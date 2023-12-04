Brother-sister duo killed in accident in UP
PTI |
Dec 04, 2023 10:20 PM IST
Brother-sister duo killed in accident in UP
The incident took place near Ramnagar village when Ilma (17) and her brother Sadat (18) were returning to their house in Tisang village after attending a wedding in Khatauli, Circle Officer Ravishankar said.
Efforts are underway to identify the driver of the erring vehicle who fled from the spot after the accident, police said.
Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now