BSF officer killed in blast at border outpost in J&K’s Samba

A BSF officer was killed and three jawans injured following a blast inside an outpost at Manguchak along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba sector on Monday evening.

A senior BSF officer said, “A blast has taken place, probably a grenade, in which an officer has died and three others have been injured. As of now, it is not clear how the blast took place and from where the grenade was thrown or who did it.”

The officer informed that the incident occurred around 5.30 pm. When asked whether practice fire was on, he said live grenades were not used during practice. He also said it would be premature to assume that there is a terror angle to it. “The picture is still not clear,” he added.

A senior police officer said, “Assistant commandant Jabbar Singh died and three BSF personnel have been injured. The blast took place inside the post. There was only one blast and thereafter, no exchange of fire across the border.”

He, however, did not rule out the possibility of the explosive being launched from across the international border.

“BSF posts run close to the border and hence the possibility could not be ruled out, but nothing is clear as of now,” he added. All BSF personnel in the post belong to the 173rd battalion. The injured have been shifted to a military hospital in Satwari in Jammu.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 19:46 IST