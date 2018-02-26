 BSF foils infiltration bid along border in J-K’s Samba district | india news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 26, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

BSF foils infiltration bid along border in J-K’s Samba district

The militants fired several rounds and illumination flares, police said adding that the suspected militants were forced back and the infiltration bid was foiled.

india Updated: Feb 26, 2018 11:26 IST
A BSF trooper at a border out post observed some movement along IB in Ramgarh sector around 0500 hours on Monday.
A BSF trooper at a border out post observed some movement along IB in Ramgarh sector around 0500 hours on Monday.(HT File Photo)

BSF troops on Monday foiled an infiltration bid along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, police said.

BSF troops at a border out post observed some movement along IB in Ramgarh sector around 0500 hours on Monday, a senior police officer told PTI.

They fired several rounds and illumination flares, he said adding that the suspected militants were forced back and the infiltration bid was foiled.

“Troops are on alert to foil any bid,” a BSF officer said. 

On February 23, the BSF and Pakistan Rangers held a flag meeting along the IB here during which the border guards of the two countries expressed their commitment to maintain peace and tranquility.

more from india
Want to clear the air with a loved one? Take a cue from this video
Want to clear the air with a loved one? Take a cue from this video
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you