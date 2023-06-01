Home / India News / Pak intruder shot dead by BSF in J&K’s Samba

Pak intruder shot dead by BSF in J&K’s Samba

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jun 01, 2023 11:55 PM IST

The army on Wednesday had foiled an infiltration attempt on the LoC in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch sector

The Border Security Force on Thursday morning gunned down a Pakistani intruder along the Indo-Pak international border in Jammu & Kashmir’s Samba district, officials familiar with the matter said.

Border Security Force personnel patrol near the India-Pakistan border, on Thursday. (BSF Twitter)
Border Security Force personnel patrol near the India-Pakistan border, on Thursday. (BSF Twitter)

The incident took place near Mangu Chak border outpost (BoP) in Samba, they said.“In the early hours of Thursday, alert BSF troops noticed a suspicious movement of a person, who crossed the IB (international border) from Pakistani side in Samba area,” said a BSF spokesperson, on anonymity. He was challenged by the troops but the intruder kept advancing towards the border fencing. The troops opened fire, killing him, the spokesperson said.

“The intruder was challenged by the troops but he kept advancing towards the border fence.The troops fired on him and shot him dead,” he added. Prima facie, no weapon or narcotics were found with him.This is the second such incident along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu division in two days.

The army on Wednesday had foiled an infiltration attempt on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir’s Poonch sector and arrested three terrorists. The army had seized a consignment of arms and ammunition which included a 10kg improvised explosive device (IED) from the terrorists.

