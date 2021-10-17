Live
Breaking news: Japan to donate more Covid-19 vaccines to Taiwan
Breaking News Updates October 17, 2021:
Updated on Oct 17, 2021 06:30 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Oct 17, 2021 06:30 AM IST
Japan to donate more Covid-19 vaccines to Taiwan
The Japanese government said that it will donate more vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to Taiwan as a part of its free vaccine aid initiative for the Southeast Asian countries.
18 dead, dozens missing in Kerala after floods; IMD says rain to subside
Kerala officials have said several people have also been injured and displaced in rain-related incidents in Kerala where dams in many districts are nearing their full capacity.
Published on Oct 17, 2021 06:28 AM IST
Jaishankar to start Israel tour today with an aim to cement bilateral ties
Jaishankar's latest visit is aimed at cementing the groundwork in India-Israel bilateral ties and an opportunity for New Delhi to take forward further relations with the new dispensation in Tel Aviv.
Published on Oct 17, 2021 06:02 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Centre misusing probe agencies to ‘destabilise’ non-BJP govts: Pawar
- Pawar also said that he will soon meet Union home minister Amit Shah on the expansion of the Border Security Force’s jurisdiction.
Published on Oct 17, 2021 12:56 AM IST
‘J&K IAF bases guarded against drones’: NSG DG
- The NSG has an array of anti-drone equipment, radars, jammers and drone killer guns that maintain perimeter security
Published on Oct 17, 2021 12:53 AM IST