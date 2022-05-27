Live
Breaking: Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour, say police
Breaking news highlights - May 27, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on May 27, 2022 06:11 AM IST
By HT News Desk , New Delhi
May 27, 2022 06:11 AM IST
TV artist Ambreen Bhat's murder: 2 LeT terrorists shot dead, say police
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists - suspected to be involved in the killing of TV artist
Ambreen Bhat - have been shot dead in a late-night encounter in the town of Awantipora, the Jammu and Kashmir police said on Friday.
May 27, 2022 05:49 AM IST
Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour, say police
The police said on Thursday that Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old male, who killed 19 students and two teachers in the Robb Elementary School, was inside the school premises for more than an hour
Originally written in Hindi, it’s the first book in any Indian language to win the International Booker Prize, which recognizes fiction from around the world that has been translated into English.
Author Geetanjali Shree poses with the 2022 International Booker Prize award for her novel 'Tomb of Sand' in London, Thursday.(AP)
Published on May 27, 2022 06:04 AM IST
Rajasthan sports minister Ashok Chandna made his displeasure public through a tweet, saying he does not want to keep the "dishonourable" ministerial post.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (ANI)
Published on May 27, 2022 05:51 AM IST
Updated on May 27, 2022 06:11 AM IST
Ambreen Bhat was shot dead outside her home in a Budgam village.
Jammu: Students of a dance institute light candles to pay tribute to TV artist Amreen Bhat, in Jammu, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI)
Published on May 27, 2022 05:38 AM IST
In Chandigarh, a tiffin bomb was recovered near Burail prison on April 23 and in Haryana’s Karnal, four people carrying 7.5kg explosives and arms in their vehicle were arrested at a toll plaza on May 5.
According to intelligence agencies both BKI and SFJ have been making attempts to revive terrorism in Punjab.(HT PHOTO)
Published on May 27, 2022 03:21 AM IST
ByNeeraj Chauhan , New Delhi
Calling family dominated parties an affront to democracy, PM Narendra Modi said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government has been the only beneficiary of the state’s formation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Published on May 27, 2022 01:19 AM IST
PUNE Fire accidents in Pune have become a regular occurrence in the last two months
The fire department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) received at least 169 more fire calls compared to last summer. (HR FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 27, 2022 12:48 AM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar and his associates in a 2018 case related to money laundering and suspicious transactions abroad through shell companies, an official familiar with the matter said
HT Image
Published on May 27, 2022 12:36 AM IST
The Centre has already directed to start surveillance at all international entry points — airports, seaports and land border crossings.
Over the past few weeks, at least 100 laboratory confirmed cases have been reported in around 20 countries from outside of central and west Africa where the disease is endemic. (REUTERS)
Published on May 27, 2022 12:34 AM IST
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, who were allegedly involved in the killing of a TV artist in Budgam district, have been trapped in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Awantipora
Two LeT terrorists, who were allegedly involved in the killing of a TV artist in Budgam district, have been trapped in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Awantipora. (ANI/Representational)
Published on May 27, 2022 12:33 AM IST
In November-December last year, the state mines department had e-auctioned 41 mining plots in Bansi Paharpur area for the pink sandstones which are preferred for the construction of the Ayodhya temple.
A view of the under-construction Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)
Updated on May 27, 2022 02:41 AM IST
The Congress released a booklet in Hindi titled “8 saal, 8 chhal, BJP Sarkar Viphal” (8 years, 8 deceits, BJP government failed) to highlight the “failures” of the NDA government on multiple fronts in the last eight years.
Senior Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Randeep Singh Sujrewala address a press conference after releasing a booklet, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI)
Updated on May 27, 2022 12:47 AM IST
The woman belongs to the Lohar community, a backward caste, and her son had eloped with a Dalit woman a fortnight ago; the police raid was aimed at finding the couple after a complaint was registered by the woman’s father.
Police had raided the premises after receiving a tip off that the eloped couple had returned and was staying at the man’s house. (Representational)
Updated on May 27, 2022 02:29 AM IST
The revised rates are however applicable to those state governments and Union territories which have complied with various reforms, such as digitisation of the PDS. A key reform is the transition to the One Nation, One Ration Card portal, available across the country.
Foodgrain transportation costs are up 26%, a major expense in PDS operations on the back of higher fuel costs. (HT file)
Updated on May 27, 2022 02:26 AM IST
The meetings mark the first high-level contacts on Afghanistan between India and the US after a gap of several months, during which the focus of the world community was largely on the Ukraine crisis
Afghanistan’s former chief executive Abdullah Abdullah has been in New Delhi since early May on a private visit. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 27, 2022 12:21 AM IST