Breaking news: At least 11 dead, others injured after van crashes in Texas

  • Breaking News Updates August 5, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 05, 2021 06:20 AM IST

  • AUG 05, 2021 06:20 AM IST

    S Jaishankar to attend Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi's oath ceremony

    India will be represented by external affairs minister S Jaishankar at the inauguration of Iran’s president-elect Ebrahim Raisi on August 5, the external affairs ministry said on Wednesday.

  • AUG 05, 2021 06:09 AM IST

    Samajwadi Party to go on 'cycle yatra' across Uttar Pradesh today

    The Samajwadi Party will take out a 'Samajwadi Cycle Yatra' at the tehsil-level in all districts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday to highlight the price rise and the "anti-democratic attitude" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

  • AUG 05, 2021 05:54 AM IST

    US making plans to reopen to fully vaccinated foreigners as China curbs travel

    The United States, which closed its borders to much of the world as the pandemic took hold, said Wednesday it plans eventually to begin allowing fully vaccinated foreigners back in, while China tightened overseas travel curbs amid surging infection numbers.

  • AUG 05, 2021 05:32 AM IST

    115 killed in military crackdown in Nigeria: Amnesty

    Amnesty International on Thursday accused Nigerian security forces of using excessive force and killing at least 115 people in a crackdown on separatist agitators in the country's restive southeast.

  • AUG 05, 2021 05:17 AM IST

    Chandigarh: Institutes of higher education allowed to reopen for ongoing classes from Aug 11

    Chandigarh administration on Wednesday ordered reopening of institutions of higher education for the ongoing classes on or after August 11.

  • AUG 05, 2021 05:05 AM IST

    At least 11 dead, others injured after van crashes in Texas

    An overloaded van carrying about 25 passengers crashed Wednesday on a remote South Texas highway, killing at least 11 people and injuring more than a dozen others, authorities said.

