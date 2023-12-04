close_game
close_game
News / India News / Brother-sister duo killed in accident in UP

Brother-sister duo killed in accident in UP

PTI |
Dec 04, 2023 10:20 PM IST

Brother-sister duo killed in accident in UP

The incident took place near Ramnagar village when Ilma (17) and her brother Sadat (18) were returning to their house in Tisang village after attending a wedding in Khatauli, Circle Officer Ravishankar said.

HT Image
HT Image

Efforts are underway to identify the driver of the erring vehicle who fled from the spot after the accident, police said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Get Latest India News and Mizoram Election Results 2023 Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out