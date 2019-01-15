BSF officer killed in sniper fire from Pakistan in Samba sector of J-K

An officer of the Border Security Force (BSF) was killed on Tuesday in a sniper attack from across border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir, news agency PTI reported.

BSF officials said Assistant Commandant Vinay Prasad was hit by a bullet around 10:50 am when he and his party were patrolling along the International Border.

“Pakistani snipers opened fire at them, leading to grievous injuries to the officer. Prasad was rushed to a medical facility in Satwari in Jammu where he later succumbed to his injuries,” an official said.

According to a PTI report, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 2,936 instances of ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 2018—the highest in the past 15 years with an average of eight cases daily—in which 61 people were killed and over 250 injured.

India’s Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Tuesday said that the security forces will not hesitate to take strong action to deal with terror activities along the border with Pakistan.

Addressing troops on the occasion of Army Day, Rawat said the country along India’s western border is providing support to terror groups. “We are ensuring moral dominance along border in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 14:39 IST