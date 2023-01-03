Home / India News / Bright, dedicated and highly conscientious officer, Principal Secretary to PM remembers Gujarat cadre IAS officer

Bright, dedicated and highly conscientious officer, Principal Secretary to PM remembers Gujarat cadre IAS officer

Published on Jan 03, 2023 12:14 AM IST

Condoling Dr Manjula Subramaniyam's death, Dr P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to PM, said that the sad demise of his batchmate and close friend was an irreparable personal loss. He said that Dr. Manjula was one of the brightest, most dedicated and highly conscientious officers.

ByHT News Desk

Dr Manjula Subramaniyam, Gujarat cadre IAS officer of 1972 batch, passed away due to health complications at a hospital in Vadodara on January 1. She had the distinction of serving as Gujarat’s first woman Chief Secretary, whereby she served under the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

Condoling her death, Dr P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to PM, said that the sad demise of his batchmate and close friend was an irreparable personal loss. He said that Dr. Manjula was one of the brightest, most dedicated and highly conscientious officers.

Dr. P. K. Mishra recalled how she served in Gujarat in various capacities including as DDO Jamnagar, Collector Amreli and Junagadh and as Additional Chief Secretary of various departments and Chief Secretary to Government. In between, she also worked in the Centre in the Ministry of Commerce and the Prime Minister’s Office. He observed that she served with great distinction and leaves behind a legacy which will be cherished for years to come.

