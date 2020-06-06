e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / BSF constable commits suicide in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district

BSF constable commits suicide in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district

Inspector General (IG) Police, Bastar, Suderaj P told Hindustan Times that the deceased, Suresh Kumar, was returning after an anti-Naxal operation from the nearby jungle.

india Updated: Jun 06, 2020 20:49 IST
S Kareemuddin
S Kareemuddin
Hindustan Times, Bastar
The team of BSF’s 157th battalion was returning after a search operation when Kumar shot himself with his AK-47 rifle between Ghoda, just a few metres before reaching the camp. (Image used for representation).
The team of BSF’s 157th battalion was returning after a search operation when Kumar shot himself with his AK-47 rifle between Ghoda, just a few metres before reaching the camp. (Image used for representation).(HT PHOTO.)
         

A head constable of the Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Kanker district on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident took place in Pakhanjore area of Kanker district in the morning.

Inspector General (IG) Police, Bastar, Suderaj P told Hindustan Times that the deceased, Suresh Kumar, was returning after an anti-Naxal operation from the nearby jungle.

The team of BSF’s 157th battalion was returning after a search operation when Kumar shot himself with his AK-47 rifle between Ghoda, just a few metres before reaching the camp, the IG said.

“The primary investigation suggested that the soldier had some family problem. We are talking to his family members,” said the IG.

On Wednesday, the Chhattisgarh government to contain the incidents of suicides launched ‘Spandan Campaign’ and instructions were issued to the superintendent of police and all commandants of armed forces of the state.

Director General of Police (DGP), Chhattisgarh, DM Awasthi has issued an order in this regard and instructed that the order should be adhered to strictly.

The government will do counselling and provide other help to soldiers posted in difficult areas of the state.

tags
top news
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
BJP snubs LJP, reiterates Nitish Kumar is NDA’s face for Bihar elections
BJP snubs LJP, reiterates Nitish Kumar is NDA’s face for Bihar elections
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
With rising Covid-19 cases, Goa’s churches, mosques will not reopen on June 8
With rising Covid-19 cases, Goa’s churches, mosques will not reopen on June 8
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In