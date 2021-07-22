Breaking News: Union cabinet approves central university for Ladakh
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
In the last 24 hours, India reported 41,383 fresh Covid-19 cases and 507 fatalities due to the viral disease, the Union ministry of health and family welfare's (MoHFW) dashboard showed on Thursday morning. With this, the country's cumulative Covid-19 infection tally has risen to 31,257,720 including 30,429,339 recoveries, 418,987 deaths and 409,394 active cases.
Also on Thursday, farmers protesting against the three contentious central farm laws held a "Kisan Sansad" at Jantar Mantar, very close to the Parliament where the monsoon session is currently going on.
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUL 22, 2021 04:20 PM IST
Will quit when directions come: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa
Till now I've not been asked to resign. When the directions come, I'll quit and work for the party. I've not recommended any name. The party high command has not said anything to me. Let's see what will happen after July 26: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
-
JUL 22, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Maharashtra CM chairs emergency meet to review flood situation
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray held emergency meeting to take stock of flood situation in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts caused due to torrential rains in the last 24 hours. He has directed Disaster Management units and departments concerned to stay vigilant and start rescue ops: CMO
-
JUL 22, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Union cabinet approves central university for Ladakh
The Union cabinet has approved a central university for Ladakh, as well as Ladakh Integrated Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (LIIDCO): Union I&B minister Anurag Thakur
-
JUL 22, 2021 03:06 PM IST
Police have detained UP Congress chief Ajay Lallu, alleges Congress
Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Lallu was detained as he came out to lead a march to protest Pegasus software phone tapping issue, says party spokesperson Ashok Singh.
-
JUL 22, 2021 03:03 PM IST
Bombay HC dismisses Anil Deshmukh's plea seeking quashing of FIR
Bombay High Court dismisses a plea of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh seeking quashing of FIR against him registered by CBI in a corruption case.
-
JUL 22, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Hyderabad Police bust interstate ganja smuggling racket
The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Hyderabad police busts interstate ganja smuggling racket. One drug peddler arrested in Saroornagar; 320 kg of ganja, one Mahindra Bolero vehicle, one mobile phone, worth ₹40 lakh seized.
-
JUL 22, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Delhi reserves Covishield stock only for 2nd dose till July 31
Due to limited supply of vaccines, slots for online booking and walk-in vaccination at govt CVCs administering Covishield will be reserved only for the second dose till July 31 with immediate effect: Delhi govt
-
JUL 22, 2021 01:42 PM IST
AAP to field candidates in all seats for Uttarakhand assembly elections: Sisodia
Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in Roorkie, Uttarakhand. During the presser, Sisodia asked people of Uttarakhand if Retired Colonel and AAP leader Ajay Kothiyal should be the state's chief minister.
"AAP to field candidates in all seats for Uttarakhand assembly elections
Uttarakhand lacks quality education, faces electricity problem. AAP will change this if its wins the election," he said in the conference.
-
JUL 22, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Madagascar president survives assassination attempt
Madagascar president survives assassination attempt, reports AFP citing prosecutors
-
JUL 22, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Iran opens new oil export terminal bypassing strait: Rouhani
Iran opens new oil export terminal beyond Strait of Hormuz, reports AFP quoting president Hassan Rouhani.
-
JUL 22, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Secretary Blinken to meet PM Modi, Afghanistan, Quad and Indo-Pacific on agenda
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in New Delhi on July 27-28 with Af-Pak, Indo-Pacific and vaccines on top of the agenda. All official meeting are scheduled on July 28. Read More
-
JUL 22, 2021 11:37 AM IST
Delhi has a total of 1,734 cases of Mucormycosis: MoS in Rajya Sabha
A total of 1,734 cases of Mucormycosis has been reported in Delhi, says MoS Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar in Rajya Sabha.
-
JUL 22, 2021 11:18 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi stage protest against farm laws
Rahul Gandhi along with other Congress leaders stage protest over three farm laws in Parliament.
-
JUL 22, 2021 10:41 AM IST
India administers more than 43.79 crore vaccine doses
More than 43.79 crore (43,79,78,900) vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 40,59,77,410 doses as per data available at 8 am today: Union Health Ministry
-
JUL 22, 2021 10:10 AM IST
Taliban victory not ‘foregone conclusion’, says top US general
The top US military leader on Wednesday expressed doubts if a Taliban victory is imminent in Afghanistan, contrary to a reported intelligence assessment. Read More
-
JUL 22, 2021 10:10 AM IST
Active cases in India rise for 2nd consecutive day
Active cases in India registered an increase for the second consecutive day and were recorded at 4,09,394, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
-
JUL 22, 2021 09:47 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh next stop for farmers' protest, leaders plan to 'isolate' BJP
Farmers protesting against the three contentious agri laws passed by the central government will launch an agitation on Thursday at the Jantar Mantar near Parliament in New Delhi. Read More
-
JUL 22, 2021 09:34 AM IST
Farmers begin to leave for Delhi ahead of Jantar Mantar protest
-
JUL 22, 2021 09:12 AM IST
India reports 41,383 new Covid-19 cases; 507 fatalities take death toll to 418,987
India's Covid-19 tally rises by 41,383 new cases. More than 500 fatalities take death toll to 418,987.
-
JUL 22, 2021 08:15 AM IST
Back to back earthquakes hit Rajasthan, says NCS
The National Center for Seismology (NCS), confirmed on Thursday that back to back earthquakes of magnitudes 5.3 and 4.8 have hit Rajasthan.
-
JUL 22, 2021 08:09 AM IST
Thane's Bhiwandi area waterlogged due to heavy rainfall
Severe waterlogging was seen at Bhiwandi area in Thane district of Maharashtra due to heavy rainfall, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.
-
JUL 22, 2021 07:34 AM IST
K'taka CM Yediyurappa calls off July 26 legislative party meet
Amid speculations of a leadership change in Karnataka, chief minister BS Yediyurappa is learnt to have cancelled the legislative party meeting scheduled on July 26, on the second year of the anniversary of his government. Read more
-
JUL 22, 2021 07:05 AM IST
Getting vaccinated 'gigantically important', says US President Joe Biden
United States President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that it is 'gigantically important' for American citizens to get themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). "We have a pandemic for those who haven't gotten the vaccination — it's that basic, that simple," Biden said on the CNN town hall.
-
JUL 22, 2021 06:38 AM IST
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, several areas waterlogged
Mumbai continued to witness heavy rainfall on Thursday due to which several areas in the city were waterlogged. The Railways has halted local train services between Umbermali and Kasara. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), meanwhile, on Wednesday predicted heavy rains Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, and Raigad districts. Read more
-
JUL 22, 2021 06:32 AM IST
Brazil records 54,517 new Covid-19 cases, 1,424 more deaths
Brazil's caseload of the coronavirus disease climbed to 19,473,954 after 54,517 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the national ministry of health said on late Wednesday. As many as 1,424 succumbed to the viral disease, taking the death toll to 545,604, the ministry added.