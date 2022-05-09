Home / India News / Breaking: Cyclonic storm 'Asani' likely to move northwestwards till May 10
Breaking: Cyclonic storm 'Asani' likely to move northwestwards till May 10

  Breaking news updates May 9, 2022:
Updated on May 09, 2022 07:13 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 09, 2022 07:13 AM IST

    Mumbai local trains on Western line running late by 10 to 15 minutes

    All local trains (UP) on the Western line are running late by 10 to 15 minutes due to OHE (Overhead Equipment) breakdown between Dahisar and Borivali station, reported ANI quoting Western Railway.

  • May 09, 2022 06:50 AM IST

    Early voting begins in Australia election

    Early voting began in Australia two weeks ahead of election day, with surveys showing the opposition centre-left Labor Party extending its lead and Prime Minister Scott Morrison suffering a fall in his approval rating, reported Reuters.

  • May 09, 2022 06:37 AM IST

    'Asani' likely to move northwestwards till May 10

    The severe cyclonic storm 'Asani' is very likely to move northwestwards till Tuesday night and reach Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts, said Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Sunday.

india news

AAP, BJP lock horns over Tajinder Bagga's arrest

Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from his home in Janakpuri on Friday, after which their convoy was stopped by Haryana Police in Kurukshetra. The Punjab Police personnel and Bagga were then taken to a station nearby, from where the Delhi Police took custody of the BJP leader, acting on a kidnapping complaint filed by the politician’s father hours earlier.
BJP youth wing leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.
Published on May 09, 2022 04:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
President Ram Nath Kovind unveils permanent campus of IIM-Nagpur

Addressing the gathering, Kovind said: “Educational institutes are not just mere places of learning. It is the place which polishes the inner and sometimes even hidden talents in each one of us.”
IIM-Nagpur will prepare students with the mindset to become "job creators instead of being job seekers", Kovind said.
Published on May 09, 2022 03:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Gyanvapi case: Petitioners to oppose plea to remove official

It comes a day after Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, filed the petition in the court of civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar, seeking Ajai Kumar’s removal alleging him of being “bias”. After hearing the petition on Saturday, the court posted the matter for Monday.
The Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
Published on May 09, 2022 03:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Varanasi
Asani intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, to pass by 100 km from coast on May 11

Asani - it means wrath in Sinhala - is the first cyclone of 2022 over the Bay of Bengal and likely to miss the Andhra-Odisha coast by 100 km on May 11, IMD officials said.
Odisha special relief commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena today said the district collectors and municipal commissioners have been asked to make a decision on evacuation, as and when necessary
Published on May 09, 2022 01:46 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty
Congress Working Committee to meet today to review panels' plans on key issues

The proposals of these six panels will be part of a resolution that will be adopted during the three-day chintan shivir which is slated to begin from May 13, a party leader familiar with the developments said.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi.
Updated on May 09, 2022 06:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karnataka constitutes panel on backward classes

Karnataka has a strong influence of caste in its society and politics with Lingayats, Vokkaligas and of late, Kurubas playing key roles.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai
Updated on May 09, 2022 03:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Cyclone Asani has intensified but landfall unlikely, says Weather Department

Asani, which means wrath in Sinhalese, moved northwestwards on Sunday and lay centered about 500 km west of Port Blair.
NDRF team clearing trees in vulnerable areas as a precautionary measure for the Cyclone Asani, in Andaman on Sunday.
Updated on May 09, 2022 04:43 AM IST
ByJayashree Nandi
Khalistan flags hung at entrance of Himachal assembly, probe ordered

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday ordered a probe into an incident in which Khalistan flags were found put up and slogans scrawled on the walls of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly entrance.
Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh and party supporters protest against the incident in Kangra on Sunday.
Published on May 09, 2022 12:22 AM IST
ByNaresh K Thakur, Dharamshala
Lesser known tales of PM's life come to fore

Weeks after the website, Modi Story, chronicling Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s journey in the form of testimonies by Union ministers, party workers and public was launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Yuva Morcha (youth wing), the contributors continue to share about the lesser known facets of the PM’s life
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Published on May 09, 2022 12:21 AM IST
BySnehashish Roy, New Delhi
Jharkhand mining secretary, husband received 1.43 crore: ED

Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal and her husband Abhishek Jha received cash deposits to the tune of 1.43 crore between 2008 and 2011.
The agency claimed in the court document that Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal used funds that were deposited in cash in her banks accounts during 2007-2013, to purchase life insurance policies.
Updated on May 09, 2022 03:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
GST net on crypto may expand to include their sale, purchase

Although the finance ministry has already imposed a 30% income tax on earnings from virtual digital asset transactions from April 1, there are still several aspects pertaining to goods and service tax on cryptocurrencies, such as its mining, sale and purchase, and their exchange value when used for buying or bartering goods and services.
The GST Council will have to study both the technical and legal aspects pertaining to cryptocurrencies before taking a view on tax rates, experts said.
Updated on May 09, 2022 02:00 AM IST
ByRajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar Public Service Commission exam cancelled after paper leak, inquiry ordered

A few hours after the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination was over, BPSC cancelled it on the recommendation of a three-member inquiry committee constituted by commission chairman RK Mahajan.
Police personnel screen aspirants ahead of the Bihar Public Service Commission 67th Prelims exam 2022, at BD Public School, in Patna on Sunday.
Updated on May 09, 2022 03:28 AM IST
ByArun Kumar, Patna
Harappan city: DNA samples of 2 skeletons now sent for analysis

DNA samples collected from two human skeletons unearthed at a necropolis of a Harappan-era city site in Haryana have been sent for scientific examination, the outcome of which might tell about the ancestry and food habits of people who lived in Rakhigarhi region thousands of years ago
The samples will be first examined by Birbal Sahni Institute of Paleosciences, Lucknow for preliminary investigation.
Published on May 09, 2022 12:15 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Rakhigarhi
BJP fields Radhakrishnan for Kerala assembly by-election

After BJP’s announcement, all three major alliances in the state have now named their candidates for May 31 by-election in Thrikkakara— Congress-led UDF fielded Uma Thomas and ruling Left Democratic Front Dr Jose Joseph, a cardiologist.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced the party's Kerala vice-president A N Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the upcoming assembly by-election in Thrikkakara.
Published on May 09, 2022 12:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
