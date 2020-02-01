Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces more Tejas-style trains

india

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 12:54 IST

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced big-ticket projects for the Indian Railways, including more Tejas Express-style trains on key tourist routes of the country.

“More Tejas-type trains will connect tourist destinations,” the minister said while presenting the Union Budget 2020.

Tejas Express is India’s first private semi-high speed train to be fully run by its subsidiary Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

The government is actively tracking the completion of India’s first bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on time and there will also be a suburban rail project for Bengaluru, she added.

Sitharaman said as many as 150 private trains will be running on the Indian Railways network in the next few years under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and that the request for quotation (RFQ) invite has already been issued.

Indian Railways is also looking to set up solar power plants along tracks on railway land, she said.

Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that Indian Railways will set up a Kisan Rail via the PPP model. The freight trains will help the easy movement of perishable products of farmers.