Breaking LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate two railway lines connecting Thane and Diva today

  • Breaking news updates February 18, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Feb 18, 2022 07:04 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
  • Feb 18, 2022 07:04 AM IST

    British army on standby amid 'red weather' warning due to Storm Eunice

    Britain put the army on standby Thursday and schools prepared to close as forecasters issued a rare "red weather" warning of "danger to life" from fearsome winds and flooding due to an approaching storm. Also read

  • Feb 18, 2022 06:25 AM IST

    PM Modi to virtually open two railway lines connecting Thane and Diva today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate two additional railway lines (fifth and sixth) connecting Thane and Diva in Maharashtra. The inauguration will take place via video conferencing at 4:30pm. Read more

breaking news
india news

Published on Feb 18, 2022 06:25 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PM Modi to virtually open two railway lines connecting Thane and Diva today

  • Following the inauguration, Modi will deliver an address on the occasion, the Prime Minister's Office informed on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)
Updated on Feb 18, 2022 06:22 AM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
BMW to launch all-electric MINI in India on February 24

  • All 30 units of the electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE from BMW have been booked.
Updated on Feb 18, 2022 06:25 AM IST
Channi requests PM to order probe into separatism allegations against Kejriwal

  • Punjab elections: Kumar Vishwas had alleged that Arvind Kejriwal was ready to take support from separatist elements to become the chief minister of Punjab during the 2017 assembly elections.
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi addressing a press conference.(PTI)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 05:56 AM IST
Written by Kunal Gaurav
Govt releases national hydrogen policy

The policy provides incentives for gencos and manufacturers to produce green energy.
The policy’s second part, which is likely to be about mandating the use of green hydrogen in a phased manner, is under review.(iStock)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 03:06 AM IST
BySweta Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TMC begins axing rebels for contesting against official nominees in Bengal civic polls

More expulsions may be ordered on Thursday evening. TMC leaders said this is the first time the party is taking such stern action against dissidents.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) has started suspending party members who have not withdrawn nominations filed against the party’s official candidates for the Bengal civic polls scheduled later this month. (PTI PHOTO.)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 12:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
Tamil Nadu amends law to punish cops for harassing LGBTQ people

The amendment to the Tamil Nadu Subordinate Police Officers’ Conduct Rules was published in the government gazette on Wednesday. It came months after the Madras high court asked the state administration to sensitise the police force about LGBTQIA issues.
“No police officer shall indulge in any act of harassment of any person belonging to the LGBTQIA + Community and the persons working for the welfare of the said community,” said the order issued by the government.
Updated on Feb 18, 2022 02:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Centre to spend 3 lakh crore on highways in Andhra by 2024: Gadkari

The Union minister said six out of the 23 greenfield express highways taken up by the Centre in the last five years were in Andhra Pradesh
Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari was speaking at Vijayawada after laying the foundation stone for 51 various road projects being taken up at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh. (File)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 12:06 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Kerala guv signs policy address after secy shifted

According to Article 176 of the Constitution, the governor will have to address the first session of the assembly in a new year and read out the government’s policies for the year ahead.
Arif Mohammad Khan (PTI)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 12:05 AM IST
ByRamesh Babu
TTD approves 3,096-cr budget, to ban private restaurants on Tirumala hills

The budget estimate for 2022-23 is slightly higher than the revised budget of 3,000 crores for 2021-22.
The budget was approved at the TTD trust board meeting convened by board chairman Y V Subba Reddy at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Thursday. (Agencies)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 12:05 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Andhra college: Hijab-clad students allowed entry after collector steps in

The girls, final year Bachelor of Science (BSc) students at the Andhra Loyola College, an autonomous institution established in 1953, told reporters that on Thursday they were stopped by the security staff at the entrance, questioning them about the burqa and hijab.
The parents, along with the community elders reached the college and protested with the college management. (HT Archives)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 12:04 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Campaign ends for TN urban civic polls, voting on Feb 19

Chennai The high-decibel campaign by the ruling DMK and main opposition AIADMK, besides others, for the urban civic polls, witnessed in the past 10 days in Tamil Nadu, ended on Thursday and the stage is set for voting on February 19
(PTI)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 12:03 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India
Centre clears appointment of 5 tribunal chiefs

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has cleared the proposal of the Department of Financial Services for the appointment of chairpersons in all five Debts Recovery Appellate Tribunals (DRAT), Live Law reported.
The appointments came a day after the Supreme Court expressed anguish over the ‘knee jerk’ actions in filling up vacant posts in various tribunals.
Updated on Feb 18, 2022 02:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP worker killed in Kerala; not a political murder: Cops

Though the BJP alleged that the CPI(M) workers were behind the attack, police, however, said it was not a political murder and a criminal gang was suspected to be behind the crime.
Police said that the incident took place around 11. 30 pm when Chandran was returning home after the festival (Representative use)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 12:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Rhino poaching accused from Assam arrested in Malappuram

An Assam resident accused of poaching a rhino in the northeastern state’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) was arrested in Kerala on Thursday, said police
The main accused identified as Asmat Ali, 35, a resident of Sootea in Biswanath district, Assam was arrested from Nilambur in Malapuram district. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 12:00 AM IST
ByUtpal Parashar and Ramesh Babu, Guwahati/thiruvananthapuram
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 18, 2022
