AUG 18, 2021 05:08 AM IST

    California to review 2009 fatal shooting at train station

    California's attorney general said Tuesday that his office will conduct its own review of a transit officer's involvement in the shooting death of a 22-year-old Black man at a San Francisco Bay Area train station in 2009.

Indian civilians who were evacuated are pictured after their flight landed in the western Indian city of Jamnagar for refueling on the way to Delhi. (REUTERS)
Indian civilians who were evacuated are pictured after their flight landed in the western Indian city of Jamnagar for refueling on the way to Delhi. (REUTERS)
india news

India evacuates diplomatic staff amid Afghan turmoil

By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 06:15 AM IST
  • India sent two C-17s, which flew into Kabul using a circuitous route through Iranian airspace and over the Arabian Sea in order to avoid flying over Pakistan or spending too much time in the uncontrolled Afghan airspace.
Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain (right) is accused of being involved in the Delhi riots that took place in February. (File Photo / PTI)
Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain (right) is accused of being involved in the Delhi riots that took place in February. (File Photo / PTI)
india news

Delhi Riots: HC to hear former AAP leader Tahir Hussain's bail pleas today

Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 05:37 AM IST
Tahir Hussain, a former councillor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was booked by the Delhi Police in connection with the communal violence that broke out in the northeastern part of the national capital last year.
Dev resigned from the Congress and joined TMC in presence of senior party leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O’Brien in Kolkata on Monday.(Ajay Aggarwal / Hindustan Times)
Dev resigned from the Congress and joined TMC in presence of senior party leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O’Brien in Kolkata on Monday.(Ajay Aggarwal / Hindustan Times)
india news

‘No issues with Sonia, Rahul; joined TMC unconditionally’

By Umar Sofi , Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 05:30 AM IST
  • Dev also added that while in Congress, Rahul Gandhi gave her ample opportunities to contest elections, to be a national spokesperson, and to be a part of the Mahila Congress.
