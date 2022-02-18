Breaking LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate two railway lines connecting Thane and Diva today

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Feb 18, 2022 07:04 AM IST
British army on standby amid 'red weather' warning due to Storm Eunice
Britain put the army on standby Thursday and schools prepared to close as forecasters issued a rare "red weather" warning of "danger to life" from fearsome winds and flooding due to an approaching storm. Also read
Feb 18, 2022 06:25 AM IST
PM Modi to virtually open two railway lines connecting Thane and Diva today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate two additional railway lines (fifth and sixth) connecting Thane and Diva in Maharashtra. The inauguration will take place via video conferencing at 4:30pm. Read more
The amendment to the Tamil Nadu Subordinate Police Officers’ Conduct Rules was published in the government gazette on Wednesday. It came months after the Madras high court asked the state administration to sensitise the police force about LGBTQIA issues.
The girls, final year Bachelor of Science (BSc) students at the Andhra Loyola College, an autonomous institution established in 1953, told reporters that on Thursday they were stopped by the security staff at the entrance, questioning them about the burqa and hijab.
Chennai
The high-decibel campaign by the ruling DMK and main opposition AIADMK, besides others, for the urban civic polls, witnessed in the past 10 days in Tamil Nadu, ended on Thursday and the stage is set for voting on February 19
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has cleared the proposal of the Department of Financial Services for the appointment of chairpersons in all five Debts Recovery Appellate Tribunals (DRAT), Live Law reported.