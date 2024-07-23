‘Bribing allies in Bihar and Andhra, anti-federal’: TMC leader Sagarika Ghose on Union Budget 2024

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sagarika Ghose on Tuesday slammed the Union Budget 2024-25 and labelled it a "failed Budget. She claimed that the Budget was aimed at bribing National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's alliance partners- Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. Ghose further added that the Budget was anti-Bengal. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman showcases a red pouch carrying the Budget documents, outside the Finance Ministry in North Block(Hindustan Times)

"This is a failed Budget. It is a zero-warranty Budget. It is to bribe two of the alliance partners - Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. It is not a Union Budget. This Budget is bribing coalition partners before this government implodes. We, the TMC, have protested against this anti-Bengal Budget. The TMC walked out of the Rajya Sabha. This is anti-federal. You cannot sacrifice the federal spirit at the alter of politics, it is ethically repugnant, constitutionally immoral and economically ruinous," Ghose said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the budget, saying,“This Budget strengthens every section of the society. It takes the country's poor, village and farmer on the path of prosperity,” PM Modi said in a video message.

What leaders said on Budget 2024

Union home minister Amit Shah said that the Budget would usher in a new era of employment and opportunities and fuel the nation's pace on the path of emerging as a developed nation. He added that it would empower the women and the youth and provide many opportunities for farmers.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman promised government's efforts on nine priorities for generating ample opportunities for all, in the pursuit of 'Viksit Bharat'. The nine priorities are -- productivity and resilience in agriculture; employment and skilling; inclusive human resource development and social justice; manufacturing and services; urban development; energy security; infrastructure; innovation, research and development; and next generation reforms.

Budget 2024-25

Sitharaman announced government support for various tourist destinations and religious centres in Bihar and Odisha. For the micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs), she announced a credit guarantee scheme to facilitate term loans for purchasing machinery and equipment without collateral or third-party guarantee.