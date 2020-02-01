e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces more Tejas-style trains

Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces more Tejas-style trains

Tejas Express is India’s first private semi-high speed train to be fully run by its subsidiary Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

india Updated: Feb 01, 2020 12:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The government is actively tracking the completion of India’s first bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on time and there will also be a suburban rail project for Bengaluru, she added. (HT Photo)
The government is actively tracking the completion of India’s first bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on time and there will also be a suburban rail project for Bengaluru, she added. (HT Photo)
         

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced big-ticket projects for the Indian Railways, including more Tejas Express-style trains on key tourist routes of the country.

“More Tejas-type trains will connect tourist destinations,” the minister said while presenting the Union Budget 2020.

Tejas Express is India’s first private semi-high speed train to be fully run by its subsidiary Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

The government is actively tracking the completion of India’s first bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on time and there will also be a suburban rail project for Bengaluru, she added.

Sitharaman said as many as 150 private trains will be running on the Indian Railways network in the next few years under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and that the request for quotation (RFQ) invite has already been issued.

Indian Railways is also looking to set up solar power plants along tracks on railway land, she said.

Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that Indian Railways will set up a Kisan Rail via the PPP model. The freight trains will help the easy movement of perishable products of farmers.

tags
top news
Analysis of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2020
Analysis of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2020
Akshay Thakur, 3rd Delhi gang rape convict, sends mercy plea to President
Akshay Thakur, 3rd Delhi gang rape convict, sends mercy plea to President
324 Indians evacuated from Wuhan to Delhi moved to 2 quarantine facilities
324 Indians evacuated from Wuhan to Delhi moved to 2 quarantine facilities
Sitharaman pays homage to Jaitley, says ‘GST most historic reform’
Sitharaman pays homage to Jaitley, says ‘GST most historic reform’
Bengal man found living with wife’s decomposed body for three days
Bengal man found living with wife’s decomposed body for three days
Vijay Mallya phoned lobbyist aide, asked for help to ‘manage his case’: ED
Vijay Mallya phoned lobbyist aide, asked for help to ‘manage his case’: ED
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
Union Budget 2020: FM Nirmala slashes income tax rates under optional no-deduction regime
Union Budget 2020: FM Nirmala slashes income tax rates under optional no-deduction regime
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news