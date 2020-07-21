e-paper
Home / India News / BS Yediyurappa dumps lockdown, says Karnataka to return to normal economic activity

BS Yediyurappa dumps lockdown, says Karnataka to return to normal economic activity

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said the focus will be on the economy and rebuilding livelihoods.

india Updated: Jul 21, 2020 18:29 IST
Venkatesha Babu| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa wear a face mask during 'Mask Day' rally organised by him in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Bengaluru on June 18, 2020.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa wear a face mask during 'Mask Day' rally organised by him in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Bengaluru on June 18, 2020. (PTI File Photo )
         

After slapping a week-long lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural for one week from July 14 to July 22 to check rising cases of Covid-19, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said Tuesday that lockdown is not a solution for the pandemic.

“Lockdown is not a solution. There is no question of lockdown either in Bangalore or any other district in the state,” he said in a live address.

“We will focus on the economy and help rebuild livelihoods…. Restrictions will remain only in containment zones. All others across the state will fully return to normal economic activity.”

Yediyurappa also said that the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in the state is 98% and there is no need to panic.

“Trace, track, test, treat and technology will be the 5T mantra in the state to fight Covid-19,” he said.

The chief minister asked people to follow social distancing and wear masks to stop the spread of the disease. He warned of strict action against those who do not wear masks in public

Karnataka’s Covid-19 tally is more than 67,000 while active cases are more than 42,000.

He also sought the opposition’s cooperation in combating the pandemic and insisted that there has been no corruption in the drive against Covid-19.

“All purchases are transparent and the is no corruption We will provide any details and documents sought by opposition within 24 hours. Not one rupee has been misused,” he said.

Earlier this month, senior Congress leader and former chief minister and leader of opposition in the Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah had alleged that there was a Rs 2,200 crore scam in the purchase of Covid-19 related equipment.

