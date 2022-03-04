Live
Breaking: Facebook, multiple media sites partially down in Russia, says report
Facebook, multiple media sites partially down in Russia: Report
On Friday, Facebook and multiple media sites including Meduza, Deutsche Welle, were partially down as authorities crack down on critical voices as fighting escalates in Ukraine.
New Okinawa electric scooter Okhi 90 to launch on this date: Details here
- Okinawa Okhi 90 will be a new high-speed electric scooter from the brand.
Published on Mar 04, 2022 05:33 AM IST
Maruti Baleno or Tata Altroz? Price, features and spec compared
- Maruti Suzuki Baleno competes with rivals like Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz.
Published on Mar 04, 2022 05:33 AM IST
Supreme Court trashes Loop’s plea for refund of 2G licence entry fee
Loop approached the Supreme Court against a 2018 TDSAT order rejecting the company’s request for refund of the entry fee of ₹1454.94 crore paid by it for acquiring 2G licences for 21 service areas in 2008
Published on Mar 04, 2022 12:41 AM IST
Farmers erupt in celebrations after HC ruling; Jagan consults ministers and legal experts
State municipal administration and urban development minister Botsa Satyanarayana said the state government would take a call after studying the judgment.
Published on Mar 04, 2022 12:36 AM IST
Voices grow louder in AIADMK to bring back Sasikala, Dhinakaran
Reacting to the development, Dhinakaran told reporters in Chennai that he can comment only after AIADMK arrives at a formal decision
Published on Mar 04, 2022 12:36 AM IST
28-year-old set to be Chennai’s first ever Dalit woman mayor
The indirect elections for the post of mayors, deputy mayors in corporations and chairmen in municipalities and presidents in panchayats will be held on Friday.
Published on Mar 04, 2022 12:36 AM IST
Rights panel asks Tamil Nadu to pay ₹2 lakh to woman held over anti-BJP slogans
In an order on Wednesday based on a complaint filed by the scholar’s father A A Samy, a retired civil surgeon, SHRC member D Jayachandran ordered that ₹2 lakh be provided as compensation to Sophia for “violation of human rights.
Published on Mar 04, 2022 12:34 AM IST
Kochi: Tattoo artist on run after rape allegation
Kochi police commissioner CH Nagaraju said that the officials contacted the victim, but she has sought more time to file a formal complaint.
Published on Mar 04, 2022 12:34 AM IST
Karnatak HC pulls up state govt over Congress Mekedatu padayatra
The court’s orders came on the last day of the padayatra, which culminated in Bengaluru on Thursday, a day before Karnataka chief minister Basvaraj Bommai presents his maiden budget.
Published on Mar 04, 2022 12:25 AM IST
, BengaluruHT Correspondent
Udupi: Man held for threat to college principal over state hijab ban
Police have identified the man as 32-year-old Mohammad Shabeer, a resident of Kolar, and the arrest was made on Tuesday based on a complaint from the college management.
Published on Mar 04, 2022 12:25 AM IST
Karnataka plans online classes for returnees from Ukraine
Director of medical education department PG Girish confirmed that the officials of his department will soon apprise chief minister Basavaraj Bommai of the plan to provide online classes to MBBS students arriving from Ukraine.
Published on Mar 04, 2022 12:25 AM IST
Karnataka logs 382 fresh Covid cases, 10 deaths
There were 689 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries in the state to 3,897,928, a Health bulletin said.
Published on Mar 04, 2022 12:25 AM IST
, BengaluruPress Trust of India
Man held for entering mosque, threatening to kill priest in Karnataka
Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police (SP) Rishikesh Sonawane identified the suspect in custody as 60-year-old Babu Poojary.
Published on Mar 04, 2022 12:24 AM IST
Amid fund crunch, BBMP eyes big Budget allocations
The Karnataka Budget in 2021-22 provided a total grant of ₹7,795 crore for the “comprehensive development” of Bengaluru.
Updated on Mar 04, 2022 12:24 AM IST
, BengaluruSharan Poovanna