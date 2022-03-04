Home / India News / Breaking: Facebook, multiple media sites partially down in Russia, says report
Breaking: Facebook, multiple media sites partially down in Russia, says report

Breaking news updates March 4, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Mar 04, 2022 05:40 AM IST
By hindustan times.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 04, 2022 05:39 AM IST

    Facebook, multiple media sites partially down in Russia: Report

    On Friday, Facebook and multiple media sites including Meduza, Deutsche Welle, were partially down as authorities crack down on critical voices as fighting escalates in Ukraine.

By hindustan times.com, New Delhi
New Okinawa electric scooter Okhi 90 to launch on this date: Details here

  • Okinawa Okhi 90 will be a new high-speed electric scooter from the brand.
Okhi 90 electric scooter from Okinawa will take the fight against the rivals such as Ola S1 and Simple One.
Okhi 90 electric scooter from Okinawa will take the fight against the rivals such as Ola S1 and Simple One.
Published on Mar 04, 2022 05:33 AM IST
Maruti Baleno or Tata Altroz? Price, features and spec compared

  • Maruti Suzuki Baleno competes with rivals like Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz are two well equipped competitors in the premium hatchback segment.&nbsp;
Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz are two well equipped competitors in the premium hatchback segment. 
Published on Mar 04, 2022 05:33 AM IST
Supreme Court trashes Loop’s plea for refund of 2G licence entry fee

Loop approached the Supreme Court against a 2018 TDSAT order rejecting the company’s request for refund of the entry fee of 1454.94 crore paid by it for acquiring 2G licences for 21 service areas in 2008
On Loop’s petition for a refund for 2G licences, the Supreme Court said the firm was a beneficiary and confederate of fraud and coud not be lent the assistance of the court to obtain the refund (ANI)
On Loop’s petition for a refund for 2G licences, the Supreme Court said the firm was a beneficiary and confederate of fraud and coud not be lent the assistance of the court to obtain the refund (ANI)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 12:41 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas
Farmers erupt in celebrations after HC ruling; Jagan consults ministers and legal experts

State municipal administration and urban development minister Botsa Satyanarayana said the state government would take a call after studying the judgment.
Farmers at several Amaravati villages, including Thullur, Velagapudi and Rayapudi, erupted in joy, burst firecrackers and distributed sweets. (ANI File)
Farmers at several Amaravati villages, including Thullur, Velagapudi and Rayapudi, erupted in joy, burst firecrackers and distributed sweets. (ANI File)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 12:36 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Voices grow louder in AIADMK to bring back Sasikala, Dhinakaran

Reacting to the development, Dhinakaran told reporters in Chennai that he can comment only after AIADMK arrives at a formal decision
While Panneerselvam has been in favour of VK Sasikala’s return, joint coordinator Edapaddi Palaniswami has managed to keep the party away any form of rebellion (PTI)
While Panneerselvam has been in favour of VK Sasikala’s return, joint coordinator Edapaddi Palaniswami has managed to keep the party away any form of rebellion (PTI)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
28-year-old set to be Chennai’s first ever Dalit woman mayor

The indirect elections for the post of mayors, deputy mayors in corporations and chairmen in municipalities and presidents in panchayats will be held on Friday.
R Priya will be the third woman mayor for Chennai after Tara Cherian (Congress, 1957-1958) and Kamakshi Jayaraman (DMK, 1971-1972). (HT Photo)
R Priya will be the third woman mayor for Chennai after Tara Cherian (Congress, 1957-1958) and Kamakshi Jayaraman (DMK, 1971-1972). (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
Rights panel asks Tamil Nadu to pay 2 lakh to woman held over anti-BJP slogans

In an order on Wednesday based on a complaint filed by the scholar’s father A A Samy, a retired civil surgeon, SHRC member D Jayachandran ordered that 2 lakh be provided as compensation to Sophia for “violation of human rights.
The incident took place on September 3, 2018 aboard a Chennai-Thoothukudi Indigo flight in which Sophia, her parents and then state BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan. (ANI File)
The incident took place on September 3, 2018 aboard a Chennai-Thoothukudi Indigo flight in which Sophia, her parents and then state BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan. (ANI File)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 12:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
Kochi: Tattoo artist on run after rape allegation

Kochi police commissioner CH Nagaraju said that the officials contacted the victim, but she has sought more time to file a formal complaint.
An 18-year-old girl alleged sexual assault in a social media post, which has sparked outrage in the city on Thursday. (Representative use)
An 18-year-old girl alleged sexual assault in a social media post, which has sparked outrage in the city on Thursday. (Representative use)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 12:34 AM IST
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
Karnatak HC pulls up state govt over Congress Mekedatu padayatra

The court’s orders came on the last day of the padayatra, which culminated in Bengaluru on Thursday, a day before Karnataka chief minister Basvaraj Bommai presents his maiden budget.
Congress leaders on the last of Mekedatu Padayatra 2.0 from Ramanagara district to Bengaluru on Thursday. (ANI)
Congress leaders on the last of Mekedatu Padayatra 2.0 from Ramanagara district to Bengaluru on Thursday. (ANI)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Udupi: Man held for threat to college principal over state hijab ban

Police have identified the man as 32-year-old Mohammad Shabeer, a resident of Kolar, and the arrest was made on Tuesday based on a complaint from the college management.
Protests, some of which have turned violent, have erupted in several parts of Karnataka over the hijab issue since December end, leading to the closure of schools and colleges, besides imposing prohibitory orders. (PTI)
Protests, some of which have turned violent, have erupted in several parts of Karnataka over the hijab issue since December end, leading to the closure of schools and colleges, besides imposing prohibitory orders. (PTI)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
Karnataka plans online classes for returnees from Ukraine

Director of medical education department PG Girish confirmed that the officials of his department will soon apprise chief minister Basavaraj Bommai of the plan to provide online classes to MBBS students arriving from Ukraine.
Till Thursday, a total of 190 students have returned to the state, according to Karnataka State Department Management Authority (KSDMA) data. (Shashidhar Byrappa)
Till Thursday, a total of 190 students have returned to the state, according to Karnataka State Department Management Authority (KSDMA) data. (Shashidhar Byrappa)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Karnataka logs 382 fresh Covid cases, 10 deaths

There were 689 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries in the state to 3,897,928, a Health bulletin said.
Of the new Covid cases, 239 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 340 people being discharged and 4 virus-related deaths. (Agencies file)
Of the new Covid cases, 239 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 340 people being discharged and 4 virus-related deaths. (Agencies file)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
Man held for entering mosque, threatening to kill priest in Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police (SP) Rishikesh Sonawane identified the suspect in custody as 60-year-old Babu Poojary.
The incident took place at the Muhiyuddin Kendra Jumma Masjid in Kaikamba in Mangaluru on Tuesday night. A knife was recovered from the scooter he came in, police said. (Agencies/Representative use)
The incident took place at the Muhiyuddin Kendra Jumma Masjid in Kaikamba in Mangaluru on Tuesday night. A knife was recovered from the scooter he came in, police said. (Agencies/Representative use)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 12:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Amid fund crunch, BBMP eyes big Budget allocations

The Karnataka Budget in 2021-22 provided a total grant of 7,795 crore for the “comprehensive development” of Bengaluru.
BBMP has also asked for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,170 crores for flood relief but the official added, “This is unlikely to be fulfilled”. (Agencies)
BBMP has also asked for 1,170 crores for flood relief but the official added, “This is unlikely to be fulfilled”. (Agencies)
Updated on Mar 04, 2022 12:24 AM IST
BySharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
