Breaking news: At least 11 dead, others injured after van crashes in Texas
AUG 05, 2021 06:20 AM IST
S Jaishankar to attend Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi's oath ceremony
India will be represented by external affairs minister S Jaishankar at the inauguration of Iran’s president-elect Ebrahim Raisi on August 5, the external affairs ministry said on Wednesday.
AUG 05, 2021 06:09 AM IST
Samajwadi Party to go on 'cycle yatra' across Uttar Pradesh today
The Samajwadi Party will take out a 'Samajwadi Cycle Yatra' at the tehsil-level in all districts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday to highlight the price rise and the "anti-democratic attitude" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.
AUG 05, 2021 05:54 AM IST
US making plans to reopen to fully vaccinated foreigners as China curbs travel
The United States, which closed its borders to much of the world as the pandemic took hold, said Wednesday it plans eventually to begin allowing fully vaccinated foreigners back in, while China tightened overseas travel curbs amid surging infection numbers.
AUG 05, 2021 05:32 AM IST
115 killed in military crackdown in Nigeria: Amnesty
Amnesty International on Thursday accused Nigerian security forces of using excessive force and killing at least 115 people in a crackdown on separatist agitators in the country's restive southeast.
AUG 05, 2021 05:17 AM IST
Chandigarh: Institutes of higher education allowed to reopen for ongoing classes from Aug 11
Chandigarh administration on Wednesday ordered reopening of institutions of higher education for the ongoing classes on or after August 11.
AUG 05, 2021 05:05 AM IST
At least 11 dead, others injured after van crashes in Texas
An overloaded van carrying about 25 passengers crashed Wednesday on a remote South Texas highway, killing at least 11 people and injuring more than a dozen others, authorities said.
The party on its Twitter handle said its chief Akhilesh Yadav will in Lucknow lead the protest, which is being held over issues of price rise, unemployment, farm laws, crime and jail to SP leader Azam Khan.
On August 5 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Ram Mandir's bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya.
Kerala has been witnessing a resurgence in the number of Covid-19 cases. On Wednesday, the southern state reported 22,414 fresh cases of the disease and 108 related deaths. The test positivity rate stands at 11.37 per cent.