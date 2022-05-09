Breaking: Cyclonic storm 'Asani' likely to move northwestwards till May 10

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
May 09, 2022 07:13 AM IST
Mumbai local trains on Western line running late by 10 to 15 minutes
All local trains (UP) on the Western line are running late by 10 to 15 minutes due to OHE (Overhead Equipment) breakdown between Dahisar and Borivali station, reported ANI quoting Western Railway.
May 09, 2022 06:50 AM IST
Early voting begins in Australia election
Early voting began in Australia two weeks ahead of election day, with surveys showing the opposition centre-left Labor Party extending its lead and Prime Minister Scott Morrison suffering a fall in his approval rating, reported Reuters.
May 09, 2022 06:37 AM IST
'Asani' likely to move northwestwards till May 10
The severe cyclonic storm 'Asani' is very likely to move northwestwards till Tuesday night and reach Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts, said Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Sunday.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Subscribe to our best newsletters
Pick a topic of your interest and subscribe
Subscribed to newsletter successfully
Thank you for subscribing to our Daily News Capsule newsletter.
Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from his home in Janakpuri on Friday, after which their convoy was stopped by Haryana Police in Kurukshetra. The Punjab Police personnel and Bagga were then taken to a station nearby, from where the Delhi Police took custody of the BJP leader, acting on a kidnapping complaint filed by the politician’s father hours earlier.
It comes a day after Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, filed the petition in the court of civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar, seeking Ajai Kumar’s removal alleging him of being “bias”. After hearing the petition on Saturday, the court posted the matter for Monday.
The proposals of these six panels will be part of a resolution that will be adopted during the three-day chintan shivir which is slated to begin from May 13, a party leader familiar with the developments said.
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday ordered a probe into an incident in which Khalistan flags were found put up and slogans scrawled on the walls of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly entrance.
Weeks after the website, Modi Story, chronicling Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s journey in the form of testimonies by Union ministers, party workers and public was launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Yuva Morcha (youth wing), the contributors continue to share about the lesser known facets of the PM’s life
Although the finance ministry has already imposed a 30% income tax on earnings from virtual digital asset transactions from April 1, there are still several aspects pertaining to goods and service tax on cryptocurrencies, such as its mining, sale and purchase, and their exchange value when used for buying or bartering goods and services.
A few hours after the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination was over, BPSC cancelled it on the recommendation of a three-member inquiry committee constituted by commission chairman RK Mahajan.
DNA samples collected from two human skeletons unearthed at a necropolis of a Harappan-era city site in Haryana have been sent for scientific examination, the outcome of which might tell about the ancestry and food habits of people who lived in Rakhigarhi region thousands of years ago
After BJP’s announcement, all three major alliances in the state have now named their candidates for May 31 by-election in Thrikkakara— Congress-led UDF fielded Uma Thomas and ruling Left Democratic Front Dr Jose Joseph, a cardiologist.