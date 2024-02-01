BSF links Punjab drug bust with smugglers in Pak, Amritsar prisoners

New Delhi: Border Security Force (BSF) officers have written to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) about a recent drug bust at the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, suspecting it has links with some prisoners in Amritsar jail and Pakistan-based drug suppliers, people aware of the matter said on Wednesday. In 2023, the BSF shot down at least 100 drones carrying drugs that were sent from Pakistan. (Representational Use)

The BSF in a statement on Wednesday said they have identified two Pakistani nationals involved in recruiting villagers on the Indian side to receive arms and drugs sent through drones from across the border. Identifying them by their cell phone numbers and first names, Rana and Saha, the BSF said in the statement: “BSF will also pursue a strong case for an INTERPOL notice, in coordination with NCB, against Pakistani smuggler Rana, his brother, and Saha (the kingpins).”

A senior officer requesting anonymity said: “Rana and Saha are the main players who are recruiting youths from villages in Tarn Taran (district) along the border. They have contacts with the Pakistan Rangers, who help them send drugs and weapons by tying it up to the drones. They get heroin from their contacts in Afghanistan and are pumping it inside India.”

“On Monday night itself, after our people caught four men red-handed while receiving the consignment, Rana and Saha sent drones in eight sorties until the wee hours,” the officer added.

Collectively, BSF has recovered nine packets of heroin weighing 4.369kg, one packet of ICE (methamphetamine) weighing 968 grams, one pistol, four rounds of ammunition and Indian currency worth ₹70,140.

The officer quoted above said the interrogation of the four men led the forces to identify two other Punjab residents who were managing the delivery in Delhi. “These two men are absconding. We have evidence which shows one of these men has links with people in an Amritsar jail. That person lodged in Amritsar is also part of the operation. NCB is the nodal agency, so the case has been handed to them for investigation,” the officer added.

Smugglers based in Pakistan have been actively sending arms and drugs through drones from across the international border in Punjab. To stop such drones from entering Indian airspace, the government is working on at least three designs for anti-drone technology, which are being tested on a pilot basis at different locations at the Indo-Pak border.

Over the last four years, the numbers of drones being sent have also increased significantly. In 2023, the BSF shot down at least 100 drones carrying drugs that were sent from Pakistan. The number is increasingly high compared to the 22 drones seized last year. The first case of a drone carrying drugs from Pakistan at the border in Punjab was spotted in 2019. That year, two drones were shot at and recovered by the BSF. There were no cases in 2020, and one case in 2021. Last year, the force seized at least 22 drones.