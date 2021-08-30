Home / India News / Breaking news: US has capacity to evacuate remaining citizens from Afghanistan
Live

Breaking news: US has capacity to evacuate remaining citizens from Afghanistan

Breaking News Updates August 30, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 30, 2021 05:33 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • AUG 30, 2021 05:31 AM IST

    Have capacity to evacuate remaining Americans from Afghanistan: White House

    The Biden administration said on Sunday that the United States has the capacity to evacuate the approximately 300 Americans remaining in Afghanistan who want to leave before the August 31 deadline.

Topics
breaking news
india news

Breaking news updates August 30 2021

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 05:31 AM IST
Breaking News Updates August 30, 2021:
A metro train ply near the Vrishabhavathi river during the inauguration of 7.5 km segment of Bengaluru Metro Purple Line on Sunday. (PTI)
india news

7.5km added to Bengaluru Metro’s western extension line

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 30, 2021 12:12 AM IST
The chief minister said that the route till Kengeri should be extended till Ramanagara, Magadi and Rajanakunte and has directed officials to draw up plans to execute the same which would take the total to 317 kms.
The bust comes at a time when Karnataka has been heavily cracking down on narcotics in its continued war on drugs that continues to seep into India’s IT capital and other large cities through intricate networks and innovative ways to avoid detection. (PTI)
india news

NCB seizes marijuana worth 21 crore, 3 held

By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON AUG 30, 2021 12:09 AM IST
In this case, the gunny bags were concealed under tarpaulin sheets and covered by varieties of nursery saplings in large quantities in the truck. “It was difficult to detect the contraband,” the statement said.
HT Image
india news

US strikes ‘suicide bombers’, says more attacks imminent

By Agencies, Kabul/washington
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 12:04 AM IST
A US drone strike Sunday blew up a vehicle carrying “multiple suicide bombers” from Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate before they could target the ongoing military evacuation at Kabul’s international airport as Taliban guards stood outside, American officials said
TN BJP general secretary KT Raghavan resigned from his post though he denied the allegations and decided to face it legally.
india news

Sting video exposes internal rifts in BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 12:02 AM IST
The rumblings began last Tuesday when YouTuber Madan Ravichandran, who joined the party last year, released the video of general secretary KT Raghavan. Calling it a sting operation, Ravichandran said that he had gathered similar evidence against 15 others and that new president Annamalai allowed him to release the video.
A policeman checks the occupants of a car as he enforces a weekend lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Kochi on Sunday. The state reported 29,836 new Covid cases. (AP)
india news

Covid-19 surge rages on despite curbs in Kerala

By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 12:02 AM IST
The number of patients requiring ventilator support also rose from 883 to 915 on Sunday with many hospitals saying that there is a considerable hike in daily hospital admission.
Om Birla reached Srinagar on Sunday after concluding his three-day outreach exercise in Leh. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
india news

People of J&K, Ladakh have shown faith in democracy, says LS speaker Om Birla

By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
UPDATED ON AUG 30, 2021 02:41 AM IST
  • The Speaker is on a four-day visit to the region as part of a ‘Parliamentary Outreach Programme for Panchayati Raj Institutions’.
MHA team along with police personnel conduct investigation on post-poll violence in West Bengal (PTI)
india news

Bengal post-poll violence: CBI meets affected families, files 7 more cases

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 11:57 PM IST
The Calcutta high court had on August 19 ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into the incidents of post-poll violence
HT Image
india news

Delhi HC refuses ex-parte relief to Kailash Gahlot in defamation case against BJP MLA

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 11:55 PM IST
The Delhi high court has declined to grant ex-parte interim relief to state transport minister Kailash Gahlot seeking removal of alleged defamatory statements and posts shared by BJP MLA Vijender on social media against him in connection with alleged irregularities in procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC)
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, Tamil Nadu on Sunday. PTI
india news

Talks on theatre commands making progress: Rajnath Singh

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 30, 2021 04:41 AM IST
  • The government had in June formed an eight-member panel under Rawat to fine-tune the theaterisation plans and bring all stakeholders on board, especially IAF, for speedy roll-out of new joint structures.
The north-east Delhi riots were one of the deadliest riots the Capital has seen, leaving 53 dead and hundreds injured (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
india news

‘Very poor’ standard of probe in many riots cases, says Delhi court

By Richa Banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Additional sessions judge Vinod Yadav, in an August 28 order, said the police officers concerned (the investigating officers, or IOs) do not appear before the court, either physically or through video-conferencing while charges are being framed.
HT Image
india news

2 ‘dacoits’ gunned downin Assam encounter: Cops

By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 11:51 PM IST
Assam police on Saturday night killed two alleged dacoits and injured another in a gunfight after a high-speed car chase ensued in Goalpara district, officials said on Sunday
HT Image
india news

MHA think tank suggests two new models of beat patrolling

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 11:50 PM IST
The recommendations were made in a report submitted by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), Union home ministry’s think-tank
Two thermal units of Kalisindh (Jhalawar) of 600x2 MW, 250MW of Giral (Barmer) and 1500MW of Suratgarh Thermal Power Station in Sriganganagar are shut for the last 10 days. (Image used for representation). (HT FILE PHOTO.)
india news

Rajasthan runs out of funds to pay for coal, four thermal power units shut down

By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Kalla said Union minister Prahlad Joshi had assured that the shortage will be met. The shortage is due to the coal mines flooding with water – the water is being pumped out and soon supply will start.
SC issues SOPs for resumption of physical hearing from Wednesday
india news

SC issues SOPs for resumption of physical hearing from Wednesday

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 11:45 PM IST
The Supreme Court issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for resuming physical hearing only for the final hearing of cases beginning September 1 for three days in a week, 17 months after the courts shut down in March 2020 and took up cases through a videoconferencing due to Covid-19 pandemic
Story Saved
