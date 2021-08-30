Breaking news: US has capacity to evacuate remaining citizens from Afghanistan
AUG 30, 2021 05:31 AM IST
Have capacity to evacuate remaining Americans from Afghanistan: White House
The Biden administration said on Sunday that the United States has the capacity to evacuate the approximately 300 Americans remaining in Afghanistan who want to leave before the August 31 deadline.
7.5km added to Bengaluru Metro’s western extension line
NCB seizes marijuana worth ₹21 crore, 3 held
US strikes ‘suicide bombers’, says more attacks imminent
Sting video exposes internal rifts in BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit
Covid-19 surge rages on despite curbs in Kerala
People of J&K, Ladakh have shown faith in democracy, says LS speaker Om Birla
- The Speaker is on a four-day visit to the region as part of a ‘Parliamentary Outreach Programme for Panchayati Raj Institutions’.
Bengal post-poll violence: CBI meets affected families, files 7 more cases
Delhi HC refuses ex-parte relief to Kailash Gahlot in defamation case against BJP MLA
Talks on theatre commands making progress: Rajnath Singh
- The government had in June formed an eight-member panel under Rawat to fine-tune the theaterisation plans and bring all stakeholders on board, especially IAF, for speedy roll-out of new joint structures.