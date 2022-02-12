Live
Breaking news: Low intensity bomb goes off outside NPP worker's house in Manipur
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 06:12 AM IST
Feb 12, 2022 06:12 AM IST
Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude strikes near Uttarkashi
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale occurred around 05:03:34 IST, today at 39km east of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, stated the National Centre of Seismology.
Feb 12, 2022 06:01 AM IST
Low intensity bomb goes off outside NPP worker's house in Manipur
A low-intensity bomb went off in front of the residence of a worker of the National People's Party (NPP) in the Imphal East district of Manipur around 8pm on Friday. No casualties have been reported.
'Aati hai hansee': Ramdas Athawale's verse on Shashi Tharoor after Twitter fight
Ramdas Athawale's verse on Shashi Tharoor comes a day after they engaged in a Twitter fight over Nirmala Sitharaman's Lok Sabha speech when Athawale corrected Shashi Tharoor's typos.
Published on Feb 12, 2022 05:51 AM IST
Tracking numbers that form a nation waiting to exhale
- Reports on the 1951 Census were issued in 17 volumes, which were divided into 63 parts
Published on Feb 12, 2022 05:47 AM IST
Unique health ID number to be accessible on Aarogya Setu: Govt
- People can use the ABHA number to link their existing and new medical records, and also share these records with registered health professionals and health service providers and also access other digital health services whilst maintaining a common pool of medical history.
Published on Feb 12, 2022 04:31 AM IST
Send Rohingya girl to parents in B’desh, not Myanmar: Assam rights body to MHA
The first attempt to send the 15-year-old Rohingya girl to Myanmar through the international border in Manipur’s Moreh was made on MHA orders last year, but Myanmar refused to open the border gate.
Published on Feb 12, 2022 02:54 AM IST
Bombay high court judge who delivered controversial ‘skin-to-skin’ verdict resigns
Justice Pushpa Ganediwala’s resignation came right before her term as an additional judge in the Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court was to end on February 12 after the Supreme Court decided against her appointment as a permanent judge
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 02:38 AM IST
Kerala transport department’s driver held over death of two in road accident
The visuals of the driver’s reckless driving, which surfaced on social media, prompted the police to further probe the incident
Published on Feb 11, 2022 11:58 PM IST
CID arrests TDP’s Ashok Babu in forgery case
Andhra Pradesh crime investigation department (CID) arrested Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lawmaker Parchuri Ashok Babu in the wee hours of Friday for allegedly forging his degree and cheating the government to obtain a promotion
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 11:58 PM IST
Demolition of illegal ropeway by Left legislator P V Anwar begins
Though the panchayat had given sanction for the construction of a restaurant and an amusement park, Nilambur MLA P V Anwar had allegedly erected a 480-metre ropeway close to the forest
Published on Feb 11, 2022 11:56 PM IST
TN govt opposes Mekedatu dam discussions at Cauvery body meeting
At the 15th Cauvery Water Management Authority meeting held through video conferencing, Tamil Nadu officials urged release of Cauvery water to the state as per its monthly entitlement and in accordance with the Supreme Court order.
Published on Feb 11, 2022 11:56 PM IST
Madras HC directs TN govt to furnish copy of inquiry report to ex-VC
The court also observed that the requirement to comply with the fundamental principles of natural justice, namely that no one should be condemned unheard, is not optional.
Published on Feb 11, 2022 11:53 PM IST
SC refuses to alter 84-day gap between two vaccine shots, says it is matter of policy
Kerala-based Kitex Garments had approached the Court challenging a decision of the Kerala high court on December 3 which refused the company’s plea to inoculate its staff within three to four weeks of getting the first dose. The company claimed that such a concession was available for Indians who had to travel abroad for work purposes.
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 11:53 PM IST
Will play national role to ‘break BJP bastion’ in Delhi, says KCR
KCR warned of a revolt from the people of Telangana if Prime Minister Narendra Modi made any attempt to play with their sentiments, in a reference to Modi’s comments on the “unscientific” bifurcation of combined Andhra Pradesh to carve out the separate Telangana state.
Published on Feb 11, 2022 11:51 PM IST
Three including a pregnant woman set on fire in Darbhanga: Cops
Darbhanga senior superintendent of police, Ashok Prasad, said that prima facie, the incident appeared to be an outcome of a property dispute.
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 04:51 AM IST
Karnataka government to waive penalty on changing to medical course
“There used to be simultaneous allotments for Engineering and Medical courses in previous years. But in the current year, there was a delay in allotment of seats for medical courses due to a petition filed in the court with regard to the NEET examination, and this led to uncertainty,” Narayan said.
Published on Feb 11, 2022 11:48 PM IST
