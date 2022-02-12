Home / India News / Breaking news: Low intensity bomb goes off outside NPP worker's house in Manipur
Breaking news: Low intensity bomb goes off outside NPP worker's house in Manipur

  Breaking news updates February 12, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 06:12 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 12, 2022 06:12 AM IST

    Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude strikes near Uttarkashi

    An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale occurred around 05:03:34 IST, today at 39km east of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, stated the National Centre of Seismology.

  • Feb 12, 2022 06:01 AM IST

    Low intensity bomb goes off outside NPP worker's house in Manipur

    A low-intensity bomb went off in front of the residence of a worker of the National People's Party (NPP) in the Imphal East district of Manipur around 8pm on Friday. No casualties have been reported.

Breaking news: Low intensity bomb goes off outside NPP worker's house in Manipur

  Breaking news updates February 12, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 06:02 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

'Aati hai hansee': Ramdas Athawale's verse on Shashi Tharoor after Twitter fight

Ramdas Athawale's verse on Shashi Tharoor comes a day after they engaged in a Twitter fight over Nirmala Sitharaman's Lok Sabha speech when Athawale corrected Shashi Tharoor's typos. 
Union minister Ramdas Athawale is well known for his verses like ‘Go corona, go'.&nbsp;
Union minister Ramdas Athawale is well known for his verses like ‘Go corona, go'. 
Published on Feb 12, 2022 05:51 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Tracking numbers that form a nation waiting to exhale

  • Reports on the 1951 Census were issued in 17 volumes, which were divided into 63 parts
A party of 800 Students of Banaras University meet India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlala Nehru at the International Engineering Exhibition in Delhi.
A party of 800 Students of Banaras University meet India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlala Nehru at the International Engineering Exhibition in Delhi.
Published on Feb 12, 2022 05:47 AM IST
ByRoshan Kishore
india news

Unique health ID number to be accessible on Aarogya Setu: Govt

  • People can use the ABHA number to link their existing and new medical records, and also share these records with registered health professionals and health service providers and also access other digital health services whilst maintaining a common pool of medical history.
Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission has generated 164 million identification numbers through its portal, and authorities expect Aarogya Setu will help amplify the numbers further as about 214 million users are currently registered on the app.(AP File Photo)
Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission has generated 164 million identification numbers through its portal, and authorities expect Aarogya Setu will help amplify the numbers further as about 214 million users are currently registered on the app.(AP File Photo)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 04:31 AM IST
ByRhythma Kaul, New Delhi
india news

Send Rohingya girl to parents in B’desh, not Myanmar: Assam rights body to MHA

The first attempt to send the 15-year-old Rohingya girl to Myanmar through the international border in Manipur’s Moreh was made on MHA orders last year, but Myanmar refused to open the border gate.
Member of Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Ajoy Kumar Dutta said they have requested MHA to modify its order to send the girl to Myanmar. (HT Photo)
Member of Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Ajoy Kumar Dutta said they have requested MHA to modify its order to send the girl to Myanmar. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 02:54 AM IST
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
india news

Bombay high court judge who delivered controversial ‘skin-to-skin’ verdict resigns

Justice Pushpa Ganediwala’s resignation came right before her term as an additional judge in the Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court was to end on February 12 after the Supreme Court decided against her appointment as a permanent judge
Justice Pushpa Ganediwala’s controversial ‘skin-to-skin contact’, led the Supreme Court to recall its previous recommendation to appoint her as a permanent judge of the Bombay high court (Photo courtesy/Bombayhighcourt website)
Justice Pushpa Ganediwala’s controversial ‘skin-to-skin contact’, led the Supreme Court to recall its previous recommendation to appoint her as a permanent judge of the Bombay high court (Photo courtesy/Bombayhighcourt website)
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 02:38 AM IST
ByPradip Kumar Maitra
india news

Kerala transport department’s driver held over death of two in road accident

The visuals of the driver’s reckless driving, which surfaced on social media, prompted the police to further probe the incident
KSRTC managing director Biju Prabhakar said that the department has suspended the driver and ordered an inquiry. (HT Archives)
KSRTC managing director Biju Prabhakar said that the department has suspended the driver and ordered an inquiry. (HT Archives)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 11:58 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

CID arrests TDP’s Ashok Babu in forgery case

Andhra Pradesh crime investigation department (CID) arrested Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lawmaker Parchuri Ashok Babu in the wee hours of Friday for allegedly forging his degree and cheating the government to obtain a promotion
Ashok Babu (Twitter)
Ashok Babu (Twitter)
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 11:58 PM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Demolition of illegal ropeway by Left legislator P V Anwar begins

Though the panchayat had given sanction for the construction of a restaurant and an amusement park, Nilambur MLA P V Anwar had allegedly erected a 480-metre ropeway close to the forest
Acting on a complaint filed by Nilambur native M P Vinod, the Ombudsman for Local Self Government Institutions K K Dineshan had ordered the dismantling of the ropeway towers (REPRESENTATIONAL PHOTO)
Acting on a complaint filed by Nilambur native M P Vinod, the Ombudsman for Local Self Government Institutions K K Dineshan had ordered the dismantling of the ropeway towers (REPRESENTATIONAL PHOTO)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 11:56 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India
india news

TN govt opposes Mekedatu dam discussions at Cauvery body meeting

At the 15th Cauvery Water Management Authority meeting held through video conferencing, Tamil Nadu officials urged release of Cauvery water to the state as per its monthly entitlement and in accordance with the Supreme Court order.
The Tamil Nadu government has been opposing discussions on the Mekedatu dam project (PTI)
The Tamil Nadu government has been opposing discussions on the Mekedatu dam project (PTI)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 11:56 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India
india news

Madras HC directs TN govt to furnish copy of inquiry report to ex-VC

The court also observed that the requirement to comply with the fundamental principles of natural justice, namely that no one should be condemned unheard, is not optional.
Disposing of a writ petition from Surappa, the court directed the state higher education department, which by an order dated November 11, 2020 constituted the Commission to go into the allegations levelled against the former VC, to furnish a copy of the report dated June 28, 2021 along with the enclosures to him within 15 days. (HT Archives)
Disposing of a writ petition from Surappa, the court directed the state higher education department, which by an order dated November 11, 2020 constituted the Commission to go into the allegations levelled against the former VC, to furnish a copy of the report dated June 28, 2021 along with the enclosures to him within 15 days. (HT Archives)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 11:53 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India
india news

SC refuses to alter 84-day gap between two vaccine shots, says it is matter of policy

Kerala-based Kitex Garments had approached the Court challenging a decision of the Kerala high court on December 3 which refused the company’s plea to inoculate its staff within three to four weeks of getting the first dose. The company claimed that such a concession was available for Indians who had to travel abroad for work purposes.
The Supreme Court on Friday turned down a petition filed by a company seeking to vaccinate its employees with the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine prior to the mandatory 84-day gap prescribed by the Centre. (HT PHOTO.)
The Supreme Court on Friday turned down a petition filed by a company seeking to vaccinate its employees with the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine prior to the mandatory 84-day gap prescribed by the Centre. (HT PHOTO.)
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 11:53 PM IST
ByAbraham Thomas
india news

Will play national role to ‘break BJP bastion’ in Delhi, says KCR

KCR warned of a revolt from the people of Telangana if Prime Minister Narendra Modi made any attempt to play with their sentiments, in a reference to Modi’s comments on the “unscientific” bifurcation of combined Andhra Pradesh to carve out the separate Telangana state.
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the people of the state had fought tooth and nail to achieve separate statehood. (HT Photo)
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the people of the state had fought tooth and nail to achieve separate statehood. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 11:51 PM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Three including a pregnant woman set on fire in Darbhanga: Cops

Darbhanga senior superintendent of police, Ashok Prasad, said that prima facie, the incident appeared to be an outcome of a property dispute.
Police are scanning the CCTV footage and the miscreants will soon be identified. (Representational photo)
Police are scanning the CCTV footage and the miscreants will soon be identified. (Representational photo)
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 04:51 AM IST
ByBishnu K Jha, Darbhanga
india news

Karnataka government to waive penalty on changing to medical course

“There used to be simultaneous allotments for Engineering and Medical courses in previous years. But in the current year, there was a delay in allotment of seats for medical courses due to a petition filed in the court with regard to the NEET examination, and this led to uncertainty,” Narayan said.
Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan says this provision for students will be applicable only for the current academic year. (File Photo)
Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan says this provision for students will be applicable only for the current academic year. (File Photo)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 11:48 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 12, 2022
