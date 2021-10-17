Home / India News / Breaking news: Japan to donate more Covid-19 vaccines to Taiwan
Live

Breaking news: Japan to donate more Covid-19 vaccines to Taiwan

Breaking News Updates October 17, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Oct 17, 2021 06:30 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 17, 2021 06:30 AM IST

    Japan to donate more Covid-19 vaccines to Taiwan 

    The Japanese government said that it will donate more vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to Taiwan as a part of its free vaccine aid initiative for the Southeast Asian countries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
india news

18 dead, dozens missing in Kerala after floods; IMD says rain to subside

Kerala officials have said several people have also been injured and displaced in rain-related incidents in Kerala where dams in many districts are nearing their full capacity. 
A man carries a dog amid the debris of his damaged house after flash floods caused by heavy rain at Thodupuzha in Kerala.&nbsp;(AFP File Photo)
A man carries a dog amid the debris of his damaged house after flash floods caused by heavy rain at Thodupuzha in Kerala. (AFP File Photo)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 06:28 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Jaishankar to start Israel tour today with an aim to cement bilateral ties

Jaishankar's latest visit is aimed at cementing the groundwork in India-Israel bilateral ties and an opportunity for New Delhi to take forward further relations with the new dispensation in Tel Aviv.
S Jaishankar, minister of external affairs
S Jaishankar, minister of external affairs
Published on Oct 17, 2021 06:02 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Centre misusing probe agencies to ‘destabilise’ non-BJP govts: Pawar

  • Pawar also said that he will soon meet Union home minister Amit Shah on the expansion of the Border Security Force’s jurisdiction.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference(ANI)
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference(ANI)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Copy Link
Agencies | By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai/ Pune
Close Story
india news

‘J&K IAF bases guarded against drones’: NSG DG

  • The NSG has an array of anti-drone equipment, radars, jammers and drone killer guns that maintain perimeter security
NSG commandos re-enact counterterrorism operations at the 37th Raising Day, in Gurugram on Saturday.&nbsp;(Parveen Kumar/HT)
NSG commandos re-enact counterterrorism operations at the 37th Raising Day, in Gurugram on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 12:53 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 17, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out